Horoscope Today, December 24: Capricorn to learn a new skill; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, December 24, 20024: Today is the ninth day of Paush Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. Navami Tithi will remain till 7:53 pm today. Shobhan Yoga will remain till 8:54 pm tonight. Also, Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 12:17 pm today. Apart from this, Mercury will enter Jyeshtha Nakshatra at 8:26 am today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of December 24, 2024, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be favorable for you. Today you will get new information; this information will prove beneficial for the future. Today there is a need to leave laziness and lethargy and concentrate on work; today you will buy your favorite goods from the market. Today is a good day to implement plans to expand the business. Today there will be sweetness in your family relationships, as well as people will continue to trust you. People will take inspiration from your honesty. Women will soon get relief from household chores.

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day for you. If you keep practical thinking today, then your balanced attitude will benefit; people will behave well towards you. Today you will spend some time in solitude or at some religious place. Women of this zodiac will be active in their business; you will also get more money. There will be a pleasant and good atmosphere at home; you will spend the evening with your family. Avoid thinking too much about anything today and take some time for yourself.

Gemini

Today is going to be favorable for you. Today your scheduled work is seen getting completed on time, as well as you will be proud of yourself for completing some work on time. Students of this zodiac will be excited about their studies today and will spend more time on their studies. Today the pace of your business will increase, which will give you good money. The ongoing rift with your lovemate will end today; you will go for dinner together. Today you will decide to buy a vehicle.

Cancer

Today is going to be a special day for you. Some people will also create obstacles. Do not pay attention to rumors and focus on your work. You will get success. Today there is a need to work very seriously and seriously in business. Reconsider the plans to expand the business. You will get profit by taking the advice of an expert while making small or big decisions. Today you will be successful in keeping the family environment organized; everyone in the family will understand each other's feelings.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. It will be necessary for you to take care that the old mistake is not repeated today. Your life is moving towards progress; you will prepare yourself for new responsibilities. Today you can also get some big opportunities according to your efficiency. The way the ability increases, the bigger opportunities will also be available. You will plan to go somewhere with your spouse. You will take some time for yourself in your busy day and do your favorite work during that time.

Virgo

Today is going to be a favorable day. Today you will solve your child's career problems with the help of an experienced and knowledgeable person. There will be some adverse circumstances, but everything will be fine soon. Today a long journey can be planned. Stay away from risky tasks. If you do not hurry and get angry with any work today, then your work will be done easily. Today you will make up your mind to meet an old friend. Today is going to be a great day for lovemates.

Libra

Today your day will be happy. The obstacles in completing the work will end today. Today is a good day for the women of this zodiac who are thinking of doing business at home. People will like the songs of singers a lot. Do not hurry in doing any work; otherwise, that work may have to be done again. Today your work will be appreciated in the office. Today you will get a new project, which you will complete with full responsibility. Today you will experience family happiness.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Students of this zodiac sign may get confused on some topics; you can get help from someone for betterment. Today auspicious thoughts will arise in your mind. The day is good for people associated with politics; the work done in the interest of society may be appreciated. Today you will get a positive response on presenting your point in front of a higher official. Your eagerness to do something new will increase. Your financial condition will strengthen. Today you can buy the desired thing. You will try to improve your image in the office.

Sagittarius

Today will be a favorable day for you. People associated with politics should think deeply before making a decision today. You may be a little worried about some old matter. Instead of scolding your spouse on some minor issue, explain politely, which will increase understanding. The ongoing relationship of unmarried people of this zodiac will be confirmed soon. The ongoing project of construction businessmen will be completed soon. Today you can invest in new work.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will learn a new skill. You will get good advice from a family member. Today guests can come to your house; there will be a happy atmosphere in the house. The day will be good for farmers. There will be progress in agricultural work. Today if you want to start a new work, then you will be successful.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. The work that you have been thinking about for a long time will be completed today, due to which your financial condition will improve a lot. You will get peace by engaging in religious activities with your mother. You will spend a good evening with your family. There will be harmony in your married life. You will get the inspiration to move forward by learning from your mistakes. Today all the members of the house will be happy with your progress; your income will increase. Today you will have dinner outside with your children and give them a reason to be happy. People associated with private companies are likely to get promotions.

Pisces

Today your confidence will increase. The day will be good for the employees of the electricity department of this zodiac. There are chances of people getting a good job by searching for a job. Today you can be sensitive towards the needs and feelings of others. You will focus on work and will keep getting support from your family. The business of people of this zodiac will progress a lot, and there will be more profit too. Today you can consult a good doctor for ear-related problems.

