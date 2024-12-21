Horoscope Today, December 22: Sagittarius will get rid of some mental confusion; know about other zodiacs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, December 22

Today's Horoscope, December 22, 2024: Today is Saptami, the Udaya Tithi of Paush Krishna Paksha and Sunday. Saptami Tithi will remain till 2:32 pm today. Ayushman Yoga will remain till 7 pm today. Also, Tripushkar Yoga will remain till 2:33 pm today. Apart from this, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain for the whole day today, and the whole night till 9:09 am tomorrow. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 22 December 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today the day will start well. There will be an atmosphere of happiness at home, you will concentrate on religious activities with family members. Today you will keep faith in your work ability. By working in teamwork in the office and business, the system will remain excellent. Today is creating positive conditions for you. Today you will also have a special interest in serving and caring for the needy and the elderly. There will be a happy atmosphere in the house due to a good proposal for a marriageable member. People of this zodiac who are doing business in medical stores will get profit. Students need to work harder today. The work thought for a long time will be completed.

Taurus

Today is going to be a good day. Today you will give some time to work on any new plan in the work area. Today you will have to work harder to get the desired result. Today you will be able to fulfill the responsibilities of the house along with your spouse. This will keep the family environment sweet and pleasant. The work that has been pending for a long time will be completed today. Do not let others come in the way of your success. The financial situation will improve. Health will be much better than before.

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. The work that is pending in the workplace will be completed very well and easily. Today your time will be spent in some political activities and your relationship with influential people will be strengthened. Students of this zodiac sign are likely to get proper results from their hard work. The day is good for making decisions on family issues. Coordination with everyone at home will remain good. Your work will be completed in a better way.

Cancer

Today is going to be a very good day. Today the means of income will increase but at the same time, expenses will also increase. The decisions taken by you at the workplace will be positive. Today you will make plans with family members on some important matters of the house. Everyone in the office will be happy with your behaviour, the boss will praise you after seeing your performance. The problems going on in life will be solved and your work will be completed as per your wish. Avoid eating outside, your health will remain good.

Leo

Today is going to be a great day. Today, behave well with your colleagues and employees at the workplace. Do not waste time on useless activities. Due to a small negligence in any office work, you may have to do that work again. Today there will be seriousness in your nature, you will understand your responsibility towards the family. Any old problems going on in the family can be solved. Health will be better than before today. Today you can go to dinner with your spouse. Children will spend time with grandparents.

Virgo

Today is going to be a favourable day. Today, leaving laziness, you will be dedicated to your work with full energy and confidence. Time is creating new achievements for you. Your sources of income will also increase. Today, you will spend some time with your children to find a solution to their problems. Today, due to excess work, sometimes anger and irritability can occur. If you are thinking of buying a new house, then today is an auspicious day. You will get back the stuck money today.

Libra

Today is going to be a very good day. Today some important plans will be made to strengthen the financial side. Today you will be busy with the work related to the arrangement and improvement of the house throughout the day. Today you will go somewhere with children, and their happiness and self-confidence will increase. You will be appreciated by others for your proper working system in the office. Today you will get great success and your performance in the workplace will also be better than expected. Lovemates will plan to go somewhere.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a great day. Today you are going to do something special for yourself. Today most of the tasks started will be completed. Today you will think of making changes in your lifestyle, which will benefit you. People of this zodiac who are associated with politics will be praised a lot in society today. Family relationships will improve, and the atmosphere of the house will be pleasant. Father's opinion will be beneficial for your future. You will get the support of your elder brother in expanding the business. Children can insist on a toy today.

Sagittarius

Today is a very important day for you. Today you will get rid of some mental confusion. Your mind will be happy as the desired work will be completed on time. Today, despite having everything in life, you will feel some emptiness. Do not let negativity dominate you and keep yourself busy. Going to a religious place and spending some time will give you peace. Physically, your health will be better today. There will be happiness and good fortune at home. You will give a gift to your spouse, which will increase mutual harmony.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day. Today, there will be a happy atmosphere at home due to the achievement of a family member. A program related to dinner and entertainment can also be made. Today, with a little effort, you can reach a high position. People of this zodiac sign who are associated with the information broadcasting sector can get an opportunity to work in a big organization today. The financial side will be strong. The boss will have a lot of expectations from you today. You may also get a promotion opportunity. Your progress will be assured.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a good day. Today you may meet a stranger who will prove beneficial for you. Today you will be happy to receive good news from your child. Today do not let laziness dominate you, also pay more attention to your work. Today your confidence will be high. Keep your thinking positive and do not get involved in useless things. Hard work will give positive results. Difficulties in business will end. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Pisces

Today is going to be a mixed day. Today you will have a special role in solving the problem of a relative. This will further enhance your image and personality. Time can also be spent on marketing for the needs of the house. There can be a discussion with an office colleague about something. Try to avoid useless things, and speak only when necessary. You will get support from your siblings at home, there will be peace and happiness in the family. Sudden monetary gains will strengthen your financial condition.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)