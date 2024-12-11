Horoscope Today, December 12: Taurus can touch new heights; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, December 12

Today's Horoscope, December 12, 2024: Today is Thursday, the Dwadashi date of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha. Dwadashi's date will remain till 10:27 pm tonight. Akhand Dwadashi's fast will be observed today. Parigh Yoga will remain till 3:23 pm today. Also, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 9:53 am today, after which Bharani Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, today is Panchak. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of 12 December 2024 for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries-

Today you will have a new enthusiasm and happiness. You will start your new business, you will do the work wholeheartedly. You will get some new experience. Mental problems will be resolved, due to which your mind will be happy. Your social circle and your respect will also increase. You will get help from a friend. Today you should stay away from disputes otherwise you may get into trouble. Today it is important to have patience and restraint in case of any adverse situation. Today, the day's schedule may change due to the arrival of a friend at home, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house.

Taurus-

Today will be a very good day for you, your mind will be happy. You have to be patient so that you can touch new heights. You will get profit in the automobile business. You will get the pleasure of visiting a new religious place. You will go on a tour with your friends or colleagues. You will get benefits from people associated with administrative services. Interaction with your relatives will increase. Today you will be excited to start a new work. Today you will get the support of your spouse in the project work, which will also prove to be helpful for success in future. Today some such ideas can come which will be tremendous.

Gemini-

Today will bring good results for you. Today you will get to have a good time with family members, due to which the atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. You will get some relief from ongoing health problems and you will feel energetic and positive. It is also important to do self-introspection to keep your personality organized. New sources of income will be created for you, your financial side will be strong. Today, after getting favourable results, you will feel full energy and peace inside you.

Cancer-

Today will be a happy day. Your courage will increase and you will be able to do courageous work. You will get the benefit of homeland. You will get an opportunity to do impressive work. You will get an opportunity to take a new step in life. You will have to work patiently so that you will get the full result of the work. You will adopt new techniques to increase your work efficiency, your work will go well. You will get a chance to go to a new place in another city with a new friend.

Leo-

Today will bring happiness to you. You will share your views with people at home and will get good results. Special attention will have to be paid to the health of children. You will meet a good doctor for stomach problems, which will give you some relief. You will get rid of business complications. Working with patience will bring happiness. Stay away from negative things and adopt positive thoughts.

Virgo-

Today will be a more pleasant day for you. You will work in a new direction. You will think of buying a new vehicle from friends, you will get good advice. There will be an increase in food and money. You will get a promotion from the post you are working on. You will work in a new direction, which will give a boost to your plan. Family happiness and peace will increase. Women will be busy with household chores today. They will make new dishes for children.

Libra-

Today your day is going to be full of confidence. Today is a beneficial day for the people who are employed, they will get some big good news related to work. Solve the problem peacefully instead of getting angry, because mutual harmony is very important in maintaining proper arrangement of the house. Today, under the right plan, you will be successful in bringing changes in your career. Your happy behaviour will impress everyone. You will plan to have dinner with your spouse, which will bring sweetness to the relationship.

Scorpio-

Today your day is going to be full of happiness. Today there will be an atmosphere of joy in the family. Today, happiness will increase due to mutual harmony in your married life. Today you will get the support of family members. Due to this, the problem will also be solved. Today you will be fit and healthy. Today people will be impressed by your art of working. Today you will have a good time with your loved ones. Students of this zodiac will be serious about their studies and careers, soon success will kiss your feet. Today you can get a chance to help people at the social level.

Sagittarius-

Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Today you will maintain harmony between work and family relationships. Today you will think of new ways to complete a task. Today there is a need to make changes in business activities according to time. Also, you will maintain discipline on employees and staff. Today your financial condition will be strong. Today there are chances of getting the pleasure of a new vehicle. Today you will be happy to get full support from your spouse. Today students will be seen studying with full attention due to the support of parents.

Capricorn-

Today will show a new path of happiness, you will get the benefit of family comforts. You will contact a politician. Today you will speed up all your pending work with full confidence, you may need other colleagues to add them to your plan. You will be devotional today, cow service will give you happiness and closeness will increase. Today will be favourable for you, all your work will be successful today. Do take some time for yourself too.

Aquarius-

Today is going to be a great day. Today your busyness will increase due to starting the stalled plans in business. Today if lovemates go on a long drive, they will get a chance to know each other more. Today, going on an official trip will help in your progress. Marital relations will be pleasant and full of happiness. Today there will be interest in the field of art and literature. Do not be careless about your health due to busyness and keep a systematic routine and pay attention to your health. Instead of being happy with your praises, pay more attention to work. Activities will continue smoothly in the workplace.

Pisces-

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Your excellent working system in the workplace will bring favourable results. You will be successful. A partnership proposal may also come. Relationships with lovemate will improve. Today you will get the benefit of political relationships in your work. Your work will be completed with the help of a close friend. You will be excited about some work, the work will be completed easily and on time. There will be an organised and happy atmosphere at home.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology.)