Horoscope today, October 30, 2025: What the stars say for your zodiac sign The stars are humming It’s a day with energy as the Ashtami Tithi concludes today, leading into Navami. Will that new business idea finally click for you, dear Leo? Or does gentle Taurus need to focus on health? We break down the daily forecast, including that crucial lucky colour, for all 12 signs!

Today marks the Ashtami Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha and Thursday. The Ashtami Tithi will continue until 10:07 a.m., after which Navami Tithi will begin. The Yayijaya Yoga will prevail from 6:34 p.m. until tomorrow morning at 6:08 a.m. The Shravana Nakshatra will remain in effect until 6:34 p.m. today.

It’s also the day to observe the Durga Ashtami fast. Here’s what the stars have in store for all 12 zodiac signs, along with their lucky colour and number for the day.

Aries horoscope today

You may receive good news from your children. Avoid rushing through tasks, as haste could lead to mistakes. Students may struggle to focus on studies due to mobile distractions. New ideas at work could bring success.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus horoscope today

A positive day lies ahead. Previous investments could yield profits, and a friend might seek your help. Expect changes in business and relief from health issues. A pleasant evening with your partner will bring happiness.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini horoscope today

Family support will strengthen you today. You may focus on your future plans, and a relative could bring joy. New opportunities at work are likely, and writers may receive encouraging news.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 7

Cancer horoscope today

You may need to dip into your savings today. Teach your children something valuable, it will benefit them later. Married life will be harmonious, and students will perform well.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 6

Leo horoscope today

Luck is on your side. A meeting with a friend could prove beneficial. Relationships within the family will strengthen, and your father’s guidance will help you achieve your goals.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo horoscope today

Students can expect success in education. Businesspeople may earn higher profits. Health improves, and newlyweds will share joyful moments with family.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 4

Libra horoscope today

New connections on social media could prove useful. You may gain recognition in your field and consider new business ventures with friends. Financial stability improves.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 3

Scorpio horoscope today

A cheerful day ahead. Students will hear good news, and couples may plan an outing. Positive energy surrounds your home today.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 5

Sagittarius horoscope today

Pending household tasks will be completed. Job seekers could receive an offer. Financial gains and family harmony are likely.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Capricorn horoscope today

Work may take extra time, but family support will help. Trust your partner to strengthen your bond. New financial opportunities are possible.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Aquarius horoscope today

Keep your temper in check today. You’ll reconnect with old friends and reminisce about the past. Students may get help from peers, and private employees will have a productive day.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 9

Pisces horoscope today

A great day for students to learn something new. Lawyers may get new cases, and business owners will see profits. Avoid arguments and think practically at home.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. He appears daily at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s “Bhavishyavani.”)