Horoscope Today, August 24: Family problems will be resolved for Pisces; know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, August 24: Today is the fifth day of the waning phase of the Bhadrapada month, falling on a Saturday. The Panchami Tithi will last until 7:52 AM, after which the Shashti Tithi will begin. There will be Vriddhi Yoga until 3:07 AM tonight, and the Ashwini Nakshatra will be in effect until 6:06 PM. Today is also the observance of Halshashti. Additionally, Venus will transition into Virgo at 1:16 AM tonight. Find out how your day will unfold on August 24, 2024, with insights from Acharya Indu Prakash. Learn which remedies can help you make the most of the day, and discover your lucky number and colour.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Some people may try to confuse you, but by trusting your own decisions, you'll easily accomplish your tasks. Staying focused on your work at the office will earn you respect. Those involved in marketing may see increased profits today. Experience from a previous company will help you complete a task. Sudden financial gains are also likely.

Taurus

Today will be profitable for you. Stay focused on your work, as it will bring good returns in the future. Take some time out of your busy schedule for your children; they may share their thoughts with you. Keep trust in your relationship with your partner, as it will strengthen your bond. Students may need to put in some extra effort today to achieve success.

Gemini

Today will be a good day for you. You'll be able to impress others with your words. People will learn from your admirable work in the community, which will make you feel proud. Those involved in educational institutions may see significant gains today. Students should remain confident, as success is on the horizon. You may take concrete steps towards securing your child's future.

Cancer

Today will be favourable for you. A task you've been working on for a long time will finally be completed. You'll also consider new ways of working. Students will see positive results from their hard work. Avoid making hasty decisions, as they may backfire. It's okay to seek advice from friends if needed.

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Your commendable work for the welfare of others will earn you respect. You'll think about saving money by cutting down on unnecessary expenses. Business activities will go as planned. You might feel a bit confused about whether to take advantage of an opportunity that comes your way. Stay focused on your work, and your spouse will assist with household tasks.

Virgo

Today will be in your favour. Those in government jobs should focus on their work. Avoid getting into disputes, especially in public places, to maintain your reputation. Relationships with your partner will remain sweet. Take special care of your health today. Students will have a good day, and business will perform better than usual.

Libra

Today will be excellent for you. Your working methods will impress others, and they will follow your lead. You'll handle your responsibilities well. Be cautious about sharing personal matters with others. Any new project you start today will be completed on time as per your plan. If you have a pending legal matter, there’s a good chance it will be resolved soon.

Scorpio

Today will be a happy day for you. Sharing your thoughts with friends will bring you peace of mind, and you may gain new knowledge. A relative may bring good news, doubling your joy. A significant business agreement might be finalized today, but adapting your working methods is necessary in a competitive environment.

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. Don’t let outsiders interfere in your personal matters. Avoid making decisions based on emotions to steer clear of mistakes. Due to heavy work, you may feel tired, but you'll soon resolve minor issues. There will be a pleasant atmosphere at home.

Capricorn

Today will be a great day for you. In the evening, you may discuss important topics with your parents, leading to a good solution. If you're planning to start a new project, it's wise to choose an auspicious time. Your work in the community will increase your respect. Fulfilling a long-cherished wish will bring you joy.

Aquarius

Today will bring new happiness to your family. Advice from an experienced person will be beneficial for you. The dreams you've had regarding your work will start to materialize today. It's an excellent day to prove yourself. A harmonious atmosphere will prevail at home, and spending time in nature will refresh you.

Pisces

Today will be a good day for you. Family problems will be resolved, and pending tasks will gain momentum. Advice from positive-minded people will be beneficial. Your hard work will soon bear fruit. Avoid paying attention to rumours and focus on your work. An official trip might be on the horizon, which will be favourable for you.