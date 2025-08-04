Horoscope today, 5 August 2025: Happy day for Gemini, see what awaits other zodiac signs too Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of August 5, 2025, will be for you and what measures you can take to make this day better.

Today is the Ekadashi Tithi of Shravan Shukla Paksha on Tuesday. Ekadashi Tithi will remain till 1:13 pm today. After crossing the whole day and night, Vaidhrithi Yoga will remain till 7:18 am tomorrow. Also, Jyeshtha Nakshatra will remain till 11:23 am today, after which Moola Nakshatra will start. Apart from this, today is Putrada Ekadashi Vrat. Also, let us know which will be the lucky number and lucky colour for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, your business activities will continue smoothly. Today, you can plan to watch a movie outside with the family. Today you will go to a friend's birthday party where you will get a chance to have fun with other friends. Today, you can think of learning a new skill, which will benefit you in the future. Today, you can make up your mind to buy a new vehicle. Today, you will receive an expensive gift from your spouse.

Lucky Colour- Red

Lucky Number- 7

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. Today, your workload may increase in the office, due to which you may have to work overtime. Today, do not be careless in matters of money and check everything thoroughly. Today, you will get a good profit in the business of tours and travel. Today, you will get such advice from someone close, which will benefit you a lot. Today, you can take the advice of an expert in financial matters; this advice will prove to be helpful.

Lucky Colour- Yellow

Lucky Number- 6

Gemini

Today will be a day full of happiness for you. Today, you will be satisfied with the success in government work. Today you can go for a walk with children, where you will have a good time. The day is very favourable for women of this zodiac sign; you will be able to maintain proper harmony in family and office activities. Today, you will be happy to receive a valuable gift from a close person. Today, your name will be elevated in society, which will give you happiness.

Lucky Colour- Pink

Lucky Number- 3

Cancer

Today will bring good results for you. Today, people working in the private sector are likely to get a promotion. Today you will spend a good time with family members, due to which the atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. Today, you will get the support of colleagues in the office, due to which the work will be completed on time. Today, the relationship with your lovemate will improve, which will make you happy. Today, you will get the benefit of political relations in your work, due to which all your work will be completed easily.

Lucky Colour- White

Lucky Number- 9

Leo

Today will be a better day for you. Today, you will get good profit from a business point of view, and your relationship with your client will improve. Today, you will try to make some good changes to improve your life. You should prepare a good diet plan today so that you stay healthy for a long time. Today, you will get a solution to a problem that has been going on for some time, so stay positive and focus on your work. Students associated with sports of this zodiac will get profitable opportunities.

Lucky Colour- Brown

Lucky Number- 4

Virgo

Today will be a day of mixed reactions for you. Today is a good day to make big decisions, you are going to get a good deal in business. Today, you will help your spouse with household chores. Today is a good day for students studying medicine. Today, you will get great news from your in-laws. Today, there is a possibility of a little guest arriving at your home. Avoid thinking too much about every small thing today; this will make your life comfortable.

Lucky Colour- Peach

Lucky Number- 2

Libra

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you can make some business changes, which will give you good benefits. Today will be a favourable day for people associated with politics and the social sector. Today, you can attend important meetings going on in the office to take the business forward. Today, you can go for a walk to a good place, which will refresh your mood and bring happiness to your mind. Women of this zodiac can start some good work today.

Lucky colour- Indigo

Lucky number- 5

Scorpio

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will work with concentration, due to which your work will be completed on time. Today, you can go to a good hotel for dinner with your spouse. Avoid ignoring any responsibility; if possible, seek help from someone. Today, people working in jobs will get help from the officers, due to which the workload will be reduced. Today, you will get an opportunity to launch a new housing project in the real estate business.

Lucky colour- Magenta

Lucky number- 8

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. If you are thinking of buying a house, then today you will get good news. Today, the boss can ask you to work on a new project, which you will complete very well. Today, students preparing for a diploma need to study more. Today, you will get good profit in business, and your business will run well. Today, you will get relief from physical health problems, which will bring happiness to your mind.

Lucky Colour- Grey

Lucky Number- 9

Capricorn

Today, your day will be full of happiness. Today, you will get opportunities for advancement in your job. Today, you will get a good profit in business, due to which you will plan to go shopping with your spouse. Today, you can give some gifts to your siblings, which will make them happy. Today, you will get a lot of help in business with the advice of your father. Today, you will get happiness by helping someone in need. Today is going to be a good day for students; you will get to learn something new.

Lucky Colour- Purple

Lucky Number- 1

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, you will also make some new plans to take your business forward, which will benefit you only. Today, most of your time will be spent in religious and spiritual activities. Today, you will get appropriate results according to the hard work and dedication with which you do your work. Women of this zodiac sign can start some work from home today. Today, students can take help from their seniors to understand a subject.

Lucky Colour- Navy Blue

Lucky Number 7

Pisces

Today will be a favourable day for you. Today, you will get full support from the family to complete any work. Today, people working in the bank will finish their work on time. Today, your contribution to social work will continue, which will increase your identity in society. Today, along with your popularity, the scope of public relations will increase, and today's meeting with political persons will prove to be beneficial. Today, a plan of religious work can be made at home, due to which the family atmosphere will remain pleasant.

Lucky Colour- Black

Lucky Number- 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)