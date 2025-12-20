Horoscope today [December 20, 2025]: Zodiac-wise predictions from Aries to Pisces Horoscope today for December 20, 2025: Read zodiac-wise predictions for Aries to Pisces on love, career, money and health by Acharya Indu Prakash.

Today it is Pratipada Tithi of the Paush Shukla Paksha and Saturday. The Pratipada Tithi will last throughout the day and night and continue until 9:12 am tomorrow. The Moola Nakshatra will remain in effect until 1:22 am late at night.

In addition, Venus will transit into Sagittarius at 7:44 am today. Let's have a detailed look at the horoscope of each zodiacs.

Aries horoscope today

For Aries natives, today will be auspicious. Your inner strength will help improve your performance at the workplace. Married life will remain pleasant. Those inclined towards art will have a good day, and your talent may be appreciated. Plans to go out with friends may be made. Your business could see double the growth today. People working in government offices may face a transfer.

Colour: Blue

Number: 4

Taurus horoscope today

For Taurus natives, new ideas may arise today. You may also plan a new business venture. You will receive support from all family members in household matters. A long trip with friends is possible, which will refresh your mind. Those interested in music may receive an offer to sing for a film. Shopkeepers will have a better day. Government employees may get promoted.

Colour: Red

Number: 5

Gemini horoscope today

For Gemini natives, your energy levels will remain high. With increased energy, you will be able to complete tasks in less time. A positive change in your spouse’s life will create a happy atmosphere. Ongoing marriage-related issues at home will be resolved soon. Purchasing furniture today will be auspicious. You need some relief in married life. Do not trust others blindly today. Enter business partnerships carefully. Implementing new plans will be beneficial. Property-related buying or selling will bring gains. Trust in your children will increase.

Colour: Green

Number: 6

Cancer horoscope today

For Cancer natives, today will be better than yesterday. Unexpectedly, old relatives may visit your home. Due to receiving a major business deal, a small celebration may take place at home. You will receive full support from family members. You will feel inclined towards social work. A picnic with family is possible. Your boss may praise your work at the office. Juniors will like learning from you. There may be some strain in romantic relationships today, but things will soon return to normal.

Colour: Purple

Number: 6

Leo horoscope today

For Leo natives, today will be filled with happiness. You may travel abroad for business purposes. Your children may give you good news, making you feel proud. For those associated with politics, today will be favourable. Senior leaders may appreciate your work. Lovers may surprise their partners. The home environment will remain cheerful. Plans to go out with friends may be made.

Colour: Grey

Number: 2

Virgo horoscope today

For Virgo natives, interest in social work will increase today. You may extend full support to an NGO. It will be a good day for students, and a job offer from a reputable company may arrive. You will enjoy the weather while spending time with your partner. Plans to watch a film with family may be made. You may start a new business today, which will benefit you in the future. Financial stability will remain strong.

Colour: Yellow

Number: 9

Libra horoscope today

For Libra natives, today will be beneficial for business. Your business may receive a major deal, resulting in double profits. It is a favourable day for lovers. Married relationships will be filled with warmth. You may plan an outing with friends, keeping your mood cheerful. Due to the joy of welcoming a new guest as a blessing of prosperity, a small celebration may be organised at home. Most of the day will be spent with family.

Colour: Pink

Number: 1

Scorpio horoscope today

For Scorpio natives, if you are employed, you may be transferred to a place where commuting will not be troublesome. A friend may visit you today. Sharing personal problems with them will lighten your mental burden. Be cautious while travelling on the road. For students of this sign, today will be good, and obstacles in studies will be removed. If you work hard without worrying about results, success will follow. It is a good day for lovers.

Colour: Golden

Number: 3

Sagittarius horoscope today

For Sagittarius natives, today will be spent travelling, possibly related to office work. During the journey, you may meet a distant relative, which will make you happy. For architects, today will be beneficial, and job-related emails from companies may arrive. It is a good day for students, with positive news related to competitive exams. If you are planning to buy a new vehicle, today is favourable. Financial stability will remain. The family environment will be pleasant, and your worries may reduce.

Colour: Orange

Number: 2

Capricorn horoscope today

For Capricorn natives, your inclination will lean towards spirituality today. You may plan a religious event. To attain happiness, you will need to bring slight changes in your behaviour. Happiness will certainly enter your home, making you feel content. Close ones will double your joy today. New opportunities for growth will arise at the workplace. Drinking adequate water will keep your health good. Unmarried individuals may receive a marriage proposal. You may plan to buy electronic items today.

Colour: Navy Blue

Number: 6

Aquarius horoscope today

For Aquarius natives, today will be excellent. All tasks will be completed as per your wishes. You may meet an old friend and plan an outing together. You may suddenly receive financial gains in business. Lovers may gift a nice outfit to reconcile with their upset partner. Health will be better than before. New business ideas may come to mind. The entire day will be filled with happiness.

Colour: Silver

Number: 7

Pisces horoscope today

For Pisces natives, luck will fully support you today. Spending on household items may increase. You will receive suitable employment opportunities. Blessings from parents will help you reach your goals. You will play an active role in politics. Due to excessive travel, you may feel tired. People of this sign should avoid legal matters today, or you may have to pay a heavy amount. At the office, help from colleagues may bring some additional challenges. By evening, support from your spouse will reduce your worries and make you feel better. Others’ advice will prove useful for you today.

Colour: Sky Blue

Number: 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show 'Bhavishyavani')