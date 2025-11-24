Horoscope today [November 24, 2025]: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs Here’s your November 24, 2025, horoscope: a simple, warm guide for your mood, luck, decisions and little wins. From love and family moments to money moves, here’s what the stars quietly whisper for you today.

Today is Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in Margashirsha and falls on Monday. The Chaturthi Tithi will last until 9:23 PM tonight. Ravi Yoga will prevail until 9:54 PM, and Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will also last until 9:54 PM. Additionally, today is Vinayaki Shri Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat. Therefore, the day is likely to be beneficial for many zodiac signs.

The favourable positions of the planets may bring positive changes in career, business, and family life. Read on to know what the day holds for your sign.

Aries horoscope today

Your day will be joyful. The fulfilment of a wish will keep your spirits high throughout the day. You may gain admission to a prestigious institution for higher studies. You will spend money on an auspicious family event. Real estate matters are likely to be profitable. Your business plans will succeed, and new sources of income may open up. You will receive good support from your family. Handle your responsibilities diligently. Avoid making hasty decisions regarding family matters today.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Silver

Taurus horoscope today

The day will be advantageous for you. Your decision-making ability will improve. Better opportunities may arise in your workplace. Businesspeople may need to travel for business, which could be profitable. You will be successful in saving money. You might go out with family. Your spouse will fully support you in your tasks. The day is favourable for students.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Yellow

Gemini horoscope today

Your day will be moderate. Take advice from loved ones and elders before making business-related decisions. Exercise caution in financial transactions. You may plan to buy property or land. Married life will be pleasant. Unmarried people may encounter a promising relationship. Stay alert regarding rivals at work. You may benefit from government schemes. New employment opportunities will arise.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Blue

Cancer horoscope today

Your day will be positive. Those in business can expect significant profits. You will succeed in planning new business ventures. Family life will remain harmonious. You may receive news of your child’s admission to a higher education institution. Health concerns will improve. Multiple sources of income may arise. You may attend a social or ceremonial event with family and enjoy quality time with friends.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Pink

Leo horoscope today

The day will be profitable for you. Maintain clarity in financial dealings. Achievements in your child’s career will bring you joy. Long-planned startup ventures may finally succeed. You will excel as a team leader. Avoid overthinking today. Family expenses will rise, and a guest may visit your home, allowing you to enjoy various delicacies.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Virgo horoscope today

The day is likely to be fortunate. You may consider starting a business. Your financial situation will improve, and business deals may materialise. Your spouse will fully support household tasks. You may visit a religious place with your parents. Colleagues will assist you in completing tasks efficiently. Results of previously awaited competitive exams may be in your favour. Women should exercise caution while working in the kitchen.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

Libra horoscope today

Today will be productive. New connections may bring benefits. Business growth is likely. You may successfully resolve a family issue, improving harmony among family members. You may try new approaches to expand your business. Competitive exam candidates have a good chance of success. You will be drawn towards social activities. Your spouse may bring you good news. Lovers may plan an outing.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Black

Scorpio horoscope today

Your day will pass pleasantly. You will have opportunities to reconnect with old friends. You will perform your responsibilities at work efficiently. Nostalgic memories may resurface with seniors. Colleagues’ support may help complete pending tasks. You may organise an auspicious family event. Health will be good. You may consider making investments today.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Green

Sagittarius horoscope today

Your day will be excellent. You may receive awaited good news regarding your job. A gift from your spouse will bring happiness. Those in administrative roles will perform well. Financial gains are likely. You may seek advice from an experienced person regarding your child’s important matters. Those in politics may gain respect and recognition.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Brown

Capricorn horoscope today

Your day will be favourable. You will benefit from your strategic thinking at work. Financial stability will improve. You may receive a job offer from a major company. You will get quality time with your spouse. Joyful events related to your children are expected. Colleagues will support you in completing your tasks efficiently. Those in technology and communications may encounter new opportunities.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Cream

Aquarius horoscope today

Your day will be happy. You will actively participate in religious and charitable activities. Students have good prospects with a little more effort. Those in government service will receive support from senior officials, aiding them in completing important projects. Married life will be beautiful. You may benefit from inherited property. Avoid giving in to anger.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Saffron

Pisces horoscope today

Your day will be favourable. Your work will be appreciated at the workplace. Those in media and communications may gain fame for their work. Writers may find the day suitable for writing a book. Your health will remain good. Family life will be lively and joyful. Work-related travel may be necessary. Newlyweds may plan an outing. Lovers will enjoy a wonderful day.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Grey

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")