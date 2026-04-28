Horoscope today, April 27, 2026: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs, lucky colours and numbers

New Delhi:

Today is the Dwadashi Tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. The Dwadashi Tithi will remain until 6:52 pm, after which Trayodashi Tithi begins. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain until 10:36 pm. Today is also observed as Parashuram Dwadashi, Rukmini Dwadashi and Bhaum Pradosh Vrat. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how 28 April 2026 will be for all 12 zodiac signs, along with lucky colours and numbers.

Aries

Today will be a good day. A household issue may get resolved. You will focus on personal matters. Progress is likely regarding children’s education and career. Business may bring strong orders. Focus on quality work. Be careful while handling electrical items. Harmony with colleagues and spouse will improve.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 1

Taurus

The day brings new experiences. Control unnecessary spending. Avoid distractions and stay focused. Afternoon conditions will be favourable. Good gains are indicated through proper use of time. You may also take interest in social welfare work and achieve new success through your abilities.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

Gemini

A memorable day awaits. Business may bring fresh achievements. Recent changes at work will benefit you long term. Official travel is possible. Promotion chances look strong. Married life will remain peaceful. Avoid emotional decisions and trusting people blindly. Income may rise. Take care of parents’ health.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer

A wonderful day is indicated. Focus on personal goals. Relief from recent stress is likely. Helpful advice from someone important may speed up your work. Those trying to go abroad may receive positive signs. Avoid unnecessary interference at work and do not rush decisions.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 9

Leo

Today looks excellent. A disciplined routine and balanced diet will improve health. You will feel capable of handling tasks independently. Home improvement plans may move ahead. Students will have a positive day and competitive exam results may favour them.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Virgo

A cheerful day ahead. Add outdoor games or activity to your routine for better health. Differences with a relative may end. Fun family plans are likely. Business needs serious attention. Review marketing strategies. Take senior guidance before major decisions. Maintain emotional balance with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Libra

A special day awaits. Make some necessary behavioural adjustments according to family needs. You may attend a social event and receive honour there. Important discussions at home are likely. Do not let laziness affect your productivity. Keep your plans private. Business problems may ease with expert guidance.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio

A normal day overall. Avoid getting too close to strangers. Keep private matters confidential. Consult your mother before making future-related decisions. Interest in spirituality will grow. Married life brings fresh happiness. You may think about buying a new vehicle. Take special care of young children.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 2

Sagittarius

An average day. Business systems will improve and work will run smoothly. Good time to recover pending payments and strengthen finances. Jobholders may receive important news from seniors. Pleasant family moments are likely. Guests may visit. Children will stay busy in sports.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn

A favourable day. Proper planning will help complete pending tasks successfully. Recognise your unique talent and organise your routine well. Some people may try to misuse your simple nature, so stay alert. Lawyers are likely to gain financially through clients.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius

The day brings golden opportunities. You may spend energy helping those in need. Control anger carefully. Support from spouse and family will remain strong. Business matters improve. Staff cooperation continues. Relations with seniors at work stay smooth. Romance looks pleasant and a visit to a religious place is possible.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces

A positive day ahead. Your personality will improve and you will become more mindful of lifestyle matters. Your honest and responsible nature will attract others. Good time to complete pending work. Seek family advice before starting plans. Be cautious in money dealings. If travelling, watch your belongings. Students may soon see success.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer in India with deep knowledge of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV’s programme Bhavishyavani.)