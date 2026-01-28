Horoscope today, January 28, 2026: What the stars say for Aries, Taurus, Gemini and all zodiac signs Horoscope today, January 28, 2026: From career moves to relationships and money matters, here’s how the day is likely to unfold for all twelve zodiac signs.

New Delhi:

Today, the Moon is placed in Taurus, which is its exalted sign. With the Moon in this position, several zodiac signs are likely to receive positive results through stability, clarity, and emotional balance. The day is expected to support success in work, improvement in relationships, and steady progress in personal goals.

Here is a detailed look at how the day is likely to unfold for all twelve zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today is a favourable day for you. You will be able to handle responsibilities efficiently and make good progress in completing pending tasks. Maintaining a positive outlook will help you deal with situations smoothly, while patience and humility will work in your favour. Discussions with friends regarding old issues may bring practical solutions. Your advice may prove useful to others. There are chances of discovering new sources of income, and your interest in work is likely to grow. Business will remain strong, though unnecessary expenses may rise. Those in relationships may plan an outing together.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today is likely to work in your favour. With the support of elders at home, an important task may get completed smoothly. You may receive good news from a relative, which will lift your mood. Your spouse will try to understand you better, bringing freshness into the relationship. Taking part in social activities will make you feel satisfied. A movie plan with siblings is possible. You may also meet a respected individual today. Auspicious events may take place at home, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 7

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be an excellent day. Try to complete your work calmly, as this will help you stay focused. Old financial dues may be cleared. You will better understand your spouse’s emotions, strengthening the bond. Some expenses related to family matters are possible. Meetings with senior or influential people are indicated. You may begin a new project, learn new skills, and benefit from financial dealings. Progress related to children will bring happiness. Marriage discussions may begin for unmarried individuals. A religious event at home may keep you busy throughout the day.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 3

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today may bring mixed results. A phone conversation with a distant sibling may make you feel good. Harmony will prevail in married life. Women may try learning a new dish online. Support from your father will remain strong. Writers may receive appreciation for their work and may begin working on a new story. You are advised to improve social interactions, as ongoing problems may start resolving. Students will feel confident and may begin a new topic. Avoid rushing through office work.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Leo Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be a great day. You will get the opportunity to express your opinions in front of family members, and your ideas may impress others. Your financial position will remain strong. It is important to maintain control over your speech and avoid stubborn behaviour. Participation in social activities may increase your respect in society. Your decision making ability will bring positive outcomes. Support and companionship from your spouse will be fulfilling. Students will receive guidance from teachers while understanding complex topics.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 3

Virgo Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be in your favour. Legal or court related matters may face slight delays, but things will improve with time. Any business you start today is likely to see success. Support from a friend will help you move forward. A cheerful atmosphere at home will keep everyone relaxed, and your personal life will feel balanced. If you are planning to start a new business, seek advice from an experienced person, as it will be beneficial. Family members will support your decisions. Children’s health will remain good.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 6

Libra Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be favourable. Before starting any new work, you will plan carefully and seek advice from your parents. Paying attention to rules and procedures in government related tasks will make work easier. Avoid haste in important matters. Creating a list of essential tasks will help you complete most of them. Your polite and simple speech will earn you respect. Responsibilities will be fulfilled on time. Maintain distance from strangers. A long awaited meeting with a friend may take place.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 8

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be a good day. Avoid interfering in other people’s matters. If you are planning to invest in a major project, consult a wise person first. You may be given additional family responsibilities, which you will handle well. Others will appreciate your efforts. Students may plan their careers more seriously today. Your financial position will remain stable. If you are thinking of changing jobs, waiting for some time would be better. You will manage responsibilities related to both family and business effectively. Personal decisions may work in your favour, especially with advice from elders or friends.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Today is likely to be a good day for you. You may participate in a nearby religious activity. Discussing matters with others or seeking advice will prove helpful. You will think seriously about important tasks and relationships and make proper plans. Family related problems may come to an end. Renewed efforts can lead to success. You may feel sensitive towards others’ needs and emotions. Office work will hold your attention, and colleagues will offer support.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 7

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today will be supportive for you. Routine tasks may take more time than usual. Before investing money in business, taking elders’ advice will be beneficial. Fathers may try to fulfil their children’s wishes. Those planning to start a new business should focus on market analysis. New responsibilities may come your way, which you will manage successfully. People associated with the arts may earn good profits. Respecting elders will bring growth in wealth and prosperity. You may meet someone who teaches you something valuable. Students will feel motivated as they receive results according to their hard work.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 8

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Today is expected to be a good day. Tasks you begin today are likely to be completed on time. New career opportunities may come your way. Support from an elder sibling will help in starting a new business. Commerce students may take help from teachers to understand marketing, which will be useful in the future. Despite a busy schedule, you will spend quality time with your children and feel refreshed. Drinking enough water will help maintain good health. Patience and self control will be important while working. Physically, you will feel healthy.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 8

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today your mind will be filled with enthusiasm. People may seek your advice, and your influence at the workplace will increase. A conversation with a special person is likely. Financial gains are indicated, along with new income sources. Children will remain cheerful and may look for new games to play. Your health will improve further. Friends may make evening plans that lift your mood. There is no need to worry, as you will feel content within yourself. Those running medical stores may earn more than expected today.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Acharya Indu Prakash is one of the country’s well known astrologers with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. He appears daily on India TV at 7:30 am in the show Bhavishyavani.