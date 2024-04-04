Horoscope Today, April 5: Mental peace on cards for Aquarians; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for April 5: Know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for April 5, 2024: Today is Ekadashi date of Chaitra Krishna Paksha and Friday. Ekadashi tithi will last till 1:29 pm today. Today is Papamochani Ekadashi fast. Today morning there will be Sadhya Yoga till 9.55 am, after that there will be auspicious Yoga. Also, Dhanishtha Nakshatra will remain till 6:07 pm today. Apart from this, Panchak will start from 7.12 in the morning. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 5th 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today has brought happiness. If you use your positive thinking in meaningful work, your creative talent will be revealed to everyone and your respect among people will increase. Today something at home will have to be repaired. Women will get relief from household chores. The financial aspect will be normal. The evening will be spent in fun with brothers and sisters. Today your spouse can give you the good news of the arrival of a little guest. The ongoing problems in life will end.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky number- 5

Taurus

Today is going to be favourable for you. Today your colleagues and seniors at work will be happy with your performance and will praise you. Today you will get results according to your work. You will find a path related to the big goal you want to achieve. The final result will depend on your work. Try to resolve disputes with family immediately. Complete the work by using time properly. Today all important work will be completed easily. You will easily fulfill the responsibilities given by your father in business. Everyone in the family will be happy with your behaviour. Also your financial condition will be good.

Lucky colour - Peach

Lucky number- 4

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today your entire focus will be on improving your work. Today children will take more care of your parents and will also listen to them. You will get back the money lent, you may get some big success in business. Today you may think of starting some new work, but before starting it, take advice from your elders. Your decision today will prove effective in family matters. Today your mind may be more focused on spirituality. Today you can visit any religious place. Today we will try to complete every work with patience and understanding.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 6

Cancer

Today will be a day full of ups and downs. Today, take special care that you make friends with others and share your thoughts only after you have complete information about them and understand them well. Your financial position will remain strong. Father will support you in your business. People will praise you, which is what you always wanted to hear. Newly married people will get a chance to go out for a walk today. Take care of the health of the elderly. There will be peace in the house. Today suddenly some important thing will be returned to the house. After receiving which your mind will jump with joy.

Lucky colour - Silver

Lucky number- 6

Leo

Today is going to prove beneficial. Today you will get positive results even from small tasks done earlier. Successes may be small but will remain constant, this will create your positive thoughts. Maintain focus while doing office work. Whatever responsibility you get, you will fulfill it well with your wisdom. People who are property dealers will do well, and you will get back all your pending money. Health will remain better than before.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 8

Virgo

Today has brought happiness in your life. Today children will get some good news in terms of career. Listen carefully to what your elders say, it will be beneficial for you in future. There is a possibility for the youth to get a good job. There will be opportunities for progress in business. Those who are associated with the political field will get accolades for the work done in the past. If you want to buy electronic goods then today is a good day. There will be sweetness in married life.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Lucky number- 5

Libra

Today is going to be a great day. There will be benefits due to the efforts made to enhance your career. Today you will be happy with the closeness of your loved one. Today your good image will shine in front of people. Due to the success of the child, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. You will have a good time with your spouse in the evening. Today children will ask for their mother's help in some important work. Due to which their work will be completed. From a physical point of view, your health will be fine today. The pending work will be completed and you will get mental peace.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 6

Scorpio

Today is going to be a busy day for you. Today you will get back the stuck money, which will further strengthen your financial position. Today you will think of contributing to social work. If you look at the circumstances properly today, you will be able to solve every problem. For now, you will think of maintaining distance from those people in whose company you are becoming negative. Traveling for some important work will be pleasant. Arts students of this zodiac sign will get help from teachers in their studies. Will go somewhere with lovemate. Students will get success today.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 6

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a better day for you. Today your colleagues in the office will be influenced by your ideas, but you should avoid interfering in the work of others. Today you may find a way to do your work in an easier way. Work on a new plan can start. You will fulfill the responsibilities of the family properly, which will maintain happiness. Money related worries will go away. You will get the support of influential people to carry forward difficult tasks. You will have a good time in the evening with friends.

Lucky colour - Peach

Lucky number- 2

Capricorn

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today you will buy the things you need due to sudden financial gain. Today we will improve ourselves by removing wrong thoughts and avoid wrong company. Try to control anger today. Try to improve the negative aspects of your nature. You will get new opportunities instead of work. Students will achieve success in competitive examinations. Your respect will increase in the society today. Today is a good day for businessmen of this zodiac sign, business will grow today. You can get good benefits from an old client.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 9

Aquarius

Today is going to be a normal day for you. Completion of any pending work of yours today will give you mental peace. You will consider new ways of working. Today you will get new employment opportunities. Today you will be able to work on your plans with the strength of your willpower. Ego has to be avoided. Just focus on the things that make you better and improve yourself. The more concrete you plan today, the greater will be your chances of success. Today the ongoing rift between brother and sister will end, their mutual relationship will become stronger. Give your time to your children so that you can get maximum love from them.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number- 7

Pisces

Today is going to be a day full of new enthusiasm for you. Today your financial condition will remain strong, you can go to the market to buy goods. Time is favorable for students preparing for entrance exam. You will get good results of your hard work. This evening you will go to a friend's birthday party where your other friends will also be present. You may have to discuss some work in the office, enemies will be influenced by your plans. Today is a very special day for people of this zodiac sign who work in big companies. The problems going on in life will soon go away.

Lucky colour - Purple

Lucky number- 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)