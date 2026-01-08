Horoscope today, January 8, 2026: Daily predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Horoscope today, 8 January 2026: Check daily zodiac predictions for all 12 signs, including career, money, relationships, lucky colour and lucky number.

New Delhi:

Today is Thursday, the sixth day (Shashthi) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Magh. The Shashthi Tithi will remain throughout the day and night, ending at 7:06 am tomorrow. Saubhagya Yoga will be in effect till 5:26 pm, while Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will prevail till 12:25 pm.



The day carries a steady, grounded energy, making it suitable for focused work, practical decisions, and meaningful conversations. There is also a special focus today on people born between 9 am and 11 am, whose charts may feel these planetary influences more strongly.

Aries horoscope today

Today is likely to bring positive energy and a sense of happiness. While setting goals, stay mindful of your current situation. Overthinking may reduce your efficiency, so try to stay clear-headed. At work, seniors may put pressure on you to finish pending tasks. Completing your work on time will help avoid stress. With sincere effort, most of your plans can move forward smoothly. Luck is clearly on your side today.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

Taurus horoscope today

The day looks favourable overall. You will enjoy spending time with family, and the atmosphere at home will remain pleasant. Those associated with agrochemical businesses may see sudden gains. Tailors and people in similar trades are likely to have a productive day. Stuck money from the past may finally return, strengthening your financial position. Eating fresh fruits will help maintain good health. Involvement in religious activities may bring mental peace, along with support from elders at home.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Gemini horoscope today

This will be an important day for you. Pending tasks are likely to get completed with ease. Your financial position remains strong. Students connected to science-related fields may receive good job offers. You may step out with colleagues for business-related work. Be careful in dealing with business partners, as disagreements are possible. Those working on social media platforms may meet someone influential who could prove beneficial in the long run.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

Cancer horoscope today

Today brings a sense of balance and relief. Obstacles created by opponents may finally clear. Instead of focusing on negativity, direct your energy toward your work. Family life remains peaceful, and you may feel refreshed throughout the day. Spending time with a loved one will bring happiness. Your image among others improves, and giving time to your partner will strengthen the relationship.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Leo horoscope today

The day looks positive, and your hard work is likely to pay off, boosting your confidence. Take your responsibilities seriously to get the best results. People around you may appreciate your personality and efforts. Minor worries related to work may arise, but they will not last long. Drive carefully today. Young women may receive good marriage proposals. Helping an elderly person will bring satisfaction.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 7

Virgo horoscope today

Today is expected to be a strong day. If you are dealing with government-related matters, solutions may come your way. You may need to put in extra effort at work to impress your boss. Seniors might appear unhappy with you, so handle tasks carefully. Students will do well and may receive appreciation from teachers after completing their work.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 9

Libra horoscope today

The day begins with fresh energy and enthusiasm. You may stay busy with various activities and complete even difficult tasks with confidence. Those trying to go abroad may receive good news. Important work may get done with the help of close ones. You may also learn something new today. Spending quality time with family will be fulfilling, and a phone call from a relative is possible.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 6

Scorpio horoscope today

Today brings new happiness. People connected with politics may receive appreciation for their social work. Presenting your ideas to senior officials may bring positive responses. Women may strengthen bonds with their partners through small gestures. Family life remains stable, and health improves. Architecture engineers may receive good job offers. Fathers may spend quality time with children. Be cautious in money-related transactions.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 3

Sagittarius horoscope today

Confidence will define your day. Those in the textile business may see sudden financial gains, strengthening their economic position. Health remains good. You may make plans to spend time playing games with siblings. Elders’ blessings will stay with you. Unmarried individuals may receive promising marriage proposals or good news related to relationships.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 9

Capricorn horoscope today

The day brings cheerful moments. A long-pending task may finally get completed, improving your financial condition. Spending time on religious activities with your mother will bring peace. The evening will be pleasant with family members. Harmony remains strong in married life. You may feel inspired to learn from past mistakes. Some people may travel abroad for official work. Avoid unnecessary jokes, as they may be misunderstood.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius horoscope today

The day is favourable overall. Before taking any decision, you will carefully think through all aspects. Focus on business activities, as a new agreement is possible. The atmosphere at home remains pleasant. Your interest in spirituality may increase, and you may visit a religious place. Do not hesitate to ask for help if needed. Married life remains happy and fulfilling.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 7

Pisces horoscope today

The day brings happiness and fresh ideas. Women planning to start a home-based business may find today favourable. Singers and performers may receive appreciation for their work. Avoid rushing into tasks, as haste may lead to mistakes. A friend may offer useful ideas related to work, which you could start acting on soon.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 5

Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. Viewers can watch his predictions daily at 7:30 am on India TV.