Daily horoscope today [August 29, 2025]: Love, career, health predictions Horoscope today, 29 August 2025: From love and health to career and money, here’s your daily astrology prediction for all zodiac signs.

New Delhi:

Today is Friday, Shashthi Tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 8:22 pm today. Brahma Yoga will remain till 2:13 pm. Also, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 11:39 pm, after which Vishakha Nakshatra will start.

Apart from this, today is Surya Shashthi Vrat.

Aries horoscope today

It will be a beneficial day for you and will bring changes in your work area, due to which you will get great benefits. A new ray will shine in your efforts, and soon you will achieve success. You will defeat your opponent with your hard work and dedication. You will go to a good restaurant with your lovemate and eat. Your boss can be happy with your work and think about your promotion. However, you should take full care of your health.

Lucky number - Silver

Lucky colour - 9

Taurus horoscope today

You will receive twice as much money in your business today; therefore, it will be a good day. You will go to the market and buy gifts for your family, which will make them happy. You should avoid money transactions and reduce unnecessary expenses. Women of this zodiac sign will make delicious food for children today, and children will be happy. You will give more time to business activities, which will help you get better results. Do not impose your ideas on others nor give unsolicited advice.

Lucky number - Magenta

Lucky colour - 9

Gemini horoscope today

It will be a great day for you. Today, you should maintain a good attitude with your employees so that they work diligently. You will laugh and joke a lot with your friends, but it is important to respect each other's feelings. You will be present in social activities, and any confusion will also be resolved. Have faith in your abilities. Your married life will remain happy, and you can go to an entertainment place with your children.

Lucky number - White

Lucky colour - 8

Cancer horoscope today

It will be a great day for you. Your responsibility towards some work will increase, so you can take the help of your colleague. Suddenly, a guest may arrive at your home, due to which you will remain busy. Cancerians will get an invitation to attend a function, which will increase mutual interaction. You will work hard, leaving behind your laziness, which will soon give you better results.

Lucky number - White

Lucky colour - 2

Leo horoscope today

Today is going to be a good day for you as you will get all the answers to your questions, which will make you happy. You will meet some eminent people and will also get some great information. You are likely to get a surprise from your spouse, and you will be happy to get a solution to a problem. Take blessings from your father, and you will get success in your work. Your day will be good in terms of health, and you will feel refreshed.

Lucky number - Grey

Lucky colour - 4

Virgo horoscope today

This is going to be a great day for you. Some new ideas may come to your mind, which will prove beneficial for you in the future. A guest may arrive at your home, due to which there will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Libras are likely to gain money through someone close to you. Your official trip will be beneficial for you. It is a good day for women of this zodiac sign, and you will take time for yourself.

Lucky number - Orange

Lucky colour - 7

Libra horoscope today

Today will be a day full of enthusiasm for you. Your business activities will go well and you will gain more money than usual. Your family problems will be solved, and the atmosphere of the house will become pleasant. You will go to the market for shopping with your children, which will make them happy. There will be a lot of work, but you must take care of your food and drink. Students of this zodiac sign can make up their mind to do a course today, which will be very useful for them in the future.

Lucky number - Yellow

Lucky colour - 5

Scorpio horoscope today

It will be a day of mixed reactions. All the members of the family will be happy with any decision of yours. You can take help from someone close to you to complete your work; it will be better if you use your discretion. Today, you will take out some time and sit with the elders for some time, which will help you to know important things. People of this zodiac sign associated with sports can participate in a big competition today, in which they will perform well.

Lucky number - Red

Lucky colour - 2

Sagittarius horoscope today

It is going to be a good day for you as you will get good money in business, and there will be an increase in material resources in your house. You can take the help of your spouse to complete a project. There can be physical and mental fatigue due to workload, and you will respect your employees, due to which they will work diligently. You will get good results from the previous work you did.

Lucky number - Pink

Lucky colour - 4

Capricorn horoscope today

Today you will present your views in the office meeting, which everyone will like very much. The inspiration of an ideal person will give you alertness and a lot of energy. Today, happiness will come in your married life, which will keep your mind happy. There are chances of getting success in some work after struggling. Do not take the responsibility of the extra workload on yourself, and maintain a balance between all the tasks. You will do some work in a planned manner, in which you will achieve success.

Lucky number - Red

Lucky colour - 6

Aquarius horoscope today

It is going to be a great day for you as you try to make your business bigger. You can go to a friend's house to meet him, and you will feel happy after meeting him. You will get peace by getting satisfactory results from your children. Women of this zodiac sign can start some work today; they will get the full support of their spouse. Moreover, you can take the opinion of an expert regarding investment.

Lucky number - Green

Lucky colour - 2

Pisces horoscope today

It is going to be a good day for you, and you can take the help of your friend in moving house. It will be a better day for married people of this zodiac. You can get favourable results from the changes made in the working system. Today, your business approach will be able to solve many matters. Pisceans will get good news from your in-laws, due to which the atmosphere of the family will remain pleasant, and your health will be in good condition.

Lucky number - Pink

Lucky colour - 6

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)