Horoscope today, January 4, 2026: Aries to Pisces predictions for career, money and love Horoscope today, January 4, 2026: From career growth to family harmony, here’s how Magh Krishna Pratipada shapes the day for all zodiac signs.

New Delhi:

Today marks Magh Krishna Paksha Pratipada, and it is Sunday. The Pratipada tithi will remain till 12:31 pm. Vaidhriti Yoga will prevail till 1:48 am late night, while Punarvasu Nakshatra will be in effect till 3:12 pm.

Let us find out how the day will unfold for all twelve zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be auspicious and favourable for you. Your inclination will be more towards spirituality, and you may remain busy planning a special religious event. You need to bring a slight change in your personal behaviour so that sweetness is maintained in relationships. Long-standing family problems may resolve on their own today, bringing a sense of relief and happiness. There are chances of gains in business, and new opportunities for progress may arise at the workplace.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 8

Taurus horoscope today

Today will prove to be a lucky day for you. You may successfully escape a sudden major trouble without much difficulty. Students may get an opportunity to participate in a knowledge-enhancing competition with the help of their seniors. You may plan new strategies for your business. Your growing involvement in social work will make neighbours appreciate you more. You may receive a marriage proposal today. Family relationships will improve further.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 9

Gemini horoscope today

Today will be very important for you. You may receive a job offer letter from an administrative department. You may also make a few new friends. Expenses may increase while purchasing daily household items. In business, you may finalise a deal with a multinational company. If you are planning to buy new land, today is favourable. You may attend a party with friends. You could also plan to spread awareness about health among people.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 5

Cancer horoscope today

Today may bring some new changes for you. The arrival and departure of relatives will continue at home. Your interest in politics may increase, and you may play an active role, earning appreciation from people. Due to excessive running around for work, you may feel tired. For those involved in painting, today is favourable, as your artwork may be displayed at a major exhibition, increasing your recognition. Technology students may receive an attractive job offer from a company. You will also get an opportunity to help with household chores.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 2

Leo horoscope today

You will remain engaged in religious activities today and may also visit a holy place. Competitive exam aspirants may receive long-awaited results, bringing happiness. The atmosphere at home will remain cheerful. You may plan an outing with your partner. Good growth in business is expected. You may receive a pleasant surprise from your father. After a long time, you will spend time with your brothers, strengthening relationships. Take care of your parents’ health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo horoscope today

You will feel refreshed today, and your working capacity will improve. Your inner strength will help make the day productive at the workplace. The success achieved by your spouse will create a pleasant environment at home. A marriage-related issue in the family will be resolved soon. Neighbours may appreciate your behaviour, enhancing your reputation and respect.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Libra horoscope today

Today will be filled with happiness. Pleasant weather will uplift your mood. Advice from a trusted friend will prove helpful in expanding your business. Students need to concentrate on their studies to achieve the desired results. Before starting a new project, discussing it with elder siblings will be beneficial. Travelling to religious places with your spouse will be auspicious. Those working in private offices may receive a promotion. Your financial position will remain strong.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be good for you. Plans for a long drive or a party with friends may be made. Investing money in a new business may bring good financial gains. If you are planning to purchase land, today is favourable and will benefit you in the future. At work, experience from a previous job may help you complete an important task.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 4

Sagittarius horoscope today

Your day will be filled with positive thoughts. Making important changes to your routine will enhance your personality. You will find it easier to save money today. Old loans given to people may be returned, or you may arrange funds for a new project. Your journey today will be meaningful and educational. Meditation will help relieve stress and make you feel better.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be a normal day for you. There is a possibility of your boss getting upset over some matter at work, so keep your temper under control. Discussing long-standing problems with your mother will be beneficial. Today is favourable for investing in property. Your social work will benefit others. The family environment will remain pleasant, and there are chances of receiving good news in married life.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 3

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. Before making new friends, make sure you know and understand them well. Drinking water stored in a copper vessel will be beneficial for health. Unmarried people of this sign may receive a favourable marriage proposal. Today is auspicious for purchasing furniture. Avoid trusting unknown people. Think carefully before entering into business partnerships. Implementing new plans will bring benefits. Trust in your children will increase.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 9

Pisces horoscope today

Today will bring mixed experiences. With the blessings of your parents, you will soon achieve your goals. The opinions of others will prove useful. Your financial condition will improve. For businesspeople, the day will remain average. Interest in creative activities will increase. For students, today is favourable, especially for joining a new course. Health-wise, the day will remain good.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")