Horoscope today, January 3, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and all zodiac signs Horoscope today, January 3, 2026: From Aries to Pisces, know how the day will unfold in love, career, money and health as per astrology.

New Delhi:

Today is Saturday, the day of the Full Moon (Purnima) in the Shukla Paksha of the Paush month. The Purnima Tithi will remain till 3:33 PM this afternoon. Brahma Yoga will prevail till 9:05 AM, after which Indra Yoga will begin. The Ardra Nakshatra will remain in effect till 5:28 PM this evening.

Due to the changing positions of planets and constellations, the day will be favourable for some zodiac signs, while a few may face minor challenges. Let us find out how the day will unfold for all twelve zodiac signs.

Horoscope today for Aries

Today will be filled with happiness. You may receive good news related to your children. For students of arts, the day is favourable and innovative ideas may come to mind. Unemployed individuals are likely to receive positive signals related to employment. Your financial position will strengthen and business growth looks promising. Those interested in music may receive a good opportunity, possibly even an offer connected to the film industry. You are likely to spend time on social or charitable activities today.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Horoscope today for Taurus

Today is expected to be an excellent day. You may get an opportunity to travel abroad for business-related work. Government employees may receive promotion. The arrival of close relatives will create a cheerful atmosphere at home. You may plan an outing with family members. New ideas may come to your mind today. You are also likely to purchase electronic items. Your health will remain good.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Horoscope today for Gemini

The day will be average. You may enjoy pleasant weather while spending time with a close friend. You could feel slightly concerned about your career; seeking advice from your mentor will prove beneficial. The day is favourable for those preparing for government examinations. Married life will remain pleasant, and there are chances of happiness related to children, which may lead to a small celebration at home. Love partners will spend quality time together. Discussing important matters with parents will be appropriate today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Horoscope today for Cancer

Today will bring mixed experiences. You will spend time with your family and may take your parents to a nearby place of their choice. The idea of preparing delicious food at home will uplift your mood. Your financial position will remain strong. Children may bring good news related to success in a tournament, making you feel proud. Women of this zodiac sign may plan a picnic with friends. Those working in the architecture field may receive appreciation from their boss. Sportspersons should pay special attention to their health.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Horoscope today for Leo

Today will be a day of success. Long-pending tasks are likely to get completed. For shopkeepers, the day is auspicious and good income is indicated. People associated with the arts may receive attractive offers. Engineering students may get good job opportunities. You might unexpectedly meet an old friend today. It is a favourable time for love partners to discuss marriage with their families. You may also feed the needy with respect and generosity.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 3

Horoscope today for Virgo

Today will be a good day. You may receive a major business deal, leading to financial gain. There are strong chances of receiving good news. You will successfully maintain harmony in family relationships. The evening will be spent happily with children. Gifting chocolates to your best friend will strengthen your bond. You should focus on maintaining a regular routine; your health will be better than before. You may visit a special fair, and garment traders may receive a big order from an event organisation.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 6

Horoscope today for Libra

Your interest in new activities will increase today, allowing you to learn something new. Reducing unnecessary expenses will help you save money in the future. Your financial position will improve further. Extra work at the office will help you complete pending tasks quickly, and your boss may reward you for it. With the help of your sibling, you may get an opportunity to organise an awareness programme. Salaried individuals may be sent to a preferred location for survey work. Make sure to spend time with children as well.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 2

Horoscope today for Scorpio

Today you will spend time with a close and trusted friend. Starting a new business after seeking blessings from elders will bring benefits. Avoid borrowing money for your children’s career matters. Take care of your health and avoid eating outside food. Love partners may plan a long drive today. Ensure you carry all essential items before stepping out. For lawyers, the day is highly favourable, with strong chances of winning important cases.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 5

Horoscope today for Sagittarius

Today will be profitable for you. All tasks are likely to be completed as per your expectations. Some colleagues at the office will support you in your work. Impressed by your intelligence and business ideas, your boss may gift you something useful. Students may need to revise their study timetable to achieve better results. With your spouse’s support, strained relationships caused by past mistakes may improve today.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Horoscope today for Capricorn

Today will be a pleasant day. You will stay focused on work, and a good income is expected. Important tasks planned for today may get completed ahead of time, provided you follow proper planning. Before finalising any business deal, make sure to verify all details carefully. Due to weather changes, take special care of elderly family members. Consuming warm-natured foods will be beneficial. Pay attention to young children’s health as well.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Number: 1

Horoscope today for Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. You may achieve success in tasks that were pending for several days. Avoid haste at the workplace. For students, the day is positive, with improved concentration and interest in studies. It is an auspicious day to enrol in a new course. Love partners will experience warmth and sweetness in their relationship. Be mindful of your speech while talking to strangers and avoid unnecessary arguments.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Horoscope today for Pisces

Today will be an excellent day. Newly married couples may spend more time in religious activities. You may go out for dinner with your spouse, which will enhance mutual understanding. Meeting an old friend may revive cherished childhood memories. Avoid lending or borrowing money today. There are chances of sudden financial gains in business. Regular yoga practice will keep you healthy. Spending time with your parents will bring you happiness and peace of mind.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")