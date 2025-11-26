Horoscope today [November 26, 2025]: Daily predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Horoscope today, 26 November 2025: From Aries to Pisces, here’s your detailed daily guide. Find out how the day may shape your mood, money, work and relationships, with lucky colour and number for every zodiac sign.

New Delhi:

Today, 26 November 2025, marks the Shukla Paksha Shashthi of the Margashirsha month. The Shashthi Tithi will remain in effect until 12:03 AM tonight. Vriddhi Yoga continues until 12:42 PM, followed by Shravan Nakshatra, which stays active until 1:33 AM. The day also coincides with Skanda Shashti, a significant observance for devotees.

Here’s your detailed horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

Your day brings new learning and meaningful interactions. You may help an old friend, and divine guidance will support you across different areas of life. Stay alert around competitors. Those in the steel business could see strong profits. A family trip is likely and may bring joy. You may also discuss purchasing a new vehicle with your father. New opportunities for growth will open up.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 4

Taurus horoscope today

The day may bring notable changes. Stress may rise, but stalled work is set to resume. Your helpful nature may be taken advantage of by colleagues, so set boundaries. Avoid negative company to prevent losses. A new plot purchase may be on your mind. Business dealings with a friend from another state are likely. Patience and steadiness will benefit you. Those in the bakery business may earn more than expected.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

Gemini horoscope today

You will begin the day on an upbeat note, and the chances of relocating to a new place are strong. Your worries will ease. Your hard work and dedication will bring results. With the blessings of elders, you may touch new heights of success. Family bonding will grow stronger. However, avoid negative influences. Income and expenses may balance each other out today.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 3

Cancer horoscope today

Your day begins with family, offering comfort and clarity. Avoid unnecessary spending to improve your financial position. Those in private jobs may see an income increase. Business owners might enjoy higher profits. You may consider buying a new home. Students and professionals may advance in their fields. Avoid taking sudden decisions; consult someone experienced. Help will come easily in challenging situations. Material comforts are set to increase.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 7

Leo horoscope today

You may start the day with a refreshed mindset and could visit a religious place. Seasonal ailments like cold or fever may trouble you, so take precautions. Despite a demanding schedule, your spirits will remain high. Stay alert around people who may work against you behind your back.

Lucky colour: Saffron

Lucky number: 5

Virgo horoscope today

Energy and enthusiasm will define your day. Your social media presence may grow significantly, drawing audience appreciation. Government-related work is likely to bring positive outcomes. You may obtain something you’ve been wanting for a long time. More travel may be needed. A compromise with elders may be required. You will work with full energy and determination.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 9

Libra horoscope today

Your day brings meaningful change. With dedicated effort, your tasks will become easier. Those in the transport business may secure a profitable booking. Married life will feel harmonious. Worshipping your chosen deity may bring happiness. You may need to meet a target assigned by your boss. A meeting with someone new is also likely.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 4

Scorpio horoscope today

Work may require extra running around today. Your effort and performance will elevate your standing in the workplace. Support from a family member will help you. A visit to a new place is possible. Avoid spicy or outside food to prevent health issues. You may purchase something important today. Relatives might seek your assistance, and you are likely to help them. Parents may think about their children’s future.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 3

Sagittarius horoscope today

Happiness surrounds your day. You may engage in religious activities. Travel plans with family might get cancelled. Your boss may appreciate your work and reward you financially. Personal relationships will strengthen. You may be entrusted with an important responsibility. Avoid relying on hearsay or reacting impulsively. Managing emotions and anger will be important. Avoid taking major business decisions in partnerships today.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 1

Capricorn horoscope today

You may spend part of the day caring for someone unwell. Those with blood pressure issues may feel relief. Career concerns may weigh on your mind, but this is a time to trust your abilities and move forward. Patience will be your strength. Politicians of this sign may plan an event or work for social welfare. Joy from children is indicated. Teachers may spend time resolving students’ doubts.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

Aquarius horoscope today

The day unfolds positively and may open the door to new milestones. Maintain a positive mindset. External support in business may lead to notable financial gains. A pleasant surprise gift may come your way. Curiosity and excitement will rise as you approach new tasks. Your health will remain energetic. Those in government jobs may soon hear good news about promotions.

Lucky colour: Indigo

Lucky number: 8

Pisces horoscope today

Your day brings mixed results. Those connected to literature may receive recognition. If you're considering buying property, you may meet with a dealer today. It is a favourable time to complete pending work. The arrival of an interesting guest may bring excitement at home. Elders’ blessings may come your way. A friend whose work you promised to support will be counting on you, and you will fulfil that promise.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")