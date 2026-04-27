Horoscope today, April 27, 2026: Check predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Ekadashi Tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha and falls on a Monday. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 6:17 PM. Mohini Ekadashi Vrat will also be observed today. Dhruv Yoga will continue till 9:36 PM, while Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 9:19 PM tonight. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, planetary movements may bring varied effects for all zodiac signs. Read the daily horoscope for 27 April 2026.

Aries

Today will be joyful for you. Working professionals may receive good news from senior officials. Help from friends may bring new contacts. You will succeed in expanding your business. Success in education is likely. Family support will remain strong. Despite a busy schedule, you will take some time for yourself and enjoy favourite activities. Children may stay busy in sports and games.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Taurus

Today will be pleasant. Maintain sweetness in your speech. A friend may visit you, bringing back old memories. Students will focus seriously on studies. Those living away from home for work may miss their family. Earlier investments may now give returns. The day is especially favourable for people in the legal profession.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini

Today will be excellent. Including a morning walk in your routine will keep you energetic. Relatives may ask for financial help, and you will support them according to your ability. Your energy levels will stay high. Pending work can be completed successfully. It is also a good time to think about home-related plans. You may feel fortunate today because of your supportive life partner. Reading an inspiring book or watching a meaningful film will suit you well.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer

Today will be favourable. Family members may attend a gathering or party together, where new interactions are possible. Meeting an important person may help complete pending work. Children may seek your help with school tasks. Your spouse’s loving behaviour will make you feel special. You may also read a book written by a great personality.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 1

Leo

Today will be supportive for you. Your wish to buy a house, plot or shop may move closer to fulfilment. Parents will feel proud after good news related to children’s careers. Relief from a health issue is likely. Avoid starting any work without expert advice if you lack confidence in it. After work, you may spend time doing something you enjoy. You will also get quality time with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Virgo

Today will be golden. Your polite nature will be appreciated. Keep an eye on expenses, otherwise financial pressure may arise later. Avoid taking on unnecessary worries. Amid life’s rush, you will find enough time for yourself and may enjoy favourite hobbies or interests.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 8

Libra

Today will be positive. You may secure a transfer to a preferred place. Chances of better-than-expected gains are strong. If something is troubling you, speaking with friends may bring a solution. Avoid petty arguments with your spouse. Students may seek guidance from elders for better academic results. Stay alert about health matters.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 2

Scorpio

Today will be full of joy and enthusiasm. You may introduce fresh ideas at work. Your positive attitude can help bring career progress, and seniors may appreciate your efforts. Relatives will be ready to support you. Business-related travel may prove profitable. Financial conditions look better. Your creative side will shine today. You may also go shopping for household items.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 7

Sagittarius

Today will be good. Interest in spiritual and religious matters may increase. You could become part of an important task. Long-pending money may finally return. Those working in healthcare fields are likely to do well. Confidence and concentration will help you perform strongly. Students may achieve major success. Overall, the day looks rewarding.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn

Today will be average but steady. Those linked to the construction business may gain profits and consider making changes in work methods. You may try something new to bring sweetness into married life. Avoid negative thinking. A business meeting may bring success, and your views will be valued. Love partners may exchange gifts, strengthening the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 3

Aquarius

Today will be beneficial. Hard work is likely to give favourable results. Your efforts may be appreciated in society. Evening time with family will create a cheerful atmosphere at home. Spiritual focus will keep your mind calm. Married life looks excellent, and your spouse may give you reasons to smile. Students may decide to apply for a competitive examination. Sudden financial gains are also possible.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 6

Pisces

Today will be better for you. Those working in finance or sales may benefit from their knowledge and expertise. Married life will remain stable. Be honest in relationships, as it will help matters improve with time. Confidence levels will stay strong. Important business-related tasks may be completed. You will stay focused on new work. Children may teach you something valuable today, and you will meet your spouse’s expectations.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer in India with deep knowledge of Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 am on India TV’s programme Bhavishyavani.)