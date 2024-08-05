Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, August 6: Aquarius to get relief from family issues; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, August 6, 2024: Today is the second tithi (day) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) and it’s a Tuesday. The second tithi will be in effect until 7:53 PM today. The Varian Yoga will be present until 11 AM, and the Magha Nakshatra will be in effect until 5:44 PM. Additionally, today is Bhoma Vrat. Here’s how your day will be according to Acharya Indu Prakash, and the remedies to make it better, including your lucky number and colour.

Aries

Today will be favorable. If you are a student, you might receive good news related to your career. Your friends will be pleased with your activities at college. You will meet someone important in the evening to discuss a significant topic. Be careful in making decisions, as they might create obstacles for your future.

Taurus

Today will be a golden day for you. You will need to work hard to complete your tasks; otherwise, they might remain unfinished. It’s a day to prove yourself to those who have criticized you. You are likely to succeed in your endeavours. Pay special attention to your children’s company and be prepared for an increased workload at the office. Your work will impress your boss.

Gemini

Today will be favourable for you. Those in the hotel or restaurant business will see better results. You will receive support from your father in both your personal and professional life. Family relationships will be sweet, and you will help someone in need. Your spouse might gift you something useful, and your elder brother will assist with household chores. Politicians may organize a meeting today.

Cancer

Today will be an average day. You may receive less profit than expected in business. You will try to improve your life and may have some guests at home, which will bring joy. Work may be a bit more demanding at the office, but it will be managed by evening. Harmony with your spouse will be maintained, and children might share their feelings with you.

Leo

Today will bring new happiness into your life. A work-related trip will be beneficial, and you will gain social respect. A relative’s visit will create a joyful atmosphere at home. You will meet important people and think about achieving your goals quickly. At the office, your good work will earn respect from juniors. Those in marketing might get good clients today.

Virgo

Today will be special for you. The results of work that has previously disappointed you will be favourable. You will be happy seeing your children’s happiness. Balance your spending and shopping according to family needs, focusing on savings. Be cautious about health matters.

Libra

Today will be pleasant. Businesspeople will see an increase in sales and income. Government employees might get promotions. You will complete pending business tasks, reducing your stress. Those planning to buy a house will have a successful day. You will take special care of elders at home.

Scorpio

Today will be average. Businesspersons might finalise deals with other major traders. Your work in politics will be appreciated, and you may gain recognition through social media. You might seek blessings from your mother before leaving home to ensure a good day.

Sagittarius

Today will be happy. You might receive good news regarding your son’s career. Spending time with family in the evening will enhance your domestic life. You might attend a ceremony with your parents. Those in the education field could get new opportunities for advancement, and working women will receive encouragement at the office.

Capricorn

Today will be filled with new enthusiasm. You will gain happiness from a conversation with someone and learn something new. Strive to maintain good behaviour and avoid hurting anyone’s feelings. You may seek help for an important task and should not be disappointed as your work will be accomplished. Be cautious of any decisions made in emotional moments.

Aquarius

Today will be excellent. You will find relief from family issues, and proper guidance will enhance mutual affection among family members. You might receive money owed to you, which will support your finances and encourage you to make new purchases. Expect a busy workday, but the evening will be wonderful with family time.

Pisces

Today will be better. You will handle tasks at the office easily, gaining praise from both juniors and seniors, which will boost your confidence and respect. Your spouse’s support in any task will bring you joy. You might dine at a restaurant in the evening, and you’ll receive blessings from elders, enhancing your positivity and reputation. Expect good news at home and marital happiness.