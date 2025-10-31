Horoscope today [October 31, 2025]: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs Horoscope today, 31 October 2025: Friday brings the Navami Tithi and Akshaya Navami. Know how each zodiac sign - from Aries and Taurus to Pisces - will fare in love, career, family and health. Acharya Indu Prakash shares today’s astrological insights and lucky tips.

New Delhi:

Today marks the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month, and it’s a Friday. The Navami Tithi will continue till 10:04 AM, after which the Dashami Tithi will begin. The Vriddhi Yoga will remain in effect until 4:32 AM tomorrow, and the Dhanishta Nakshatra will last until 6:51 PM.

Today is also observed as Akshaya Navami, and the Panchak period begins. Let’s take a look at how the day unfolds for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

The day looks promising for Aries natives. You may make new plans to expand your business, which could lead to financial growth. Expect to spend much of your time engaged in religious or spiritual pursuits. Your dedication and hard work will bring rewarding outcomes, giving you peace of mind and focus for personal matters.

Lucky colour: Gold

Lucky number: 7

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Family support will be strong today. Those working in the banking sector will manage their tasks efficiently. Couples may spend quality time together. Your involvement in social causes could raise your public profile and widen your circle of contacts. You may also connect with influential people, possibly from political backgrounds. A family religious event could be planned.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 1

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

You’ll experience a sense of relief as ongoing issues find resolution. A family function or spiritual activity could take place. You may consider making positive lifestyle changes. Focus on nutrition and good habits for long-term wellness. Student athletes can expect new and beneficial opportunities.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 4

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

A favourable day for making big decisions. You may receive a new business offer. Family life looks harmonious as you and your partner share household responsibilities. Medical students can expect progress. Some good news may arrive from your daughter’s in-laws, and a new addition to the family is possible.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 3

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

The day begins on a cheerful note. Any recent disagreements with parents are likely to end. Those in politics or public life will find the day particularly favourable. Business meetings may go well, and financial relief is possible from clearing old debts. Travel or short leisure trips are on the cards.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Mixed results are likely today. Focused work will yield success, especially for those in relationships, a romantic outing could be on the cards. Avoid ignoring responsibilities. Health will remain steady. At work, you’ll receive cooperation from seniors, which will ease your workload. Real estate professionals might launch a new project.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

A good day overall, though you may feel slightly troubled about something, confiding in a close friend could help. You might plan an outing or a movie with family. Social gatherings or birthdays could bring joy. A good day to pick up a new skill or make a big purchase like a vehicle. However, take care of elders’ health at home.

Lucky colour: Saffron

Lucky number: 7

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Expect a busy day at work with a potential increase in workload or overtime. Handle financial matters carefully to avoid losses. Those in media or travel businesses could see new opportunities. Someone close may offer valuable advice that benefits you. An expert consultation on finances may prove useful.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 9

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Your challenges may ease today. Government-related work could bring gains. Spending time with children or family outdoors will refresh you. The day favours women in particular, work will progress smoothly. A valuable gift from someone close could make you happy. Your social image will shine.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 5

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

A positive day with promising outcomes. Students will find success but should keep up consistent effort. Family harmony will make the day cheerful. You’ll receive support from colleagues, and juniors may seek your guidance. Romantic relationships improve, and your political connections could bring benefits.

Lucky colour: Gold

Lucky number: 2

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

An auspicious day to invest in property or begin home-related ventures. Domestic responsibilities may take up most of your time. Students should stay focused on studies, while entrepreneurs can expect steady business. Those dealing with back pain may find effective treatment today.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 4

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

A joyful day filled with pleasant moments. Friends may seek your help, and you’ll readily offer support. Business prospects look strong. You may indulge in shopping or gift something to your sister, strengthening family ties. A crucial meeting could open new opportunities, and your father’s guidance will be especially helpful.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. He appears daily at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s “Bhavishyavani.”)