Horoscope today [October 29, 2025]: What stars say for Aries to Pisces Today, October 29, 2025, marks Saptami Tithi under Dhriti Yoga. It is a day of focus, clarity, and new beginnings. From Aries to Pisces, the stars bring encouragement, motivation, and small surprises. Read your daily horoscope, lucky colour, and number for the day.

Today marks the Saptami Tithi of the Kartik Shukla Paksha. The Saptami Tithi will last until 9:24 AM, after which the Ashtami Tithi begins. The day is ruled by Dhriti Yoga until 7:51 AM, promoting focus, determination, and clarity of mind.

The Uttarashada Nakshatra will remain in effect until 5:30 PM, encouraging discipline and perseverance. It’s an auspicious day to begin new ventures and nurture long-term goals.

Aries horoscope today (29 October 2025)

Luck will be on your side throughout the day. You may begin a new project with full support from your partner. Social engagements will bring joy and new opportunities. Financial tasks will be completed efficiently. Women of this sign may start a small business from home, with strong family support. A chance meeting with a stranger could lift your mood. You may surprise your spouse with jewellery or a thoughtful gesture. Children will learn something new and stay focused on studies.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 4

Taurus horoscope today (29 October 2025)

A favourable day lies ahead. You’ll step out of your comfort zone to pursue long-held dreams and make positive lifestyle changes. Avoid making hasty decisions without proper understanding. Some confusion regarding your career may arise, but guidance from a wise person will bring clarity. Take care of your health and avoid outside food. Efforts made today will yield encouraging results. Those in the banking sector may receive good news.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Gemini horoscope today (29 October 2025)

Expect a mixed day. You’ll be active in social and community events. Children will study diligently and perform well in tests. Spending quality time with family will bring happiness. You’ll engage in spiritual or charitable activities, bringing peace of mind. Creative pursuits will capture your attention - you might even complete an unfinished painting.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 9

Cancer horoscope today (29 October 2025)

A profitable day awaits you. Legal matters may turn in your favour, offering peace of mind. You could go on a short trip with your spouse, creating joyful memories. Seek advice from others before starting new ventures - it will ensure success. At work, stay cautious; one misstep could cause confusion. Spend quality time with friends and share your happiness with family. It’s also a good time to test new ideas. Domestic prosperity is set to rise.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Leo horoscope today (29 October 2025)

The day looks promising. You may receive good news from someone close, brightening your mood. You’ll support your children and help boost their confidence. Business operations will run smoothly with team assistance, bringing satisfaction. A new project could earn recognition from higher authorities, freeing you from lingering worries.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo horoscope today (29 October 2025)

The day will remain cheerful and rewarding. You may finalise a profitable deal with a company that exceeds your expectations. Discussions at home may revolve around renovation or décor. Completing a key office project will ease stress and improve focus on other tasks. A visit to a religious site with parents may also be on the cards. Doctors will find the day favourable. Married couples should spend more time together to strengthen bonds.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 4

Libra horoscope today (29 October 2025)

A strong and successful day is in store. You’ll receive valuable advice regarding government or official work, making tasks easier. Your refined personality and polished appearance will draw admiration. Social status and reputation will grow. Stay organised in your approach to save time and energy. Students preparing for competitive exams may hear positive news. Love partners might plan a pleasant long drive or outing together.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Scorpio horoscope today (29 October 2025)

A balanced day awaits. Be cautious while making business decisions to maximise profits. Sharing your feelings with your spouse will bring relief and clarity. Maintain harmony with colleagues at work. A sudden visit from relatives may fill your home with liveliness. You’ll spend some time reflecting on a personal matter.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 3

Sagittarius horoscope today (29 October 2025)

An energetic and uplifting day lies ahead. Job seekers may find promising opportunities, and business partnerships could take shape. Spending time with friends and relatives will strengthen relationships. A social event or celebration might be on your schedule. Businesspersons could seal new deals, while pending tasks will move forward with improved focus.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 1

Capricorn horoscope today (29 October 2025)

Joy and fulfilment define your day. Hard work will finally bear fruit, bringing a sense of accomplishment. You’ll succeed in strategic business planning that promises future growth. Keep an eye on expenses to maintain balance. Take care of your health while managing work efficiently. Harmony in married life will continue, and you may even surprise your spouse with a thoughtful gift.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius horoscope today (29 October 2025)

An optimistic day awaits. Financial stability and marital happiness will define your mood. Be mindful of your words during conversations to maintain harmony in relationships. Writers may successfully launch a new book, receiving appreciation from the public. Children will balance studies and sports well. Family conflicts may finally be resolved, and friendly conversations will bring joy.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 7

Pisces horoscope today (29 October 2025)

The day brings moderate but steady progress. You’ll plan new strategies at work, receiving strong support from colleagues. A well-executed project may earn praise and even a promotion. Students interested in sports could participate in competitions and perform well. Pay attention to personal and family health. You’ll feel lucky and confident in most matters today. Scientists of this sign may achieve significant success.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 9

(Astrologer Indu Prakash, a renowned expert in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology, provides daily forecasts on India TV at 7:30 AM.)