Horoscope today [November 27, 2025]: Daily predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Horoscope today, 27 November 2025: From Aries to Pisces, find out what the stars suggest for your day in work, family, money and mood. Read the full daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs by Acharya Indu Prakash.

New Delhi:

On 27 November 2025, the month of Margashirsha continues with the Shukla Paksha Saptami Tithi, which lasts until 12:31 am tonight. The day also marks the observance of Mitra Saptami. Dhruva Yoga is in effect until 12:09 p.m., followed by Dhanishtha Nakshatra, which continues until 2:32 am. Late tonight, the Panchak period also begins.

Here is your day’s horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

You may spend the day planning a visit to a religious place with your family. Support from loved ones keeps you upbeat, and professionals are likely to see growth opportunities at work. You may help your spouse begin a new project. Your father might invest money to expand the family business, seeking advice from experienced people. Children remain busy in outdoor activities. Overall, it is a positive and productive day.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 4

Taurus horoscope today

Today brings encouraging progress. Your recent efforts to strengthen your career start showing results, and your reputation improves. A child’s achievement fills the home with joy. The evening brings pleasant moments with your spouse. Children may seek their mother’s help with an important task. Your health stays stable, and pending work is completed, bringing mental relief. Your partner may surprise you with a gift.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 6

Gemini horoscope today

You feel refreshed and energetic, helping you complete your tasks on time. Friends may introduce you to new income opportunities that strengthen your finances. The day feels joyful and full of life. Plans with friends could make the evening especially enjoyable. Students can expect good results.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 9

Cancer horoscope today

This is a favourable day, especially for those employed. Completing assigned responsibilities on time is essential. Superiors may share positive news. Business owners begin implementing new ideas to expand their ventures. Unexpected financial needs may arise, but relatives are supportive. Pay attention to your health. Married life remains harmonious.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Leo horoscope today

Luck supports you fully today. Bank employees or those in finance complete their tasks efficiently. Couples may visit a religious place, strengthening trust. Stalled money returns, boosting financial stability. Your work earns appreciation far and wide. You take another step forward on your path to success. Students should reflect quietly on important matters for clarity.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 1

Virgo horoscope today

You focus on improving your work and routines today. Children show greater attentiveness and listen to their parents. Something at home may require repair. Women may get some relief from household responsibilities. Your financial position remains strong. The evening is filled with laughter with siblings. Your spouse may share exciting news about the arrival of a new family member. Ongoing issues begin to resolve.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 5

Libra horoscope today

The day arrives with uplifting energy. Channel your positive mindset into meaningful activities; your creativity will shine and earn admiration. Those wanting to learn dance may explore online platforms. Money you had lent earlier may return, and business owners could secure an important win. You may think about starting something new, but seek guidance from elders first. You lean toward spirituality and approach work with patience and understanding.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Scorpio horoscope today

The day feels cheerful and fulfilling. Newlyweds enjoy light-hearted moments that strengthen their bond. Avoid befriending strangers without knowing them well. Your financial condition remains stable. Your father may support you in business matters. People appreciate you in ways you have long hoped for. Take extra care of elderly family members. Students may receive an internship opportunity at a good organisation.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 6

Sagittarius horoscope today

Expect positive developments today. Students receive encouraging news about their career. Stay focused while completing office tasks. Any responsibility assigned to you will be handled with maturity and clarity. Property dealers perform well, and pending payments may finally reach you. Health improves. Young children may ask for a new toy.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 9

Capricorn horoscope today

The day proves beneficial. Even earlier small efforts bring positive results. Success may come in small steps, but it remains consistent and boosts your confidence. Pay attention to the advice of elders—it may help you later. Young people could receive promising job opportunities. Business owners see room for advancement, and those in politics may gain recognition for past work. It’s a good day to buy electronic items. Married life stays pleasant.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 5

Aquarius horoscope today

This is a favourable and productive day. Professionals complete their tasks efficiently and may even try to leave work early. The cheerful behaviour of family members brings warmth to the home. Loved ones support your plans, and you may discuss going out together. Couples enjoy a good day.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 6

Pisces horoscope today

It’s a positive day with strong family support. You may learn valuable lessons about saving money for the future. Additional responsibilities at home come your way, and you fulfil them well. Your efforts earn appreciation from everyone around you. You may open up to your parents about personal thoughts. Your performance at work outshines others.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 3

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")