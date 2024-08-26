Horoscope Today, August 27: Cancer will control their expenses; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, August 27: Other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Today is the ninth day of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. The ninth date will remain till 2: 34 pm today. Harshana Yoga will be held till 8: 31 pm today. Also, the Rohini Nakshatra will remain till 3: 38 pm today. Yesterday i.e. 26th August, at 3: 26 pm, Mars was in Gemini. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 27 August 2024 will be for you and what measures you can make these days better. Also, know your lucky number and colour.

Aries

Today's day will be favourable for you. Today is going to be a winning day for you in any case. At the same time, you will get the full benefit of governance and power and your respect will increase and you will be happy. Trusting someone close to you can cause problems. If you think about it, everything will be fine. People doing business today will see a good jump in work. Today your positive thinking will help in completing the tasks.

Taurus

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. You will visit a relative, go to their house. Today is going to be a very special day for women. Today you have a good opportunity to move forward in business. Students preparing for the competition will continue to prepare and work hard. The person you once helped will come in handy for you today. People associated with the politics of this zodiac will get some great success today. You will get a chance to attend a social event. People will also try to connect with you by being influenced by your words.

Gemini

Today's day will be favourable for you. Children will give you some good news today, which will make all the members of the family happy. In the matter of health, you will feel yourself healthy and will also serve the elders of the house. Today you will get the fruits of your hard work. You will also get mental peace by putting your mind in some creative work and you will also work stress-free. You will take new steps to improve your future.

Cancer

Today your day will be beneficial. You will try to control your expenses. Students of this amount will get the support of teachers. In the coming time, your importance will increase, which you will work hard to fulfil. Today everyone will be influenced by your words. People associated with politics will get some new responsibilities today. Today you will be interested in religious activities. You will be happy to think of a person's words and you will smile by remembering the same thing again and again.

Leo

Today is a day of new happiness for your family. You will spend more time with family members and will also discuss some plans. It will be a little difficult for you to make a decision, but you will find it easier to get along with your brother. Due to more work in the office, the plan to go somewhere with the spouse will be cancelled. You will get more money than expected in any work. You need to be careful in money transactions.

Virgo

Today your day will be full of confidence. You will move forward with faith and belief in religious works. If you avoid showing haste in your work today, then you will avoid any problems in the future. You will have to fulfil many responsibilities related to the family, which you will handle well. You will get help from the people you work with. Today is a good day to improve your personality. At the same time, today will be more fruitful with less hard work.

Libra

Today's day will be fine for you. Today will be a weak day for you in terms of work. The pace of your work will be slow, but your relationship with friends will be better, along with this, you will try to keep everyone in the family happy. You'll like it. Today there will be a sense of sacrifice and cooperation in you. Today you will get a chance to participate in an important discussion, in which your participation will be very good. A dear friend can talk to you about a particular topic.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today your feelings will be valued, love mates can also give you a gift today. A friend of yours can ask you for financial help, which you will help according to your ability. Even if you give any responsibility to the child, he will live up to them. Those working on the job will get some great success. Today you will walk with a big goal and you will invest some of your money in charity.

Sagittarius

Today's day will be good for you. You maintain full focus on your work and you are likely to benefit from more than one source. Today you will experience something new in the workplace, which will increase your confidence. You can add new ideas to complete the work. If some obstacles were coming in the way of getting your money, they will be removed today. You will get full support from your sister in any work and you will be happy with the fulfilment of any wish of your mother.

Capricorn

Today's day will be good for you. You will try to do better in your job. You will get success in work by hard work. Students of this amount will get a chance to work on a new project. The support of elders will help you in furthering your career. Government works that have been stalled for a long time will be solved today. Today you will handle your responsibilities well and you will spend the evening time with your grandparents.

Aquarius

Today's day will be full of happiness for you. It will be good for you to finalize a deal in partnership and your industrial matters will improve. Today there will be happiness and prosperity in your married life. Today your position and prestige will increase. You will finalize a big deal with your spouse. Lovemate can go on a long drive today, sweetness will remain in relationships.

Pisces

Today's day will be very beneficial for you. You will have some difficulty in your business work, but you will still try to complete it. Today you have to pay special attention to the company of children. Today any of your dreams can come true which you have been wanting for many years. Today any property-related dispute of the family can be resolved, and you will also get the help of senior members. Your dream of buying a new vehicle will be fulfilled.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Marine Science and Astrology. On India TV, you see them in the forecast every morning at 7.30 am.)

