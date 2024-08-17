Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, August 18: Busy day for Taurus; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, August 18, 2024: Today is Sunday and the Chaturdashi Tithi (14th day) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon). The Chaturdashi Tithi will remain until 3:05 AM tonight. The Ayushman Yoga will last until 7:51 AM, followed by the Saubhagya Yoga. Additionally, the Uttarashada Nakshatra will be in effect until 10:15 AM, after which the Shravana Nakshatra will begin. Here’s how your day will be according to Acharya Indu Prakash, and which remedies can make it better. Also, find out your lucky number and colour.

Aries:

Today will be a better day for you. You will overcome a long-standing problem, and your cleverness and abilities will be appreciated. Guidance from an experienced person will help complete pending property-related tasks. You will meet some special people and have positive discussions. An entertainment program with family might be planned for the evening. You will receive good news, and your business will benefit from your colleagues' help.

Taurus:

Today will be filled with happiness. You will be busy throughout the day, but work will proceed smoothly. Your smartness and diplomatic skills will keep you engaged with your tasks. Plans for changes in your work area will be made, and working systematically will lead to success. Avoid ignoring the advice of well-wishers when making major decisions. Your achievement will bring joy to your family, and advice from elders will benefit you.

Gemini:

Today will be special for you. Consider planning new investments, as they might yield good returns. There will be celebratory news about a new guest at home. Success will come from work done with the blessings of parents. It’s advisable to consult an experienced person before making important decisions. Those preparing for exams or competitions will need to work hard. You will manage to get things done through others, and those in the textile business will see good profits.

Cancer:

Today will be a good day. You will attend a ceremony where your presence will be valued. Couriers and logistics businesses will see profits. Those involved in politics will have increased influence in society. You may receive pending money, but challenges at the start of the day can be overcome with the help of an experienced person. The home environment will be peaceful, and women of this sign can start a new business with the potential for high profits. Avoid hasty decisions and think carefully.

Leo:

Today will be average. Handle your projects at work with seriousness and honesty; this will help in your progress. Time is in your favour, and you may get the chance to work on a new plan. Decisions related to family and finances will be positive. Any ongoing issues will find solutions, and the home will be peaceful. Avoid putting too much trust in strangers, as it could lead to losses.

Virgo:

Today will be favorable. You might discuss property-related matters with your elder sibling and plan some financial matters. Your enthusiasm for work will give you the capacity to put in effort. It’s a good day for official travel. Family members will share love and harmony, and your relationship with your partner will be respectful and trusting. You may get selected in an interview, leading to a good job, and your health will improve.

Libra:

Today will be golden. You will work on improving relationships with close individuals. Despite having responsibilities, you will handle them effectively. Avoid making decisions in haste or under emotional pressure. Businesswomen will maintain a balance between family and business. An official trip will be beneficial, and you might receive a gift from elders. You might plan a trip with friends. Teachers will gain respect for their dedication.

Scorpio:

Today will be normal. Instead of panicking in negative situations, look for solutions which will come quickly. A major expense might arise from vehicle repairs or other costly equipment. Changing your routine might bring new opportunities. You will receive good news about your future later in the day. Your efforts towards a special mission will succeed. Women might show increased interest in religious activities, and spending time with children will bring you affection.

Sagittarius:

Today will be filled with new enthusiasm. Your financial situation will remain strong, and you might shop for goods. There will be discussions about implementing new techniques in business. Your hard work will advance your plans. You will have the chance to meet your partner, and taking advice from elders will help in resolving issues. Those working in large companies will find today significant. Problems in life will soon be resolved.

Capricorn:

Today will be favorable. Gather all necessary information before starting any task to achieve better results. New sources of income will emerge. The love and blessings of elders will create a peaceful environment at home. You may succeed in completing a pending task. Your family will support you in tough times, boosting your courage. Health issues will improve, and you will feel energetic.

Aquarius:

Today will be excellent. Your spouse will support you in project work. Positive thinking will aid in your life. Your significant decisions at home and work will benefit from your contributions. You may recover money that was previously stuck. Your contribution to a religious organization will be noted, and there are signs of auspicious events. Your marital life will be happy, and you’ll understand each other better. You’ll have many opportunities to benefit and may plan shopping with friends.

Pisces:

Today will be wonderful. Agreement on important family matters will provide relief. You will forgive small mistakes of younger ones and follow the guidance of elders. Plan any project properly before starting it. If you plan to invest in a policy, today is auspicious. You will get a chance to meet a close relative, and the family environment will be joyful.