Horoscope Today, December 16: Libra to get success in competitive exam; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, December 16: Know other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, December 16, 2024: Today is the Pratipada date of Paush Krishna Paksha and Monday. Pratipada's date will remain till 12:28 pm today. Shukla Yoga will remain till 11:22 pm tonight. Also, Ardra Nakshatra will remain till 1:14 pm tonight. The month of Paush has started from today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of December 16, 2024, will be for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Your day will be pleasant. Today there are chances of buying land or a house. You will get the desired benefit in the workplace. There are chances of a change of place for you. Your married life will be happy. Today you will get full support from family members. Today some responsibilities of the family will be entrusted to you, which you will fulfill. Today your financial condition will be good. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Taurus

Today will be a great day for you. Your respect will increase today. The family environment will be peaceful. You will get results according to your image in the society. If you do business, then you need to work a little harder to expand it. Today neighbors will ask for your help, which you will easily fulfill. Today is going to be a good day for lovemates.

Gemini

Today will be a favorable day for you. Your respect will increase in the society. Today you can start a new work, in which you will make new changes from time to time. During this time you will buy luxury items in the house. Your financial condition will be good. You need to work by taking inspiration from others. Today you should focus more on work than speaking. Today you will spend time with your parents. With restraint and patience, you will be successful in completing the biggest tasks.

Cancer

Today is going to be a day full of happiness for you. You will take out some time from your busy day for children; you will be seen having a lot of fun with them. Today you will share your thoughts with your parents. Today your polite nature will be appreciated in society. You need to keep an eye on where your money is being spent; otherwise, you may need money in the coming time. Today you should avoid wasting time unnecessarily.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will feel very refreshed, due to which you will be able to complete the tasks on time. Today, with the help of friends, you will get new income opportunities, which will benefit you more than expected. Today, due to sudden monetary gains, your financial condition will be strong. Today will be a day full of joy; you will live life to the fullest. Friends will plan a party in the evening, where you will meet an old friend.

Virgo

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You will get the support of your family and will learn how to save money. Also, today some responsibilities of the family will be assigned to you, which you will fulfill. Everyone will be very happy with the work done by you. Amidst the hustle and bustle of life, today you will get enough time for yourself, and you will be able to do your favorite tasks.

Libra

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will meet an influential person. Today you will have a pleasant experience from the children's side. Parents will fully support the children today. Do not work by depending on anyone in the office. Today you need to improve your willpower. Students of this zodiac sign are likely to get success in competitive exams. Today your married life is going to be great. You will get a favorite gift from your spouse. Due to this, your mind will be happy throughout the day.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a favorable day for you. Today you can make up your mind to start a new business, in which it will be appropriate to take advice from elders. People of this zodiac who are interested in dance will soon get a chance to reach heights. Do not think too much about any subject today; otherwise, you will feel confused. Friends can come home to meet you today. Today you will get support from your brother in the work, due to which the work will be completed on time. Lovemates will plan to go somewhere today.

Sagittarius

Today you will be busy completing important tasks. Today you will get back the money given to a relative, with which you will buy household items. People associated with media will get good profit today. People doing private jobs can get good news related to promotion today. The mutual attachment will increase in married life. Today you will get rid of all the problems. Lovemates will talk on the phone for a long time today. Today your health will remain fit. People associated with politics will take an interest in social work today.

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. Students preparing for competitive exams should keep preparing; there are chances of success soon. Reduce the use of phones in the office; otherwise, your image may get spoiled. Today you will show your knee-related problem to a good doctor. You will feel tired today due to unnecessary running around. Today you will spend entertaining time with children. The position of people associated with government departments will increase. There are chances of an increase in your salary as well.

Aquarius

Today will be a favorable day for you. There will be pleasant changes in the job today; you will get promoted. Students will get good marks in competitive exams, which will help them move forward. Today your health will be fit and fine. All your complications will end today. Textile traders will get a good profit after hard work today. Today you will gift your mother her favorite item. Elders will be interested in charity work today. Today you will share your thoughts with family members.

Pisces

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today the financial condition will become strong. Today will be a better day for fashion designers. Today you will get a big online order in business, which will also bring good money. Sweetness will increase in married life. Your family conditions will become more favorable than before. Today the result of your son may come. Today the enemy side will keep a distance from you. Today friends will ask for your advice on some work. Overall, today is going to be a favorable day for you.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him in Bhavishyavad every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.