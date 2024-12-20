Horoscope Today, December 21: Cancer can plan to visit a religious place; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, December 21

Today's Horoscope, December 22, 2024: Today is the Udaya Tithi Shashthi of Paush Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 12:22 pm today. Preeti Yoga will remain till 6:23 pm today. Also, Purvaphalguni Nakshatra will remain for the whole day and night till 6:14 am tomorrow. Apart from this, Bhadra of Prithvi Lok will remain from 12:22 pm today to 2:10 am late night. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 21 December 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries-

Today will be your day happy. Today the book of writers will be published. Today your financial condition will be normal, today you need to stop your expenses. Newly married couples will get a gift from their spouse today. Today you will feel fit. People associated with politics will suddenly get money today. Students will participate in a competition today.

Taurus-

Today is going to be a great day. Electronics businessmen can think of expanding their business. Teachers will be transferred to their favourite place. Youths trying for a job need to continue their search, they will get a job soon. Today you will consult a good doctor for health-related problems. Today is a good time to complete incomplete tasks.

Gemini-

Today is going to be a great day for you. The dream of getting something desired for a long time will be fulfilled today. People doing business with dry fruits will do well. Students need to keep studying their old chapters today. You will complete an important target in the office today. Your health will remain fit today.

Cancer-

Today is going to be a good day for you. The idea of ​​starting a new business will excite you. You can plan to visit a religious place with your family. People working at the same place for a long time will get an increment in their salary. Today your father can give you his important work to do. Health problems will end today, you will feel fit.

Leo-

Today is going to be better than usual. You need to be careful while driving today. Today you will get a job because of your close friend, this will deepen your friendship. Today it is better to understand the advice of your family members than the advice of outsiders in the workplace. There will be mutual coordination in your marital relationship. Today you need to avoid eating outside. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Virgo-

Today is going to be a great day for you. People doing wood business will see an increase in their income. Today there is a need to give medicines to the elders of the house on time. Misunderstandings in the lovemate relationship will end today, your relationship will become stronger. Children will share some important things with their mothers today. Today you can get permission from your family to learn computers. Your followers on social media will increase.

Libra-

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. Cosmetic businessmen will be able to sell their products well online today. The boss can give you a new target after being happy with your work in the office. You can plan to go on a trip with your spouse. People associated with the world of science will be honoured today. People suffering from blood pressure-related problems will get relief today. Today is going to be a great day for students.

Scorpio-

Today is going to be a good day. Leave your ego aside and listen to the elders. Women will cook their spouse's favourite dish today. There is a need to take care of the health of the elders in the house. You can discuss buying a vehicle with your family members. You will get great news in a marital relationship, due to which there will be a happy atmosphere in the house. The EMI instalments already running will be completed today.

Sagittarius-

Today will be a great day for you. Today you will complete the pending project with the help of your friend. Today your mood may get spoiled due to some unknown person, but it will also get better after a while. Today you will meet some new people. People suffering from skin problems will consider consulting a good doctor today. Today you will be able to get your work done by others.

Capricorn-

Today is going to be a great day for you. The work pending in the office for many days will be completed on time today. Today will be a great day for diploma students. The arrival of a special relative at home will create an atmosphere of happiness. People doing transport business will get good profit. Teachers are likely to be transferred to their favourite place. You will get relief from health-related problems.

Aquarius-

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. Today you will suddenly get money, which will strengthen your bank balance. You will get relief from health-related problems to a great extent. The advice of elders in the workplace will give you good profit in business. You may get a job offer from a good company. Today there will be harmony in your married life. Today your health will be good. You will get the support of family members at work, due to which you will be able to complete all the pending work on time.

Pisces-

Today will be a great day for you. People who were troubled by health in the past days will feel fit today and will get relief from health-related problems. If you avoid unnecessary expenses on credit cards today, then you will be saved from problems. Today lawyers will be successful in winning a client's case, due to which they will get good profit. Today you will get the blessings of your elders, which will prove to be effective for you in future. You will get a chance to learn something new from your seniors in the office. You can think of taking your business forward through social media.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)