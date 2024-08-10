Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, August 11: Golden day for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, August 10, 2024: Today is the seventh day of the Shukla Paksha of Shravan and Sunday. The seventh tithi will last throughout the day and night until 7:56 AM tomorrow. A favourable yoga will occur today at 3:49 PM. The Swati Nakshatra will be present throughout the day and night until 8:33 AM tomorrow. Additionally, Venus will transit through the Purva Phalguni Nakshatra at 11:08 AM today. Find out how your day will be on 11 August 2024 and how you can make it better, including your lucky number and colour.

Aries

Today will be significant for you. Changes in your personality and behaviour will be excellent. You will receive special respect from social and family circles. A significant person visiting your home will lead to positive discussions on important issues. Keep your plans and activities confidential. The support and guidance of experienced individuals will be helpful. Increased workload may cause stress, so focus on organizing your tasks efficiently.

Taurus

Today will be average. Don’t expect improvements in your business operations. It’s a good time to collect overdue payments and strengthen your financial position. You may receive important information from a superior via phone if you are employed. Family time will be pleasant, and guests will create a lively atmosphere at home. Avoid lending money without thinking carefully.

Gemini

Today will be a golden day for you. It will be a time of achievement. You will put your full effort and energy into your tasks. Be cautious of potential conflicts with business partners and control your anger. You will receive full support from your spouse and family, and relationships will remain harmonious. Business matters will improve, and staff cooperation will be good. Relations with higher authorities at work will strengthen.

Cancer

Today will bring happiness. You may need to run around for family matters. Your contribution to activities will increase your respect. Most of your personal tasks will be completed smoothly. Friends will offer help if you face problems. Avoid unnecessary arguments. You can seek assistance from friends to complete your tasks. Your health will remain good.

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. Avoid mingling too much with unfamiliar people as it may be harmful. Don’t share any important information with others. Being overly self-centred or egotistical may strain your relationships. Decisions made with your mother’s advice will prove beneficial in the near future. Your faith in religious and spiritual activities will remain strong.

Virgo

Today will be favourable. Positive changes in your personality will make you the centre of attraction. It’s a good time to complete any pending tasks. Seek family advice before implementing any plans. Be cautious with financial transactions to avoid mistakes. If you plan to travel, ensure you keep track of your belongings. Being active on social media will be beneficial, and you may participate in political activities. Parents will successfully fulfil their children’s wishes.

Libra

Today will bring cheerful moments. You will plan new strategies for achieving your goals, which will be effective in the future. Light health issues may cause laziness and affect your work. Stay positive by engaging with good literature and family members. You will focus on new tasks with positive outcomes. You may plan a religious trip and find suitable job opportunities.

Scorpio

Today will be filled with joy. Students will receive full support from their teachers. You will recognize and apply your hidden talents in creative activities, which will benefit you mentally. You will spend most of the day with family, creating a joyful atmosphere. You will receive good news from your spouse, enhancing your happiness. New income sources will arise, and financial stability will improve. Seek advice from close friends for tasks.

Sagittarius

Today will be favourable. Gaining more information about tasks before starting them will lead to greater success. Recognize your talent and organise your daily routine and work with enthusiasm. Be cautious as some people may take undue advantage of your simplicity. Keep your plans and activities private.

Capricorn

Today will bring new changes. Employees will need to work hard to complete projects. You may experience some sweet and sour interactions with your spouse, strengthening your relationship. Time will be used efficiently, and hard work will yield good results. You may have the chance to meet old friends, which you have been waiting for. Work-related travel will be beneficial.

Aquarius

Today will be filled with confidence. The family environment will improve, and family members will support your work. Efforts in business will pay off. Political friends may offer useful power and ideas. Participating in social work will increase your respect. You will need to work harder to achieve your targets and maintain balance in your thoughts and behaviour at work.

Pisces

Today will be special. Family relationships will strengthen, and newlyweds will experience increased happiness. A positive perspective on life will resolve misunderstandings. Your growing faith in religion and spirituality will bring peace and mental comfort. Discussions on significant issues will occur. Your positive thinking will improve situations, and a good work environment will make you happy. New opportunities for progress will arise.