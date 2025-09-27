Daily horoscope, September 27, 2025: Aries to Pisces, what stars say today Horoscope today for 27 Sept 2025: your day at a glance with clear guidance, lucky colour and number for each sign—plus simple Navratri remedies.

New Delhi:

Today is the Panchami tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha and Saturday. Panchami lasts until 12:04 PM. It’s the fifth day of Navratri. Preeti Yoga will be active until 11:46 PM, and Anuradha Nakshatra will continue until 1:08 AM. Let’s see what the day holds for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, and Leo.

Aries horoscope today – September 27, 2025

You may receive a job offer today. Your confidence will be high. You’ll get a new project at work, with colleagues ready to support you. Your father’s blessings will guide you. You might attend a function and meet distant relatives. Conversations with important people may benefit your future. Seek blessings from Skandamata for peace of mind.

Lucky number: 09

Lucky colour: Magenta

Taurus horoscope today – September 27, 2025

Your mind will be engaged in creative work. Many of your plans will be completed on time. Spending time with family will keep the home atmosphere cheerful. You’ll finish your work quickly, and your efforts will bring success. You may receive good news from children and support from your spouse. Perform Durga Aarti to remove conflicts at home.

Lucky number: 01

Lucky colour: Violet

Gemini horoscope today – September 27, 2025

Today promises financial gains. You may plan to watch a movie at home with family. You will feel healthy and energetic. Marketing professionals will find this day favourable. You’ll get support from seniors at work and resolve pending issues. New ideas may come to mind. Apply kumkum tilak while praying to Maa Durga for career growth.

Lucky number: 08

Lucky colour: Purple

Cancer horoscope today – September 27, 2025

You might think of starting a new venture. You may visit a religious place with your children. Try to resolve any disputes calmly. You will spend quality time with friends discussing future plans. Your health will be good. Light a ghee lamp before Maa Durga for success in your work.

Lucky number: 02

Lucky colour: Golden

Leo horoscope today – September 27, 2025

Your day will be mixed. Overthinking may cause some trouble. You’ll receive good news from your children, bringing joy at home. Control your speech and avoid stubbornness. Participation in social work will increase your respect in society. Offer flowers to your mother for the happy news.

Lucky number: 07

Lucky colour: Silver

Virgo horoscope today – September 27, 2025

A fantastic day awaits you. Expect more financial gains than anticipated. You will get opportunities to express your views in front of family, impressing them with your plans. Your financial status will improve. Opponents will bow before you. Use new techniques to improve work efficiency. Offer cloves to Maa Durga for good health.

Lucky number: 03

Lucky colour: Blue

Libra horoscope today – September 27, 2025

Your day will be busy. Avoid getting caught in past disputes and focus on your work. Seek advice from elders on investments. A change of workplace may bring fresh energy. Your positive image will grow. Offer halwa to Maa Durga to maintain sweetness in relationships.

Lucky number: 06

Lucky colour: Peach

Scorpio horoscope today – September 27, 2025

Incomplete tasks will get finished today. New ideas to expand the business will come. Share your concerns with your father for clarity. Collaborative efforts at work will be successful, and you’ll learn a lot. Offer cardamom to Skandamata for financial stability.

Lucky number: 04

Lucky colour: Green

Sagittarius horoscope today – September 27, 2025

You’ll get great opportunities in politics or public service. Your mind will be devoted to spirituality; visiting a temple will bring joy. Career growth is on the cards. Enjoy nostalgic moments with friends. Your boss will praise your work, boosting your energy. Light camphor before Maa Durga for success.

Lucky number: 05

Lucky colour: Orange

Capricorn horoscope today – September 27, 2025

Your day will be average. New responsibilities at work will come your way, which you will handle well. You’ll have good harmony with your spouse. Your interest in arts and literature will bring appreciation. Sportspeople will focus on practice. Offer folded hands to Skandamata and receive parents’ support.

Lucky number: 03

Lucky colour: Yellow

Aquarius horoscope today – September 27, 2025

A favourable day for you. You will consider investing money and receive good advice from elders. Helping in social work will give you satisfaction. Harmony in the family will prevail. You may meet a respected person who will teach you valuable lessons. Seek blessings from Maa Durga for wealth and prosperity.

Lucky number: 08

Lucky colour: Pink

Pisces horoscope today – September 27, 2025

Your nature will win hearts today. Elders’ help will get your important tasks done. You’ll receive good news from relatives. Your spouse will understand you better, bringing freshness to relationships. You’ll try to fulfil your children’s wishes. Business hopefuls should analyse the market for profit. Offer a coconut to Maa Durga to complete pending tasks.

Lucky number: 07

Lucky colour: Brown

