Horoscope Today, August 26: New employment opportunities for Virgo; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, August 26: Know about all zodiac sign

Today's Horoscope, August 26, 2024: Today is the Ashtami date of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha and Monday. Ashtami Tithi will remain till 2.20 pm today. There will be Sarvaarthasiddhi Yoga from 3:55 pm today to 5:39 am tomorrow. Also, Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 3:55 pm today. Apart from this, today is Shri Krishna Janmashtami fast and Kalashtami. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how will be the day of August 26, 2024, for you and with which measures you can make this day better. Also, know what will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a golden day for you. You will go to a religious place with your parents. There is a possibility of a new guest coming to the house, which will make the family atmosphere happy. The hard work done in any work will be successful. The journey undertaken in connection with business today will be beneficial today. If you take advice from experienced people in business and move ahead, you will get more profit. Your mind will be filled with enthusiasm due to the support of your spouse.

Taurus

Today has brought happiness to you. The day will be full of relief for the students of this zodiac sign. You can also think of making a new schedule. Today you will help someone, you will feel good doing this. Today you may meet a childhood friend, you will discuss old things. Today you can plan to go somewhere, which will keep your mind happy. Today you will feel like doing something new and good in business.

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will find a way out of the obstacles coming in the workplace. You will use your energy in good works. Today you will be worried about the health of a family member. It is your responsibility to take care of their health and family. Today is a good day for children. You will get financial benefits by getting a big offer. Family members will have expectations from you for some special work, which you will complete very well. You will avoid oily food from the outside.

Cancer

Today your day has brought new gifts of happiness for you. With the better advice of your spouse, you will get a new way to earn money. If you move forward today by trusting your ability, then your chances of success will increase in the future. You will be comfortable in taking any important decision. Today, afternoon, some time will be spent on rest and artistic work. You should do yoga to keep yourself mentally fit. Also, today you will avoid taking any decision in haste.

Leo

Today is going to be a favourable day for you. Today you can think of doing some big and different work. Today your day will be devotional. Today is the day for you to move forward by learning from your shortcomings. By doing this you can achieve success. There will be beneficial meetings with eminent people. Today, do not let anyone interfere in your matters. Staying connected with the media and people will benefit you. You should avoid trusting people too much in money matters. It will be better to think before lending money to someone.

Virgo

Today you will get new employment opportunities. Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. Today you may have to stay away from your family due to travel. Today your circumstances will change. Spending some time with family members and talking to them will resolve a particular issue. Disputes going on between brothers and relatives can be resolved with someone. With understanding behavior, you will be able to maintain the unity of the family. Your positive attitude and strong confidence will take you towards financial success.

Libra

Today is going to be a very good day for you. Make full use of time. The more importance you give to others today, the more importance you will get. Today, the work related to ancestral property can be resolved. Today plans for auspicious works will be made in your house. Relationships will be strengthened. Your pending government work can be completed today. Today, you will decorate your house in a new way. You can also make some new changes in the long-running plan today. Your work will be greatly appreciated in the society.

Scorpio

Today your day is going to start with new enthusiasm. Mothers will teach something new to their children, which will bring new ideas in the children. Today, some important family work will be done. Today, you can have a long talk with someone on the phone. This will strengthen the relationship. There is a need to improve the routine. If you remain organized, then today the work will be completed on time. Your evening time will be full of happiness and enthusiasm. Today, away from unnecessary confusion, you will spend your free time at any temple or any religious place.

Sagittarius

Today your day is going to start in your favour. Today you will work hard at the workplace. You may get many responsibilities, which you will fulfill well. Today will be beneficial for the people of this zodiac associated with the entertainment industry. There will be a festive atmosphere in your house. Those who are doing ancestral business will talk to their father about some changes in the business.

Capricorn

Today will be a happy day for you. Whatever obstacles come in the workplace, you can learn something from them, in this way, you will get new opportunities to move forward. You will benefit if you work well in business. Efforts going on to do something new in business will be successful. You will benefit by helping others. You will get benefits in the matter of property. Today, the work related to the property will be completed. You will pay attention to the activities of the partner.

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. Avoid adopting shortcuts to complete any work. Certainly, the work will be completed with a little delay. Businessmen of this zodiac will grow in their business. Mothers will tell moral stories to their children. You will concentrate on completing the work and will try to do some creative work. Today is a good day for you. You may get to hear some good news related to your son's career.

Pisces

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today will be a good day in the office. Also, some colleagues will help you in your work. Do not get influenced by anyone today and be cautious about your work. There are chances of a little guest coming to your family. Today there will be an atmosphere of happiness in your family. Today you will get a chance to participate in an important discussion, in which your participation will be quite good. A dear friend can talk to you about a special topic.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavadiya every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

ALSO READ: Weekly Horoscope (Aug 26-Sept 1): Taurus to make good financial decisions; know about other zodiac signs