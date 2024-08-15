Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, August 16: Good time for Pisces to organise finances: Know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, August 16, 2024: Today is the Ekadashi tithi (the eleventh day of the lunar fortnight) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) and a Friday. The Ekadashi tithi will last until 9:40 AM, after which the Dwadashi tithi (the twelfth day) will begin. The Sthayijay Yoga (a beneficial astrological combination) will be present until 12:46 PM. The Mool Nakshatra (constellation) will be in effect until 12:44 PM, after which the Purvashada Nakshatra will take over. Learn from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be and how you can make it better, along with your lucky number and colour.

Aries:

Today will be beneficial for you. An unexpected major expense may occur, so keep an eye on your budget. There could be some discord with a close friend or relative. Avoid wasting your energy on others' egos and anger, and remain calm. Spending some time alone or reflecting will bring mental peace. You might gain financially from an old property. Your hard work may lead your boss to gift you something useful. However, pay attention to your health. Students pursuing higher education will have favourable opportunities.

Taurus:

You will start the day with positive thoughts. The busyness of the past days will decrease, and you will find some time for yourself. Reflecting will help you find solutions to many problems and bring mental peace. You will achieve a special accomplishment. Dedicate ample time to your work with determination and effort. Today is also favourable for women of this sign to think about investment and start any good task.

Gemini:

Your day will be decent. Balance between family and work is important for your happiness. You will maintain respect for elders and senior members. To prevent deterioration in close relationships, don't hesitate to compromise if necessary. Students need to work harder to achieve their goals. Your ability to assess people quickly will benefit you. Those preparing for exams or competitions may receive good news.

Cancer:

You will receive full support from fortune today. Those involved in politics will gain respect and may receive a high position in their party. Be cautious of making hasty decisions driven by emotions; use your intellect instead. Take special care of valuable items as there is a risk of losing or misplacing them. Your social interactions will be pleasant. Job seekers may find employment opportunities.

Leo:

Today will be auspicious and positive for you. You may feel some sadness if the results of your hard work at the workplace are not as expected. Seek advice from a senior person to improve your work process. Maintain transparency in joint ventures. Trust your own abilities rather than others' opinions to ease your tasks. Your success is on the horizon.

Virgo:

Today will be excellent for you. You might receive overdue payments or restart a paused income source. Helping someone in need will bring you heartfelt happiness. Your polite nature will earn you praise at home and in society. Any ongoing disputes with neighbours will be resolved. Family support will be ample, and you may find suitable employment opportunities.

Libra:

Today will be extremely favourable for you. To enhance relationships, ignore minor negative aspects and resolve grievances through communication. It is a great time to invest. There will be important discussions about home changes. Enjoy recreational activities. You may help resolve a family member’s issue. Exercise caution with property-related matters and consider postponing if necessary. Begin the day with enthusiasm.

Scorpio:

Your day will be excellent. If you have recently started a new venture, you will see good profits today. Strengthen connections with distant business partners, as they may offer valuable contracts. Avoid hasty decisions in media or printing work. Job holders might receive tasks against their wishes. You will complete a planned task and receive support from others. Social recognition is expected.

Sagittarius:

Your day will bring new enthusiasm. Efforts related to livelihood will show positive results, with opportunities for profit in jobs and business. Your positive attitude will help you stay happy in all situations. Your lifestyle and communication style will attract others. A family event might be planned, and you might go on a trip with your family, bringing freshness. Students and youth will find the day favourable for career success.

Capricorn:

Your day will be splendid. You may have opportunities for travel. New beginnings will help you tackle challenges effectively. An organized approach will simplify your tasks. Meetings with influential individuals will provide valuable insights. You might receive good news from children. Family support will be strong. Plan a long drive with your partner. If considering buying a new house, consult elders with a calm mind.

Aquarius:

Your day will be positive. You will spend quality time with your life partner. Those in the construction sector will succeed in their plans. Communication will help resolve several issues. If you have pending ancestral property matters, today is a good time to address them. Socializing with close friends will be pleasant. Writers will have an opportunity to showcase their talent. Children may participate in school sports and win awards.

Pisces:

Your day will start well. It’s a good time to organize your financial activities. Make personal decisions promptly for positive outcomes. You will contribute significantly to fulfilling family responsibilities. You may receive joy from your son's job placement. Students preparing for exams will find the day favourable, with the potential for good news.