Horoscope Today, August 20: Gemini will get an opportunity to serve an elder; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, August 20, 2024: Today is the Pratipada Tithi of Bhadrapada Krishna Paksha and Tuesday. The Pratipada Tithi will remain till 8: 33 pm today. Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain till 3: 10 pm today. Apart from this, today is Panchaka and today at 4: 10 pm, Guru will enter Mrigashira Nakshatra. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 20 August 2024 will be for you and what measures you can make these days better. Also, know your lucky number and colour.

Aries:

Today's day will be favourable for you. Today you will spend time with family, this will create an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Today, people around you will be impressed by your hard work and will follow you. Today there will be more profit in business than every day. The economic side will be stronger than before. Eat fresh fruits and vegetables to stay healthy. You will get mental peace by focusing on religious work. You will get the support of the elders of the house. The elders of the house will be influenced by your work.

Taurus:

Luck will be with you on this day. If you are planning to buy a new land, then definitely take the opinion of the elders of the house. Today will be a satisfactory day for the students of this zodiac sign. You will share your heart with your spouse, this will create sweetness in the relationship. In the evening, there will be a talk with the family on an important matter, where you will openly express your opinion, your opinion will get importance. Avoid taking any decision in haste. You will benefit by making good use of your time today.

Gemini:

Today will be an important day for you. Today you will get an opportunity to serve an elder, consider it as good luck. Today you will be ready to deal with all kinds of work. You can benefit from the work you are thinking about. If you try, you will succeed. You will work according to your position and ability. Lovemate's relationship can be fixed today, which will create an atmosphere of happiness in the house. People of this zodiac who work on social sites will get to know someone from whom they will get a lot of benefits.

Cancer:

Today's day will bring new happiness for you. The day is good for people associated with politics. Your work done for the welfare of society can be appreciated. Today you will get a positive response when you talk in front of a high official. Today you are likely to get new achievements in employment. Shopping for household items will speed up your transactions. A trusted and special person can hurt you. Today you will have a good time with your father and children. An unknown person can take advantage of you, you need to be a little cautious.

Leo:

Today your day will be beneficial. Today you can get a big responsibility which you will handle very well. You will be success in whatever work you try to do. Today you will get the fruits of hard work, which will increase your enthusiasm. Today, many people around you will advise you to complete a task, which will also keep you safe from mistakes. Keeping trust in your spouse will strengthen your relationship. Family problems will be resolved and there will be happiness in the family. Today you will be fine in terms of health. Today you will be inclined towards spirituality.

Virgo:

Today's day will be normal. You will also face challenges today. You will get success by fighting with them. Today will be a little normal for the students of this zodiac sign. Career-related choices can put you in a bit of trouble, but it will be better to choose the right point. Taking blessings from parents will get rid of all your problems. Your health will be good. Today you can get a gift from a friend. You will be successful in completing household chores. Under the right plan, you will make changes in your career.

Libra:

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today is a good day for women of this zodiac who are thinking of doing any business. Do not be in a hurry to do any work, otherwise it may have to be done again. Taking out some time from your busy schedule to worship God will keep your mind calm. You can get some new ideas in terms of work from a friend. You can also start working on them soon.

Scorpio:

Today's day will be normal. Today is going to be beneficial for the engineers of this zodiac. You may be troubled by ups and downs in your career, but with the help of an experienced senior, you will get some relief. Today you will have a good time with your children at home. Parents can give some good advice to their children. Students will get to learn something new online today. You will get the support of your father in furthering your business. You will try to understand the wishes of the members of the house and will make up your mind to do the shopping for them.

Sagittarius:

Today's day will be favourable for you. Employed people will get opportunities for promotion today. You can be awarded for good performance in the office. Today, your planned tasks will be completed on time, as well as you will be happy to complete some tasks ahead of time. You can extend the hand of friendship to end the ongoing rift in friendship. You will get the support of a female friend. Today you can plan a delicious dinner at home with family members. Today all the problems going on in your life will be solved.

Capricorn:

Today's day will be fine. Today is a very special day for women of this zodiac sign. You can spend most of the day shopping. People looking for jobs can get a job offer from a company today. There will be sweetness in married life today. Today you have a good opportunity to move forward in business. Students preparing for the competition should continue to prepare. The person you once helped will come in handy for you today. Today is going to be a normal day for teachers.

Aquarius:

Today your day will be full of confidence. You may be mentally disturbed due to people's thoughts and things said about you. Students of this zodiac will be excited about their studies today and more time will be spent on studies, your family members will also be happy to see this. The textile business class of this amount can suddenly get a big benefit today, the economic side will remain stronger than before. Some hidden opponents are ready to spread rumours about you, do not give them any such opportunity. Do not be angry with any member of the house today for no reason.

Pisces:

Today is your day to be happy. Today an elderly or senior person can give you the right advice. Today you can also remember old things. Today your interest in business will increase. Your financial situation will be normal. There will remain compatibility in marital life. You will learn from your mistakes and move forward. Believe in yourself and don't rely on others. Ministers of this amount can travel abroad. There can be a dispute with siblings about something. You should avoid making fun of anyone unnecessarily today.

