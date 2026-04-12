Horoscope today, April 12, 2026: What the stars have in store for all 12 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is the Dashami Tithi of the Vaishakh Krishna Paksha, and it is Sunday. The Dashami Tithi will remain until 1:17 AM late night. Today, the Sadhya Yoga will last until 6:16 PM. Along with this, the Shravan Nakshatra will remain until 3:14 PM in the afternoon. Let us find out from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day on 12 April 2026 will be, and what measures you can take to make it better. We will also learn about your lucky number and lucky colour.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today, new paths of progress are likely to open. By the evening, there is a possibility of receiving good news. You may go with your parents to visit a religious place. Family life will remain happy. You will show compassion towards those around you. It will be a special day for software engineers. Everything will go well for you. Students may receive long-awaited exam results. Your health will improve. Your child’s success will make you happy, and people will visit your home to congratulate you. You may organise a small party at home, which will lead to some expenses, so it is advisable to keep a record of spending.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today, you are likely to achieve major success in your career. There will be opportunities for financial gain at work. Businesspeople will find some better new opportunities. You may connect with people who are ready to support you in every way. You will also benefit from relatives. The family atmosphere will be joyful, and office conditions will be in your favour. You may go out with friends and enjoy pleasant moments. New work ideas may bring financial gains. People will seek your advice on their plans, and you will meet their expectations.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 8

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today, misunderstandings in married life will be resolved and relationships will become sweeter. You may face some issues in business. Children may share their thoughts with you. Avoid lending or borrowing money today. You may need to travel more than usual for work. Do not ignore your meals due to workload, as it may affect your health. Focus a little on exercise. Your parents may seek your help in an important task. Domestic life will remain pleasant.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 5

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today, your interest will be towards social work. You may also have a meeting with neighbours and discuss cleanliness in your area. Family life will remain happy. You will become more polite than before. You may consult an experienced person regarding your child’s future. A relative’s visit will bring liveliness to the home. Architecture students may receive a job email from a multinational company.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be full of new enthusiasm. You will not reveal your thoughts to others, or they may take advantage of them. You will get opportunities for profit. The unemployed may get a good opportunity for employment. People associated with science may achieve new success. Your hard work will bring good results. You will receive advice from experienced people. Guests may visit your home. You may learn something important that will be beneficial for you. Take care of your health.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 5

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today is an important day. Some of your unfulfilled desires may be completed. The home environment will remain pleasant. You may achieve great success with less effort. Web designers will have an excellent day. Students will be inspired by friends and focus on their studies. You may receive good news. There are chances of engagement or marriage being fixed for those in love. Relationships will feel renewed, and marital life will be joyful. Be cautious of rivals. Support from family will boost your confidence.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 4

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be a fairly average day for you. You may discuss your thoughts with your parents. You may bring gifts for small children. You may seek advice from a mentor regarding your career. Business activity may slow down, causing concern. Avoid unnecessary conversations with friends. You will discuss a project with colleagues at work. The evening will be better, and with little effort, you may gain a significant financial opportunity.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 9

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Your good performance will clearly reflect in your career. You will maintain good relations with seniors. It will be a great day for biology students. Teachers will fully support you. Relationships with parents will strengthen. You may receive a major offer leading to financial gains. You will be able to express yourself effectively. Business-related travel may prove beneficial. Stability will remain in work, and married life will be joyful. You may plan a trip with your spouse.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 3

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today will be an encouraging day for you. Financial matters will be resolved easily, and your financial position will be strong. You will remain energetic and confident throughout the day. You will feel connected to new things. You will handle problems calmly and find solutions easily. Your work will be successful. You may go with your family to a nearby place of interest. You may meet someone who will have a significant impact on your life. You may also plan a trip with your spouse, strengthening your relationship.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Your health will improve compared to before. Today is a good day for personal transformation. Your career success is assured. You will receive support from elders in the family. You may need to travel abroad for business. Your qualities will be appreciated at home. You may share your thoughts with friends. You will make new plans for progress. In the evening, you will spend time with family and discuss future planning. You may consider opening a meditation centre, which may attract many people.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 2

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today is an important day. Your unfulfilled wish may come true. You may receive more money than expected. Pending tasks will be completed. You will receive support from a senior officer at work. Businesspeople may find new sources of income. You will feel happy as important tasks are completed as desired. Your health will remain good. With your spouse’s support, you may start something new. Your positive thinking can bring a major change in life.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 5

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be a special day. Things are likely to improve in your career. You will try to complete your work properly. However, you may worry about your spouse’s health and should take proper care of them. You will continue to receive family support. You may act in haste at work. There may be some delay in government-related tasks, but they will be completed soon. You may invest money in business, but profits may take time. Take care of the health of elderly family members.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in India with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily at 7:30 AM on India TV’s show Bhavishyavani).