Horoscope today [December 6, 2025]: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs Horoscope today, 6 December 2025: Find out how the day may unfold for all zodiac signs, with insights on work, money, love, family and health, guided by Acharya Indu Prakash.

Today falls on Paush Krishna Paksha Dwitiya, a Saturday that carries gentle yet purposeful planetary movement. The Dwitiya Tithi will last until 9:26 pm, and the day remains favourable with a Shubh Yoga active until 11:46 pm.

Mrigashira Nakshatra prevails until 8:49 am, after which Ardra Nakshatra takes over. Adding to the day’s significance, Mercury transits into Scorpio at 8:31 pm. Here’s how these shifts may shape your day.

Aries

Today brings encouraging developments for you. Those seeking a new job may receive an offer, while business owners are well-positioned to earn strong profits. Investments made earlier could yield pleasing returns. Students feel motivated, especially in sports and extracurriculars. Family support remains strong and domestic life feels harmonious. Your interest in spirituality may also grow. Just make sure to manage your health with regular check-ups.

Colour: Blue

Number: 4

Taurus

Luck leans in your favour today. You may get the opportunity to travel abroad, and your mind naturally gravitates toward spiritual thoughts. Work may come with minor challenges, but your clarity and level-headedness will help you move forward successfully. Business expansion plans are set to work well. You’re advised to stay mindful of your words and resolve conflicts through conversation. Married life remains pleasant, and financially the day looks steady.

Colour: Orange

Number: 1

Gemini

This is a day of transformation and positive change. You may meet an experienced individual whose guidance helps you move ahead. Business prospects improve and money may be spent on a family event that deepens bonds. Romantic life strengthens, and those unmarried may receive promising proposals. Students especially excel, and those involved in electronics or hardware industries can expect gains.

Colour: Green

Number: 6

Cancer

The day runs smoothly as you approach work with strategy and confidence. Colleagues remain cooperative and you enjoy pleasant moments with your partner. Household expenses may increase and religious activities could take up your time. Businesspeople may face competitors, so keep your plans discreet. Some may get a chance to pursue research abroad. Financial gains may come unexpectedly. Take extra care of your health through routine and exercise.

Colour: Blue

Number: 1

Leo

Your positive attitude defines the day. Work pressure may rise, but you’ll complete tasks on time. Financial improvements come steadily, and students aiming for higher studies abroad may find opportunities opening up. A sudden increase in expenses is possible, and travel may also be on the cards. Handle property-related matters calmly. The period favours those looking for a job switch.

Colour: Purple

Number: 6

Virgo

A productive and rewarding day awaits you. Personal life feels peaceful and colleagues are cooperative. Business owners will benefit from earlier investments and those in the private sector may receive financial gains. Avoid overreacting and focus on staying optimistic. Students may start new courses such as foreign language learning. Married couples will enjoy refreshing moments, while health and academics remain stable.

Colour: Grey

Number: 7

Libra

Positive change is on your side. Private-sector employees may be assigned an important project, allowing you to showcase your strengths. Competitive exam aspirants may need to put in extra effort. Income flows in from various sources but certain responsibilities could raise expenses. Home renovations may be considered. Social interactions increase, and romantic relationships remain harmonious. Avoid junk food for better health.

Colour: Pink

Number: 1

Scorpio

The day brings steady progress. Your seniors at work are supportive, strengthening your professional standing. Partnership-based businesses run smoothly and profits may arrive through someone’s recommendation. Family life remains joyful and your social circle may expand. Business-related travel is indicated. Take care of your diet. A pleasant surprise from your partner lifts your spirits, and a joyful family announcement may add to the happiness.

Colour: Grey

Number: 7

Sagittarius

Expect success across your undertakings. You may be entrusted with a significant responsibility at work, providing a chance to prove your abilities. Keep a positive mindset and stay active, travel for business or personal gain is likely. Married life strengthens and business owners will see collective enthusiasm from their teams. Children may share uplifting news. Health improves with regular yoga.

Colour: Gold

Number: 1

Capricorn

Your confidence gets a boost today. New opportunities come your way at work. Your partner extends love and respect, though you’re advised to avoid hasty decisions. Emotional challenges may arise but will be handled with maturity. Support for siblings increases and thoughts of new business or further education may emerge. Those in media or communication fields may receive notable opportunities. Travel brings happiness and bonding.

Colour: Pink

Number: 9

Aquarius

The day promises meaningful gains. Spiritual satisfaction grows and you may consider joining a charitable or social organisation. Court-related matters may resolve in your favour. Opponents might try to create trouble, but they will not succeed. Family happiness continues and small trips with loved ones bring joy. Challenges at work will be handled confidently, just maintain gentleness in speech to avoid losing key opportunities.

Colour: Red

Number: 8

Pisces

A joyful and meaningful day lies ahead. Students become more creative and career opportunities expand. Long journeys may bring financial gains and business improvement. Family issues clear away and economic stability grows. Health needs attention, so pace yourself. New plans require effort but will lead to progress. You might enjoy a film or an outing with your partner, strengthening your bond.

Colour: Sky Blue

Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")