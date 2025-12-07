Horoscope today [December 7, 2025]: What the stars say for your zodiac sign Horoscope Today, 7 December 2025: Here’s how your day looks across love, work, finances and family. Check zodiac-wise predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo and more.

Today marks the Paush Krishna Paksha Tritiya, falling on a Sunday. The Tritiya tithi will remain in effect until 6:26 PM, after which Chaturthi begins. It is also the day of the Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi vrat. A Shukla Yoga will prevail until 8:08 PM, and the Punarvasu Nakshatra will continue throughout the day and night, concluding at 4:12 AM tomorrow.

Additionally, Mars will transit into Sagittarius at 8:15 PM. Let’s take a detailed look at how the day will unfold for each zodiac sign.

Aries

Your day is set to bring favourable outcomes. The blessings of elders will uplift your morale, and your reputation will grow. A few challenges may arise, but instead of worrying, focus on finding practical solutions, they will work out. Those involved in business or entrepreneurial ventures may see financial gains today.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 7

Taurus

Happiness surrounds you today. You’ll be focused on improving your performance at work. Children may be more attentive and affectionate towards parents. The day will bring joy through family activities, online shopping, or light entertainment. Your diplomacy and soft-spoken nature will help you succeed financially and professionally.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

Gemini

Fresh enthusiasm fills your day. Your behaviour will have a positive impact on people around you, and you’ll feel energised from within. A visit to a religious place may bring peace and balance. Support from an influential individual may help you begin a new project successfully.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Cancer

The day may feel ordinary, though certain individuals will excite or inspire you. You may gain new experiences. You might not be able to devote full time to work due to family or personal responsibilities, yet most tasks will still be completed smoothly via phone. Job-goers will feel relieved after meeting targets.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 9

Leo

A special day awaits you. Despite a busy schedule, a little time spent on spirituality will ease your mind. Property-related matters may turn in your favour. Women of this sign may enjoy particularly supportive energy today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Virgo

The day is promising but may bring a heavy workload. Your performance will impress your seniors. Avoid delaying important tasks due to laziness or depending on others. Financial matters require caution, stick to your budget. Act with awareness and prudence.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 5

Libra

A favourable day overall. Parents should maintain a friendly approach with children, as too much strictness may affect their confidence. Travel or unnecessary movement could consume both time and money. Still, you will handle challenging situations well through intelligence and talent.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Scorpio

Workload may increase significantly, requiring extra effort. Strengthen your professional connections, they’ll bring major benefits. If you’ve been feeling low in confidence, someone’s sound advice may boost your spirits and help you perform better.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 7

Sagittarius

Family harmony will remain strong if you give them adequate time. Though the day requires effort and running around, the success of your work will remove fatigue. Helping a friend in need will bring inner peace. Young individuals may achieve career results exactly as they hoped.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 8

Capricorn

Your mind will stay focused on your goals. If you are planning business expansion, this is a supportive period to start working on it. Guidance from an influential person may bring you new opportunities. Employees in government jobs may face a heavy workload and pressure from higher officials.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 1

Aquarius

Pay attention to the health of elder family members. Rising expenses may worry you, but situations will soon turn in your favour—stay patient. Your assistance may be needed to solve a friend’s problem. Support from siblings and fulfilment of a mother’s wish will bring joy.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces

Professional strategies may need modification today. Guidance from experienced individuals will support your growth. Income may remain steady for now. Those in service may soon experience job relocation or a change in position.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")