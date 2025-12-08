Horoscope today [December 8, 2025]: Daily horoscope predictions for all zodiac signs Horoscope today, 8 December 2025: Here are your detailed daily predictions for all zodiac signs. Find out what’s in store for love, work, finances and home life.

New Delhi:

Today is Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in Paush, and it is Monday. The Chaturthi Tithi will last until 4:04 PM today. Brahma Yoga will be present until 5:02 PM this evening. Additionally, Pushya Nakshatra will remain until 2:53 AM. Making purchases during Pushya Nakshatra today can bring prosperity into your life.



Let’s take a look at the detailed daily horoscopes for all zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

Today is expected to be an average day. You may meet a stranger who could prove beneficial for you. Good news from your children will bring joy to your heart. You will not let laziness take over and will focus more on your work.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 9

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be a mixed day. You will play a significant role in resolving a problem of a close one, which will enhance your image and personality. You may also spend time shopping for household necessities.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 8

Gemini horoscope today

Today will be an excellent day. A family member’s achievement will create a happy atmosphere at home. Dinner and entertainment-related events could also become memorable today. With some effort, you may achieve a higher position.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 6

Cancer horoscope today

Today will be very favourable. Some important plans to strengthen your financial position will be put in place. The day will be busy with home arrangements and improvement-related work. Solving children’s problems together will bring them joy and boost their confidence.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 7

Leo horoscope today

Today will be very important for you. You will enjoy mental and spiritual peace. Completing desired tasks on time will bring happiness. Despite everything going well, you may feel a sense of emptiness. Do not let negativity dominate, and keep yourself occupied.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 4

Virgo horoscope today

Today will be a favourable day. Put aside laziness and dedicate yourself to work with full energy and confidence. New opportunities will be created for you, and your sources of income may increase. Spend some time resolving children’s issues as well.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Libra horoscope today

Today will be a very good day. Your income sources will increase, though expenses may also arise. Quick decisions made at the workplace will be positive. Family discussions will take place regarding important household matters.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be excellent. It is a great day to do something special for yourself. Ongoing tasks will be completed today. If you are considering changes in your lifestyle, they will be beneficial. People in this sign involved in politics will receive significant recognition today.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today will be splendid. Maintain cordial relations with colleagues and employees. Avoid wasting time on unnecessary activities. Minor negligence at work may cause some stress.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 6

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be an average day. Any pending work in the workplace will be completed smoothly. You will have a good time in political activities, and beneficial connections with influential people will be established.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 5

Aquarius horoscope today

The day will start well. A joyful atmosphere will prevail at home, and you will engage in religious activities with your family. Trusting in your work capacity will keep you confident. Teamwork at the office or business will ensure smooth functioning.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Pisces horoscope today

Today will be a good day. Spend some time working on new plans in your professional life. You will need to put in extra effort to achieve your desired results. You will successfully manage household responsibilities with your spouse.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")