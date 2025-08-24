Today’s horoscope (24 August 2025): Aries–Pisces daily predictions Your daily horoscope for 24 August 2025 is here. See what the stars say for love, career and money, plus your lucky colour and number for each zodiac sign.

Today is Pratipada, Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha (Sunday). Pratipada Tithi remains till 11:49 am. Shiva Yoga lasts till 12:30 pm, and Purvaphalguni Nakshatra continues till 2:06 am.

Scroll below to read what the stars say for your zodiac sign.

Aries horoscope today (24 August 2025)

Today will be a great day for you. Some people will try to confuse you. Do not get influenced by others and keep your decision paramount; this will complete your work very easily. By focusing on your work in the office, you will remain worthy of respect.

People of this zodiac who are associated with marketing are likely to get more profit today. Today, the experience of the old company will be useful in completing a task. There are chances of sudden financial gain.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 4

Taurus horoscope today (24 August 2025)

Today will be a profitable day for you. Keep full focus on your work, and soon you will get good benefits in future. You will take out some time from your busy schedule for your children, and they will share their thoughts with you.

Lovemates should keep faith in each other. The relationship will remain strong. Students need to work a little harder today. There are chances of success. You may get to hear some good news from your children.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 6

Gemini horoscope today (24 August 2025)

Today will be a good day for you. You will impress someone with your words. Seeing the commendable work done by you in society, people will learn something good from you; seeing this, you will feel proud.

For the people of this zodiac who are associated with educational institutions, there are chances of more profit today. Students should keep faith in themselves today, as there are chances of their success soon. Today, you can take some concrete steps for the better future of your child.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 4

Cancer horoscope today (24 August 2025)

Today will be a favourable day for you. Any work that you were doing for a long time will be completed today. Also, you will consider new ways of working. The hard work done by the students for a long time will get auspicious results.

Do not take any decision in haste today, as it can spoil the work already done. You can also take advice from your friends. Do not have a feeling of revenge for anyone today. You will get experiences as per your thinking.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 1

Leo horoscope today (24 August 2025)

Today will be a good day for you. You will get respect due to the commendable work done in the interest of humanity. You will think about saving by stopping unnecessary expenses.

Business activities will continue as per your wish. You will bring changes in your ways of working, and maintain confidence. You may regret not taking advantage of the work-related opportunity even after getting it. Keep your focus on work. Your spouse will help you in completing household tasks today.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 9

Virgo horoscope today (24 August 2025)

Today will be a favourable day for you. People of this zodiac who are doing government jobs should pay more attention to their work. You can get into an argument with anyone; it will be better for you to remain silent at this time.

Do not let your image get tarnished in public places. Sweetness will remain in the relationship with lovemates as well. You need to take special care of your health. People doing cosmetic business will make huge profits today. You will get to learn something new from your father.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 3

Libra horoscope today (24 August 2025)

Today will be a great day for you. People will be impressed by your way of working, and people will follow you. You will be able to fulfil your responsibilities well. Do not share your things while talking to anyone today.

The work you will start today will be completed on time as per your outline. If you have any court-related matter going on, then there is full hope of it getting resolved.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 6

Scorpio horoscope today (24 August 2025)

It will be a happy day for you. Today, sharing your thoughts with friends will give you peace of mind. Along with this, you will also get new information. You can also get a good message from a relative; this will double your happiness.

There will be a special agreement in your business, but in the era of competition, it is necessary to change the way you work. Your colleagues and seniors in the workplace will be happy with your performance and will praise you. Today, all the important work will be completed easily.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 9

Sagittarius horoscope today (24 August 2025)

Today will be a normal day for you. Do not let outsiders interfere in your personal work. You will avoid wrong decisions by not making any decision emotionally. You may feel tired due to too much work, but you will soon solve your small problems.

There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family. You will successfully fulfil the responsibilities you get in business. People of this zodiac sign who are doing the furniture business will get more profit than expected.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 8

Capricorn horoscope today (24 August 2025)

Today will be a great day for you. You can discuss an important topic with your parents in the evening, and you may get a good solution. If you are thinking of starting some work, then it would be good to see the auspicious time first.

Your respect will increase due to the work you do in society. On August 24, you can get happiness due to the fulfilment of any wish.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius horoscope today (24 August 2025)

Today has brought new happiness to your family. The advice you get from an experienced person will prove beneficial. Whatever dreams you had about your work, they will be fulfilled to a great extent today.

Today is a good day to prove yourself, as there will be an atmosphere of peace due to harmony among the members of the house. Today, you will feel refreshed by spending some time in the proximity of nature.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 3

Pisces horoscope today (24 August 2025)

Today is a good time for you. Your family problem will be solved, and your stalled work will gain momentum. The advice of people of a positive nature will be beneficial for you. You will soon get the proper result of your hard work. Do not pay attention to rumours; keep doing your work in a better way. Any official journey is also possible; this journey will be auspicious for you. You should plan to have dinner with your spouse. Today will prove to be a day of success for students; they just need to work a little more.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)