Horoscope today [November 25, 2025]: What the stars bring for all 12 zodiac signs A fresh day brings fresh guidance. Here’s your daily horoscope for November 25, 2025, simple, practical insights for all 12 zodiac signs so you can step into the day with clarity and calm.

New Delhi:

Today is the Panchami tithi of Margashirsha Shukla Paksha, and Tuesday is expected to be special for several zodiac signs. Panchami tithi will remain until 10:58 PM tonight. Uttarashada Nakshatra will prevail until 11:58 PM. Additionally, today, Shri Ram Vivahotsav is being celebrated, which further enhances the religious significance of the day. Amidst these auspicious yogas, the positions of the planets will influence your fortune. Let’s take a look at today’s horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today

Aries natives are expected to have a good day today. You may receive some good news by afternoon. Some hidden adversaries might be preparing to spread rumours about you – do not give them the opportunity. Your talent may prove effective in enhancing your reputation and respect. You will be assigned tasks that you can complete easily. Those connected to the field of science may achieve significant success in a discovery. You will also receive a good incentive for some of your good work. Today, you may consider purchasing a vehicle.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 9

Taurus horoscope today

Taurus natives will receive full support from luck today. You will contemplate your progress at work. If you handle your tasks calmly, they will be completed on time without any issues. You may also settle old debts today. You will be quite successful in understanding the moods of others. You will learn something new to advance further. Those in the information technology sector may receive new growth opportunities. You will receive support from colleagues, which will help you move a step forward on the path to success.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Gemini horoscope today

Gemini natives are likely to have a better day today. You will be full of new ideas. Tasks you plan to undertake may bring more benefits than expected. Those connected to the earth or soil-based businesses will find the day favourable. Your behaviour will impress others. It is a good day to implement plans to expand your business. Sweetness will prevail in family relationships. People’s trust in you will remain strong. You will successfully resolve others’ complicated matters quickly. You will also be focused on academic work.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 1

Cancer horoscope today

Cancer natives will have an excellent day today. You may discuss certain matters with siblings. Avoid making jokes unnecessarily. Completing important tasks will bring happiness. New opportunities and ideas will come your way, which you will accept with an open mind. You will feel lucky in most matters. To overcome minor health issues, adopting home remedies will be beneficial. The day is favourable for students, and the results of competitive exams may be in your favour.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 9

Leo horoscope today

Leo natives will have a day filled with freshness. Many positive emotions will come to mind. Those seeking jobs may receive golden opportunities today. Financial matters will remain strong. It is advisable to make a list before going shopping. Students may have to work hard. For admission to a new college, some running around may be necessary. You may go on a trip with family and enjoy thoroughly. Your personality may be praised at work today.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 5

Virgo horoscope today

Virgo natives will receive good news regarding their career today, which will brighten the atmosphere at home. Health will remain fit. You may have various thoughts regarding money. It is a good day to spend time with your spouse, and travel plans may be made. Opportunities to improve your life may come your way. You may make an important decision regarding some household matters. Good news may come from your children.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 7

Libra horoscope today

Libra natives will have a lucky day today. Whatever you do, do it carefully to gain maximum benefit. You may receive advice from an experienced person regarding government work, which can be very helpful. Coaching centre owners may find today favourable for making changes in their work. Your health will be better than usual. You will receive support from your spouse in work matters. You will spend joyful moments with family. You will also maintain an interest in spirituality. You may consider purchasing property.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

Scorpio horoscope today

Scorpio natives will experience golden moments today. The family atmosphere will be cheerful. You may adopt new methods to do something today, making work easier. You will be eager to take on new responsibilities at the office. Parents will be pleased with your efforts. You will receive their full support in all tasks. Teachers will cooperate fully to help you achieve better results in education. Your hard work in business will yield success.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 4

Sagittarius horoscope today

Sagittarius natives will have a good day today. You may receive help from a colleague at work. Career progress is likely. Women of this sign may go shopping. You may try something new to perform well in a task. Ensure to plan carefully before starting a new job. Have confidence in yourself. Spending time with children in the evening will give you relief. You may play golf with friends today. Yoga can help strengthen your immunity. You will succeed in proving yourself to others, and good ideas regarding work may come to your mind.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 8

Capricorn horoscope today

Capricorn natives will have a great day today. You will feel renewed energy in your marital relationship. Previous investments may bring profit today. Your efforts may succeed. You may establish new contacts. Important work done today may yield significant benefits in the future. Cooperation with colleagues will be excellent. Seniors will be pleased with your work. Promotion prospects are likely, and your salary may increase. You should make new plans to advance in life. Those connected with the stationery business may benefit.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius horoscope today

Aquarius natives will have a favourable day. You will succeed in experimenting with new methods in your business. Whatever you plan today is likely to succeed. Past work will yield better results today. Authorities will praise your work. Property-related work may be completed. Your financial situation will show positive outcomes. Marital issues will start resolving on their own. Your energy will remain high. New profit opportunities may arise. Money lent to someone may be returned today. The day is favourable for love interests.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Pisces horoscope today

Pisces natives will have a favourable day. Be ready to compromise or cooperate on major matters. Pending tasks will be completed. Your efforts will yield success. You will feel mentally and physically fit. Your hard work and positive attitude will help you overcome difficult situations. Be cautious in financial transactions. Students may need to adjust their daily routines today. Meetings at the office will allow you to successfully communicate your ideas.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")