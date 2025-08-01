Horoscope today, August 2, 2025: Virgo will achieve success, know about other zodiac signs Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of August 2, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

New Delhi:

Today is Saturday. In Sanatan Dharma, this day is dedicated to Lord Shani. According to astrology, today will be a great day for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Cancer people. People of these zodiac signs will get success in their careers. Financial conditions will also improve. On the other hand, this day will be mixed for Leo people. Today you will take advice from an experienced person regarding your career. Now, let's know today's horoscope in detail.

Aries

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today will be a better day for farmers, and there will be progress in agricultural work. Today, you will be in harmony with your spouse. If you want to start any work today, then you will get success. Today you will get a chance to move forward in the competitive field, and you should continue your preparation. Today, all the work related to property will be completed easily, which will make you very happy.

Taurus

Today will be a great day for people of this zodiac sign. Today, you will get good money from a business point of view. Today, you can get good news of getting a promotion in the office. Today, there will be a happy atmosphere in your family, which will give you peace. Avoid overthinking today, so that you will stay away from unnecessary confusion. Today, your health will be fine, and you will focus on work. Today you will get happiness due to the completion of some important work. Today, civil engineers will start a new project.

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will fulfil your responsibilities well, and family members will appreciate you. Today, there will be an increase in happiness and harmony in your married life. Today, you will maintain coordination with people associated with politics. Lovemates will spend today well and will understand each other's feelings better. Today, you will get many sources of income growth, which will improve your financial condition. Today, your health will be absolutely fine.

Cancer

Today will be beneficial for you. Today, accepting the advice of elders can prove to be better for you. Today, the hard work of the students preparing for the competition will soon pay off. Electrician businessmen of this zodiac will get more profit in business. Today, sweetness will remain in your married life. Today, your respect will increase in the social field, and your calm nature will also be appreciated. Today, you can get great news from the children's side, which will give you relief from mental confusion.

Leo

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will take advice from an experienced person regarding your career. M.Tech students of this zodiac can take help from seniors to understand a topic. Today, auspicious thoughts will arise in your mind, and you will be eager to do something new. Today, your financial condition will increase, due to which you can buy the desired thing. To keep your health good today, avoid eating outside.

Virgo

Today will be a mixed day for you. Today, you will get success in most of the tasks, due to which there will be happiness in your mind. Today, you will get the full support of your friends. Today, you can meet some new people in the workplace, through whom you will get important information. Today, there will be happiness in your married life, and you can share your thoughts with your spouse. Today, you will be more interested in creative things, which will get rid of mental confusion.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Today, there will be an increase in the salary of people doing private jobs, which will improve their financial condition. Today, there will be an increase in family happiness and prosperity. Today, you can plan to visit a religious place, but do not forget to take the things you need. Today, you will get the full support of your family in your decision. Today, from the point of view of health, the day will be full of energy, due to which you will work better than usual.

Scorpio

Today will be a happy day for you. Today, your morale will increase, and your hard work will bring success in the workplace. Today, your business will grow, and your business relationships will become stronger. Today, the income of people working in sales will increase. Today, you can organise a party with friends. Today, positive changes will be seen in your nature. Today, you will get the pleasure of a vehicle, and there will be happiness in the family. Today, all your efforts will be successful, and your health will also be excellent.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will be honoured for your social work. Today, you will get relief from health-related problems. Today, you should maintain coordination with your spouse, which will increase understanding between you two. Today, family happiness and prosperity will increase, and attachment to relatives will remain. Today, your financial side will become stronger than before. Today you will go to the market for shopping, where your attention will be attracted towards new things.

Capricorn

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you are likely to get a big deal in business. Today, there are chances of your daughter getting selected in a desired field. Today, there will be happiness in your married life. Today, do not make any decision in haste; you need to work carefully. Today, your daily routine will be a bit busy, so you may feel tired. Today, mechanical engineers can complete their old targets and take up the responsibility of new targets.

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. Today, you will get new opportunities in employment, taking advantage of which you can move forward in life. Today, the responsibility related to the workload of people working in politics can increase. Today, there will be harmony in married life, due to which your mind will be happy. Today, listen carefully to the words of elders and follow them. Lovemates of this zodiac sign will go shopping this evening and can also plan to watch a movie. Today, your business will get double the profit than usual.

Pisces

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. Today, you will behave affectionately towards everyone and will also understand things well. Today, new sources of income will open for you, which will improve your financial condition. Today, students will study diligently and can participate in any competition. Today, the work of hardware businessmen will go well. Today, your acquaintance with some knowledgeable people will increase. Today, you will get a great opportunity to make a career in the technical field.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavad on India TV.)