Horoscope today [November 7, 2025]: Luck, love, and career predictions for all 12 signs Today’s horoscope brings blessings from Rohini Nakshatra and Parigh Yoga. Expect progress, peace, and good fortune across love, health, and career. Find out what astrologer Indu Prakash predicts for your sign today.

Today marks the Dwitiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Margashirsha month. The Dwitiya Tithi will last till 11:06 AM, after which the Tritiya Tithi will begin. Parigh Yoga will remain till 10:28 PM, and Rohini Nakshatra till 12:34 AM.

Thanks to the combined effect of Parigh Yoga and Rohini Nakshatra, many zodiac signs will experience positive changes in wealth, career, and relationships. With Saubhagya Sundari Vrat also falling today, it’s an auspicious day for fasting and prayers. Here’s what the stars predict for all 12 signs:

Aries

Your day will be excellent, bringing harmony at home and opportunities for financial gains. A major responsibility might come your way, but you’ll handle it with confidence. Engineering students will find new growth opportunities, while married life will see better understanding.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 1

Taurus

A joyful day awaits you. You’ll feel physically energetic and emotionally balanced. Avoid unnecessary arguments, as they might delay important tasks. Students should stay more focused on studies. The evening will bring pleasant time with friends and meaningful discussions about the future.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 7

Gemini

A favourable day overall. Take advice from elders before investing in business. Touching the feet of your elders will bring blessings and prosperity. Those in creative fields will see profit and appreciation. New entrepreneurs should do proper market research before taking the next step.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 8

Cancer

Unexpected troubles will fade away today. You may receive happy news from your maternal side. A new business or overseas opportunity may arise. A chance connection on social media could turn into something fruitful. Regular exercise will improve health, and financial stability will grow with friends’ help.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

Leo

A perfect day to progress in stalled tasks. Family bonding will grow stronger, and peace will prevail at home. Diploma students will receive important guidance from seniors. Be alert against online scams. Romantic relationships will blossom, and you may enjoy a lovely dinner date.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 7

Virgo

A productive and rewarding day. Success will come through persistence, and tasks will complete on time. Married life will be harmonious. You’ll repay old debts and feel mentally lighter. Career growth is likely, and the evening will bring joyful time with friends.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Libra

A favourable day for important decisions that can strengthen finances and family harmony. Your communication skills will help you express ideas effectively. A change in work environment will boost your confidence. Expect recognition, promotion, or a positive change in social standing.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio

You’ll experience success and peace today. Family disputes will end, and your income sources will expand. Keep your diet balanced for better health. A long-desired plan might finally work out. You may meet a loved one or even buy a new vehicle.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 2

Sagittarius

Peace of mind and emotional strength will define your day. You’ll leave past mistakes behind and move forward with renewed confidence. Travel for religious or spiritual reasons may be on the cards. Opponents might spread rumours, but your calm attitude will protect your image.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 3

Capricorn

A day of success and self-confidence. Trust your abilities and start your tasks with clear planning — you’ll complete them efficiently. Support from a key person will help you finish pending work. You’ll get results as per your expectations and enjoy your partner’s support.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

Aquarius

A sudden work trip may come up today. You might meet someone who inspires you to learn something new. Those in the bakery or food business will earn higher-than-expected profits. Avoid impulsive decisions and seek expert advice before making changes.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 8

Pisces

A lively, cheerful day lies ahead. You’ll show more seriousness at work and receive strong support from family elders. Business related to electronics will bring profits. A pleasant family event or the birth of a child may bring joy. Expect a fun-filled evening with friends or colleagues.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

(Astrologer Indu Prakash, a renowned expert in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology, provides daily forecasts on India TV at 7:30 AM.)