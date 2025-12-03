Horoscope today [December 3, 2025]: How the day will unfold for all zodiac signs Horoscope today, 3 December 2025: Aries to Pisces, find out how your day looks in terms of work, love, health, family and money with today’s detailed zodiac-wise predictions.

Today marks the Margashirsha Shukla Paksha Trayodashi, falling on a calm Wednesday. The Trayodashi Tithi lasts until 12:26 pm, after which Chaturdashi begins. The day carries the influence of Parigha Yoga until 4:57 pm, while the Bharani Nakshatra remains active until 6 pm. Today is also observed as Pishach Mochan Shraddha, a ritual believed to bring peace to ancestral energies.



Here’s how the day is shaping up for each zodiac sign.

Aries horoscope today

Today brings a moderately positive pace for you. Any ongoing disagreements with your spouse may finally be settled. You may feel slightly worried about a family member’s health. Avoid making any major changes in business. At work, you’ll stay focused and ensure there is no reason for your seniors to complain. A religious ceremony may take place at home, where you’ll host special guests.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 8

Taurus horoscope today

Your day is set to improve noticeably. Long-standing issues may find resolution, bringing relief. You may plan a religious ritual at home. Guidance from an experienced person will help you shape your life better. Positive changes in your behaviour may attract new friendships. You’ll get opportunities to help others, lifting your spirits. Bonds with your spouse will strengthen.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 2

Gemini horoscope today

The day looks promising. You’ll complete your tasks on time, giving you a sense of satisfaction. It’s a favourable day for major decisions, and a new business deal may come your way. You and your spouse may spend time completing household work together. Medical students may receive meaningful progress or recognition. You’ll achieve something significant today, boosting confidence. After a busy first half, you may spend the remainder of the day with family.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 4

Cancer horoscope today

Today brings divine grace and a sense of emotional strength. You may feel drawn toward charitable or service-oriented work. Helping a colleague or friend will bring deep satisfaction. Professionals may receive praise from seniors, boosting morale. Your hard work will be noticed and appreciated widely.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 7

Leo horoscope today

The day brings renewed enthusiasm. If you’ve been troubled lately, spending some time with your children may help ease your mind. Work done with focus will be rewarding. Avoid neglecting responsibilities. If you're planning to buy property - home, shop, or land - today is favourable for making progress.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 8

Virgo horoscope today

Expect a moderately steady day. You may spend money on an auspicious activity, which will bring peace and satisfaction. Your reputation within the family may grow due to your actions. Professionals should stay alert as minor conflicts with colleagues may arise - but you’ll try to resolve them soon. If you’re considering a major decision, confusion may hold you back. Pay extra attention to your health today.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 7

Libra horoscope today

You’re likely to experience a joyful and spiritually uplifting day. You’ll feel delighted about something, though you may need to control your speech. Students may face distractions, worrying parents. Business owners are likely to see good profit. You may go shopping, and a thoughtful gift to your sister could strengthen your bond. A crucial meeting may also be on your schedule.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 4

Scorpio horoscope today

The day is special for you. Travel is likely, bringing promising opportunities to expand your business. A major deal may get finalised, easing financial concerns. You may also start a new venture, which could bring good gains. Seniors at work will appreciate your efforts, possibly opening doors to a promotion or bonus. Your equation with your spouse will remain harmonious.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 1

Sagittarius horoscope today

A favourable day awaits. Your work will be appreciated, and you’ll receive the results of your hard work. However, a financial matter may trouble you. You might express a long-held wish to your mother, which she may happily fulfil. Students aiming to study abroad may receive positive news or connect with an institution that opens up new opportunities.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 2

Capricorn horoscope today

The day aligns in your favour. Workload may increase at the office, requiring overtime. Avoid carelessness in financial matters. Those in travel, tourism, or media may see positive developments. A close contact may offer valuable advice. Consulting an expert for financial matters will prove beneficial. You may receive something you’ve been wanting for a while, adding joy to your day. A meeting with a special relative is likely.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 9

Aquarius horoscope today

Expect a cheerful, fulfilling day. You’ll receive respect and recognition in social circles. Spiritual inclinations will grow, and you may donate at a temple. Students should gear up for competitive exam preparations. You may recover long-pending money unexpectedly, boosting your satisfaction. Good news from your in-laws’ side is likely.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 2

Pisces horoscope today

Your day is bright, but financial caution is essential. Avoid unnecessary expenses and list essential needs before making purchases. Family elders will help resolve domestic issues. Those in the cosmetics business may earn substantial profit. Your work will be appreciated widely, enhancing your reputation. You’ll take another step forward on your path to success.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

