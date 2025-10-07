Horoscope today [October 7, 2025]: Favourable day for Aries, Virgo and Cancer | Predictions for all 12 signs Horoscope today, October 7, 2025: A bright and balanced day for many signs. Find out which zodiac signs will enjoy success, harmony and peace under Ashwin Purnima.

Horoscope Today, October 7, 2025: Today marks the Ashwin Shukla Paksha Purnima, and it falls on a Tuesday. The Purnima Tithi will last until 9:18 am, after which the Pratipada Tithi begins. The Dhruva Yoga will remain effective until 9:31 am, and the Revati Nakshatra will continue until 1:28 am late tonight.

This day also marks the Ashwin Purnima of Snan-Daan, considered highly auspicious for charity and spiritual rituals. With this, the sacred month of Kartik officially begins. Let’s explore how the day will unfold for each zodiac sign.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. Students of this sign may see a positive change in their careers, which will prove beneficial for their future. Your health will remain stable, and you’ll enjoy quality time with loved ones. You may take an interest in domestic activities or plan something entertaining to relax. Your efforts will help maintain harmony at home. In business, a few people will be supportive, and you may even get an opportunity to collaborate with another company.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Taurus horoscope today

A better day lies ahead. Maintaining a proper routine and a balanced diet will help you feel energetic. You’ll have the confidence to handle all your work independently. However, business fluctuations and financial pressures may require cutting down on family expenses. If you’re planning home repairs or décor, follow Vastu principles for best results.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 3

Gemini horoscope today

You’ll benefit from a specific task or opportunity today. Your relationship with your parents will strengthen, and your partner will be supportive and understanding. However, you may feel slightly worried about an elder’s health at home. New responsibilities at work will come your way, and you’ll complete them successfully.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 5

Cancer horoscope today

Your day will begin with renewed enthusiasm. It’s a favourable time for love and relationships. Those in media and communication fields are likely to achieve something significant, make the most of this moment. You’ll also try to strengthen business partnerships. Spending time with elders at home will give you valuable insights and a deeper sense of balance.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 9

Leo horoscope today

Today will bring positive outcomes. The arrival of close relatives may create a cheerful atmosphere at home. A lively exchange of ideas will follow. Avoid trusting anyone blindly and believe in your own judgement. Taking an interest in your children’s activities will boost their confidence and strengthen family bonds.

Lucky colour: Sea green

Lucky number: 8

Virgo horoscope today

A good and productive day awaits. You may find a solution to a long-standing household issue. It’s advisable to follow the guidance of elders. Once free from confusion, you’ll focus better on personal matters. A task related to your child’s education or career may demand attention. Business prospects look bright, you may receive promising orders. Focus on improving the quality of your work to ensure smooth progress.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 1

Libra horoscope today

The day will be favourable for you. Try to control unnecessary expenses and maintain patience, things will soon turn positive. Avoid distractions and stay focused on your work. Circumstances will become more supportive by the afternoon. You’ll show equal interest in personal and social commitments, and your abilities may help you achieve something noteworthy.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio horoscope today

A profitable and peaceful day lies ahead. You’ll feel positive and balanced. Be mindful of your words so they don’t unintentionally hurt others. You’ll take personal responsibility for important belongings and documents. Though personal matters may keep you from focusing on business, your team’s support will ensure smooth progress. You may feel drawn towards spiritual or religious activities, and spending time at a temple will bring inner peace.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Sagittarius horoscope today

A rewarding day is in store. There’s potential for new achievements in your current business. The recent changes you’ve made at work will yield strong results. An official trip may be on the cards, along with chances of a promotion. Mutual respect and warmth will define your married life. Avoid making decisions based on emotion, and don’t trust others too easily today.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 2

Capricorn horoscope today

Confidence will define your day. You may be busy with office work and feel slightly fatigued, so pay attention to your diet and rest. Guidance from experienced or influential individuals could help your business grow. Financial stability will continue. Avoid involving outsiders in personal matters, and don’t overlook family concerns that require your attention.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 8

Aquarius horoscope today

A bright and fulfilling day lies ahead. Focus on personal goals today, and long-standing confusions will clear. You may receive unexpected help or valuable advice. Those applying for overseas opportunities may receive good news. Avoid interfering too much in workplace matters, as it might affect team morale. Take time to think before making any big decisions.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

Pisces horoscope today

A cheerful and satisfying day is on the horizon. Plan your schedule well to ensure success in all your tasks. Misunderstandings with close ones will clear, restoring warmth to relationships. You might plan a fun family outing. Be serious and meticulous in business, and reconsider expansion plans before proceeding. Seek advice from an experienced person when making key decisions.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

