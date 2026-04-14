Horoscope today, April 14, 2026: What's in store for Gemini, Sagittarius, Aquarius and other zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today marks the Dwadashi Tithi of the Vaishakh Krishna Paksha and a Tuesday. The Dwadashi Tithi will remain till 12:13 AM tonight. Shukla Yoga will be in effect until 3:40 PM, while Shatabhisha Nakshatra will prevail till 4:06 PM. Panchak is also in effect today. Additionally, the Sun transits into Aries at 9:31 AM this morning. Let’s find out what the day holds for you, along with your lucky colour and number.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you. Partnerships in business may bring gains. Your relationship with parents will remain harmonious. You will receive full support from your spouse. Good news from children is likely. Your interest in social activities will increase. You will try to understand things in a better way, and you may also come across some confidential information. You may spend time with friends and enjoy quality moments with family. Couples may plan a long drive. Take care of children’s health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be excellent. Your confidence will be high, and your financial position will remain strong. Those associated with tourism may gain financially. You will feel energetic and may engage in creative work. Relationships within the family will improve, and officials will be pleased with your work. Your advice may prove helpful to someone in need. Peace and harmony will prevail at home.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 1

Gemini horoscope today

Today will bring mixed results. Sportspersons may get an opportunity to participate in a major tournament. Decisions taken with patience and careful thought will lead to success. Avoid neglecting responsibilities. Focused efforts will bring good results. You will try to complete more work in less time and succeed in doing so. Relief from bone or joint pain is likely, bringing positive changes in health.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer horoscope today

Today will be an average day. All your important tasks will get completed. Be cautious in financial dealings and avoid trusting others blindly. Think carefully before lending money. A close person may try to mislead you. You may get some relief from business-related hustle and focus on new activities. Those in real estate may crack a profitable deal. You may visit a religious place with your spouse. It is a good time to reflect on your future plans.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Leo horoscope today

Today will be better for you. You will try to bring positive changes into your life. Ongoing problems may find solutions, bringing peace of mind. Lent money may be returned unexpectedly. Government employees may have to travel. The family environment will remain pleasant. Work pressure at the office may stay high. Plans for a religious event at home may be made. Your behaviour will improve, and helping others will bring you benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Virgo horoscope today

Today will be favourable. You will find new opportunities to expand your business. Success in work is likely. Friends may prove beneficial. Siblings will support you in implementing your plans. Long-pending tasks will finally be completed. The home environment will be cheerful. Students will stay focused on studies. You may go out for dinner with your spouse, strengthening your relationship. However, there may be slight ups and downs financially.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 9

Libra horoscope today

Today will be mixed. You will stay focused on completing your work and may need detailed discussions with seniors regarding a task. Students will bond well with friends, strengthening relationships. New responsibilities may come your way, which you will handle successfully. A major task may get completed with the help of your children. Parents will fully support you. Ignore those who feel jealous of your progress and stay focused.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be a good day. You will complete tasks on time. Your strong willpower will help you achieve your goals. The day is favourable for financial dealings. Keep your plans and activities confidential. Guidance from experienced people will be helpful. Increased workload may cause fatigue, but appreciating your spouse will strengthen your relationship. Students will succeed in studies. Health will remain good, and good news from children is expected.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today will be excellent. Seeking advice from elders for business expansion will prove beneficial in the near future. You may receive good financial news. All your planned tasks will be completed on time. At a social gathering, you may meet someone important who could benefit you. Colleagues will be supportive. Recognise your talent and organise your routine with full energy. Be cautious, as some people may try to take advantage of your simplicity.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 7

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be better than before. You may plan a trip to a beautiful place with your family. Despite a busy schedule, you will make time for your spouse. Plans to watch a movie with friends may arise. You may meet someone who will benefit you in the future. Success in an important task is likely. New ideas for expanding your business may come to mind.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will be full of happiness. Luck will favour you. Businesspersons may gain profits. It is a good day for students, with chances of major success in career. Any important task you are planning may get completed today. You may feel inclined to help others and may act on it. Investments in business may take time to yield results. Family relationships will grow stronger. Newly married couples will experience happiness.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Number: 7

Pisces horoscope today

Today will be a decent day. You will feel enthusiastic about something. Work pressure may suddenly increase, and you may feel short of time. Stay patient instead of getting stressed, and success will follow. Some people may help you in completing tasks. Keep your expenses under control to avoid financial fluctuations. Working professionals should complete assigned tasks on time. Busy schedules may lead to fatigue.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily at 7:30 AM on India TV’s show Bhavishyavani).