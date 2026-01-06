Horoscope today, January 6, 2026: What the stars say for all zodiac signs Horoscope today, January 6, 2026: From career moves to money matters, here’s how the day unfolds for all 12 zodiac signs.

Today marks Tritiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Magh, which remains in effect until 8:02 am, after which Chaturthi begins. The day is ruled by Preeti Yoga, active until 8:22 pm, while Ashlesha Nakshatra prevails till 12:18 pm. It is also the day of Sankashti Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, considered auspicious for overcoming obstacles.

Additionally, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is formed today, making it favourable for important decisions and new beginnings. Here’s how the day unfolds for all zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

Today looks very promising for you. Students may receive a call related to a new job opportunity, and the day is favourable for enrolling in a new course. Working professionals could be required to travel abroad for work. There is also a chance that a senior may gift you something valuable, possibly even a vehicle. Avoid lending or borrowing money today, but if you are planning to invest, the day is supportive. Keeping your anger in check will help stalled tasks move forward smoothly.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 6

Taurus horoscope today

The day is likely to be cheerful and positive. Business owners may come across a new deal, and taking your spouse’s advice could help strengthen ties with a major company. A small celebration at home is possible. Professionals may receive an offer from a reputed institution, while law students might consider applying for higher studies abroad.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 8

Gemini horoscope today

It’s a good day overall, especially for those in jobs, as positive news may come your way, though work pressure will be relatively light. You may experience a brief disagreement with a friend. Support from your spouse will help you succeed in an important task. Financially, there may be some fluctuations, so avoid making new investments today. Health-wise, the day remains comfortable.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 8

Cancer horoscope today

Today holds something special for you. A chance meeting with someone during travel could offer advice that proves valuable in the future. You may discuss long-term plans for children with your spouse and spend quality time together. Unmarried individuals should act with caution to maintain harmony at home. Couples may plan a long drive together.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 2

Leo horoscope today

The day may feel average, with a few challenges along the way. However, patience will help you overcome obstacles and complete your tasks. You might plan a sports-related event in your society. Purchasing computer-related equipment could prove beneficial. A small get-together at home may strengthen family bonds, and an unexpected visit from a relative is possible. Investment prospects look favourable.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 1

Virgo horoscope today

Today encourages you to let go of old ideas and embrace fresh thinking. Your positive approach will uplift the family mood. You may enjoy cooking your favourite dish at home. Those planning a new career start will find the day supportive. Spending time with your maternal uncle could bring meaningful conversations and insights. Minor disagreements with neighbours are possible.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 3

Libra horoscope today

The day is beneficial, especially in financial matters. Business owners may see profits, and money lent long ago could return. Health shows improvement. Couples may plan an overseas trip. For law students and lawyers, the day is significant, with important decisions going in their favour and new cases coming in. A chance meeting with a childhood friend is also likely.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 2

Scorpio horoscope today

You are likely to experience a calm and composed day. Be mindful of people who point out your flaws but fail to acknowledge their own. Focus on those who have supported you consistently over the years. Financial conditions are expected to improve. You may need to be more understanding towards your spouse, who could be under stress today.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 9

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today brings gains and progress. You may attend an important business meeting, so checking emails carefully before leaving will be helpful. Spending time with friends will lift your mood. Businesspersons can consider making investments that may benefit them in the long run. For those in a relationship, it’s a good time to discuss marriage with parents.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 5

Capricorn horoscope today

The day looks positive, with harmonious interactions all around. However, it’s important to slow down and avoid rushing through tasks, as haste could lead to mistakes. Do not place blind trust in unfamiliar people, especially in professional matters. Those dealing in electronics may see financial gains. Married life remains pleasant.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 3

Aquarius horoscope today

Today is significant for you. You may feel a strong sense of gratitude towards parents and teachers who helped shape your journey. Balancing friendships and work will be important. You are likely to feel energetic and motivated. Family differences may ease, and a picnic or outing could be planned. Your sense of responsibility may earn you recognition in society.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 5

Pisces horoscope today

The day promises positive outcomes. Those connected to communication, internet, or digital services may see progress, and a job call from a good company is possible. Business owners should be careful with important documents and paperwork. Legal matters may bring relief. Commission-based workers need to stay alert. Planning a movie outing with family could help lighten the mood.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 4

