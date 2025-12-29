Horoscope today, December 29, 2025: Aries to Pisces daily predictions Horoscope today, December 29, 2025: Know how Shiva Yoga, Nakshatra changes and Mercury’s transit will impact all zodiac signs along with lucky colour and number.

New Delhi:

Today is the 9th day of the bright fortnight of Pausha and a Monday. The 9th tithi will last until 10:13 AM, after which the 10th tithi will begin. The Shamb Dashami will be observed today. The entire day and night will be under the influence of Shiva Yoga until 4:31 AM. Additionally, the Revati Nakshatra will be present until 7:41 AM, after which the Ashwini Nakshatra will begin. Also, Mercury has entered Sagittarius at 7:23 AM.



Find out from Acharya Indu Prakash what the day holds for all 12 zodiac signs and the lucky number and colour for today.

Aries horoscope today

Today is expected to be a good day for you. At work, your colleagues will be impressed by your ideas, but avoid interfering in others' matters. You may find an easier way to accomplish your tasks. A new project could begin. You will responsibly handle family duties, which will keep you happy. Financial concerns will ease. You will receive support from influential people to push forward challenging tasks. You will spend a pleasant evening with friends. You might also discuss ideas to advance your business.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 2

Taurus horoscope today

Today will be a fairly normal day. A task that has been pending will be completed, bringing you mental peace. You will think of new ways to work more efficiently. New job opportunities will come your way. Your willpower will help you implement your plans. Avoid arrogance. Focus on the aspects that improve you, and work on self-improvement. The more solid your plans, the higher your chances of success. Any ongoing conflict with siblings will resolve, and your relationship will strengthen. Spend time with your children, and their affection will grow.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 7

Gemini horoscope today

Today is likely to be excellent for you. Your focus will be on improving your work, and your children will pay more attention to you and obey you. You will get back money you lent out. You might achieve significant success in business. You may consider starting a new venture, but make sure to seek advice from elders before proceeding. In family matters, your decisions will prove to be effective. You may feel more inclined toward spirituality today and might visit a religious place. You will try to approach every task with patience and understanding.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 6

Cancer horoscope today

Today will be a day of ups and downs. Be cautious before sharing your thoughts with others; make sure you understand them well first. Your financial situation will remain strong, and your father will support you in business. Take care of the health of elderly family members. The atmosphere at home will remain peaceful.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 6

Leo horoscope today

Today will be a profitable day. You will get positive results from even small tasks you completed earlier. While the successes may be small, they will be continuous, boosting your positive outlook. Stay focused while working in the office. Any responsibility you take on will be handled with wisdom. Property dealers will see progress in their work, and any overdue money will be returned. Your health will be better than before.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 8

Virgo horoscope today

Today will bring happiness into your life. Your children may receive good news related to their career. Pay close attention to the advice of elders, as it will benefit you in the future. There are good prospects for youth to find excellent jobs. There will be opportunities for growth in your business. Those involved in politics will receive praise for their previous work. If you plan to buy electronic goods, today is an excellent day for it. Your married life will be harmonious.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

Libra horoscope today

Today will be a great day. Efforts made to advance your career will yield benefits. You will enjoy closeness with your loved one. Your good reputation will be highlighted in front of others. Your family will rejoice in the success of your children. In the evening, you will have a wonderful time with your spouse. Your children may ask for your help in completing a task, which will lead to their success. Physically, you will feel healthy today. You will complete any pending work and achieve mental peace.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will be a busy day for you. You will recover any money that was owed to you, strengthening your financial position. You may think about contributing to social work. By observing situations properly, you will be able to solve any problem. You will distance yourself from people who have a negative influence on you. A journey related to a significant task will bring you happiness. Art students will receive help from teachers in their studies. You will spend some quality time with your partner. Students will achieve success today.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 6

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today brings new energy. By focusing your positive thinking on productive tasks, your creative talents will shine, and your respect among people will grow. You may need to repair something at home. Women will receive relief from household chores. Your financial situation will remain stable. The evening will be spent in laughter and joy with your siblings. Your spouse may bring good news about the arrival of a new family member. The problems you are facing in life will start to resolve.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 5

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be a wonderful day. Unexpected financial gains will allow you to buy things you need. Your married life will become even sweeter. You will work on improving yourself by eliminating negative thoughts and avoiding bad company. Try to control your anger today. Make efforts to address your negative habits. New opportunities will come at your workplace. Students preparing for competitive exams will be successful. Your social respect will increase. Any issues in your relationship with your partner will resolve today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 9

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will be favourable for you. Your colleagues and seniors at work will appreciate your performance and compliment you. You will receive rewards in proportion to your work. The path to achieving your big goals will be clearer today. Try to resolve family disputes quickly. Manage your time wisely to complete your tasks. You will perform well in the responsibilities your father has given you regarding business. Your family will be pleased with your behaviour, and your financial situation will remain good.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 4

Pisces horoscope today

Today will be filled with new enthusiasm. Your financial situation will remain strong, and you might go shopping for necessary items. Students preparing for entrance exams will have favourable conditions, and their hard work will pay off. In the evening, you may attend a friend's birthday party, where you will meet other friends. You may need to have a discussion at work regarding a task. Your enemies will be influenced by your plans. People working in large companies will have an excellent day. The problems you are facing will soon be resolved.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 5

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He can be seen every morning at 7:30 am on India TV.)