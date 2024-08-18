Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, August 19: Capricorn to get opportunities to expand business; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, August 19, 2024: Today is Shravan Shukla Paksha Purnima Tithi and Monday. The Purnima Tithi will last until 11:56 PM tonight. Today, the Purnima fast will be observed. Shobhan Yoga will be present until 12:47 AM tonight. Additionally, Shravan Nakshatra will be in effect until 8:10 AM, after which Dhanishtha Nakshatra will begin. Moreover, today is Panchak. Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated today. It is also the last and fifth Monday of Sawan. Let's find out from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on August 19, 2024, and what remedies you can use to make it better. Let's also discover your lucky number and lucky colour for the day.

Aries:

Today will be a better day for you. It will be a good day to carry out your plans and complete the tasks you've been contemplating for a while. It's a day to take action on what has been on your mind. Both your spouse and luck will support you. If you've had a falling out with some key people in your circle recently, it will be resolved today. For those in government jobs, today will be an excellent day. Any obstacles to promotion that you've been facing for a long time will be removed. Those who have recently started a new job will receive support from their colleagues.

Taurus:

Today, your day will start off well. Property dealers will earn good profits from a significant deal. You need to be cautious while talking to others today. Your spouse will give importance to your words, which will make you happy. Students will consider joining a new course today. It's important to pay attention to your father's health today. You'll strengthen your bank balance by curbing unnecessary expenses.

Gemini:

Today will be an excellent day for you. Whatever work you start today will surely bring you success. Students studying away from home will need to put in extra effort, but their hard work will soon pay off. You might receive praise for your qualities and your work. You'll feel more confident throughout the day. Accept any responsibilities given to you today. You'll experience peace both at home and in the office. However, be cautious about your health as you may feel weak.

Cancer:

Today will be an average day for you. You'll feel satisfied with your children. For those wanting to start a new industrial venture or seeking new job opportunities, the time is favourable. You may benefit from neighbours in some tasks today. The more effort you put in today, the more you'll benefit in the coming days. You might go out to dinner with your friends in the evening. Avoid getting involved in any decisions or situations until you fully understand them.

Leo:

Today will be a favourable day for you. You may discuss property-related matters with your elder brother and make financial plans. You'll play a role in keeping the family together today. You may help someone in need today. You'll avoid unnecessary disputes. If you have an interview, you'll be selected for a good job. Your good thoughts will help you create a distinct identity in society. You may make changes to your daily routine, which will benefit your health.

Virgo:

Today will be a profitable day for you. You can discuss any difficult issues you face today, though the conversation may be tough initially, success will follow. Students might seek help from their siblings on a subject, which will be very helpful. Be cautious in resolving land and property disputes. Your self-confidence will increase, making it easier to complete recent tasks and impress others. Your skills and foresight will play a significant role in achieving any good results today.

Libra:

Today will be a golden day for you. You'll improve relationships by deeply considering close relationships. You'll achieve some accomplishment today. With the support of your colleagues and friends, the problems in your life will be resolved. You may plan to expand your business abroad. You might start a conversation with someone on social media today, which could benefit you in the future. Children will help their mother with household chores today, making her happy. You'll recover any money lent out. You'll feel refreshed and be able to complete all your tasks on time. Teachers will be honoured today for their hard work and dedication.

Scorpio:

Today, any obstacles that begin without reason will completely end. You'll receive some good news from your maternal side, which will make you happy. Your friends will help you find opportunities for income, which will strengthen your financial situation. Your EMI which has been ongoing for a long time will be completed today. Your father will assign you a task, which you'll complete successfully. The day is favourable for students as they'll be focused on their studies. Despite a heavy workload at the office, you'll maintain your speed. You'll plan a trip with your friends today.

Sagittarius:

Today will be a good day for you. Overthinking might cause you to experience headaches. Your social network will strengthen. In business, you'll meet experienced people who will provide you with business-related insights. Today, you'll fully support your children's decisions. Any misunderstandings in your family relationships will be resolved today, bringing sweetness to your relationships. Students might go on a school trip today. Your home will be filled with happiness. Those suffering from asthma will feel much relief today.

Capricorn:

Today will be an average day for you. You'll receive new opportunities to expand your business. You might suddenly receive money lent to someone. You'll hope for a benefit from someone in your business. Your enthusiasm will increase. You'll receive full support from your siblings. Due to a family function at home, your schedule might change. Most of the tasks you started earlier will be completed today. Any misunderstandings in relationships will be cleared, bringing more sweetness to your relationships. You'll find new opportunities for financial gain.

Aquarius:

Today will be a day full of enthusiasm for you. You'll experience career success today, which might feel like a dream come true. Avoid trusting people too much when it comes to financial matters. Think carefully before lending money to anyone. You'll make a significant profit in business today. You can relax today as your work is running smoothly. Your enemies will keep their distance from you. Those in the wood trade will receive a big project today. A trip to an entertaining place will make you feel refreshed.

Pisces:

Today will be a great day for you. You'll receive full support from your family, especially love from elders. Children will also be happy with you. You might consider starting a new business today. You'll definitely succeed in any task today. Don't miss any opportunity for advancement today, as even a small chance could make you very successful. Today is a day when you'll get more rewards with less effort, and you can make it even better with your hard work.