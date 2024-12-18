Horoscope Today, December 19: Aries will meet a special person; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, December 19

Today's Horoscope, December 19, 2024: Today is the Udaya Tithi Chaturthi of Paush Krishna Paksha and Thursday. Chaturthi Tithi will remain till 10:03 am today, after which Panchami Tithi will start. Vaidhrithi Yoga will remain till 6:34 pm today. Also, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 2 pm late night today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 19 December 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries-

Today your day will be favorable for you. Today you will work hard at the workplace.. you will feel proud of your achievements. Today will be a better day for the lawyers of this zodiac, there will be a meeting with a new client. If you are looking for a marriage relationship for your children, then today you will get a good relationship. You will benefit from meeting a special person. People associated with the technical field are going to get a special achievement today. You can attend a function in the evening. You will be happy to meet an old friend.

Taurus-

Today will be a great day for you. Today, all the problems related to money will be solved soon. The arrival of a special relative at home will create an atmosphere of happiness. Today, the result of hard work will be in your favour, just concentrate on your hard work. Today, you will lead something in which other people will also cooperate. Today, mutual coordination will increase in married life. Today, your good behaviour will maintain your good image in society. Today, by doing a little hard work, you will easily achieve your goals.

Gemini-

Today will be a more profitable day for you than usual. Today, you may have to change your place of residence for your son's good career. Your business will grow more at the new place and your son's career will also be good. Today is a day of monetary gain for the contractors of this zodiac sign. Today, you will face a challenge related to work, but you will overcome that challenge immediately. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Cancer-

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today you will hold a meeting with your colleagues to expand the business far and wide, which will remove the difficulties in taking the business forward. Children will be excited when a guest comes to your house. You will go to a temple with the family and do some public service work, which will make the family members happy. Spend time with the elders, this will keep them happy. Today is going to be a good day for students, the result of any competitive exam will come in your favour.

Leo-

Today will be a fine day for you. You will take expert advice to invest in a new business. The ongoing rift in the family will end today, due to which you will get support from the family. Be ready to compromise and cooperate on a big issue today. Most of the work started can be completed. You should avoid oily food from outside, which will keep your health better. If you keep your mind calm while doing any work today, then your work will be successful easily.

Virgo-

Today will be your day in your favour. Today will be a better day for the people of this zodiac who are associated with the marble business. People associated with politics will maintain their status. Some functions will be organized in which they will participate. Add fresh fruits and green vegetables to your food list, which will keep your health better. Feed fodder to the cow, there will be wealth and grains in the house. You will get a chance to present your point of view in front of others regarding any issue in society.

Libra-

Today will be a very happy day for you. You will be successful in establishing a new dimension in your career. You will discuss with everyone about the ongoing discord in the family, everything will be fine by the evening. Lovemates of this zodiac sign will be serious about their relationship and will decide to talk at home. You will have to work harder to be a business success. You will feel better by helping a friend. Today is going to be a good day for people doing private jobs. There will be promotions along with increments.

Scorpio-

Today will be your lucky day. Today will be a better day for people working on housing projects. You will consult your family before buying a new vehicle. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. You will get back the money lent to someone today, which will strengthen your bank balance. Today there may be some changes in your career, which will make your life better. Today luck will support you completely. The things for which you have been trying for a long time will be completed today.

Sagittarius-

Today your day will bring new changes. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house when the elder daughter gets selected for a good job. You may be given the responsibility of decorating the house. Seeing your way of working in the office, your opponents will ask for your help. Everyone will praise your work. You will adopt new techniques to earn good profits in business. The efforts which you had considered futile from your side will be successful today.

Capricorn-

Today is going to be a great day. Today is an auspicious day for business people. There are chances of monetary gains. The partnership will be beneficial for you today. Any land-related issue will be resolved today. Today is a good day to take a new initiative in the office. There is a possibility of profit. Your success will be assured. There will also be economic progress. Your respect will increase. People associated with politics will get big responsibility from the party today.

Aquarius-

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will see a glimpse of confidence in your work. Today you will attract others towards you with your words. The pending work will be completed with the help of your loved ones. Students of this zodiac sign are going to get good news related to competitive exams today, hearing that your face will blossom. People associated with sports will get opportunities for success. Happiness will remain in family life. Today you should be careful in any kind of paperwork.

Pisces-

Today will be a better day for you. Your wealth will increase. Your plan to go out somewhere with friends may get cancelled today. You should avoid getting into useless things today. Sweetness will remain in married life. Today you can consult a good doctor for migraine problems, you will get relief. You are likely to get good news from your children today. Today will be a good day for students. You may get good news related to competitive exams.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)