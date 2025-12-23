Horoscope today, December 23, 2025: What stars say for Aries to Pisces Horoscope today, December 23, 2025: Check zodiac-wise predictions for Aries to Pisces covering career, finance, relationships and health by Acharya Indu Prakash.

Today marks Paush Shukla Paksha Tritiya, which remains in effect until 12:13 PM, after which Chaturthi Tithi begins. The Shravana Nakshatra will stay active through the night and continue until 7:08 AM tomorrow. From 7:11 AM today to 7:07 AM tomorrow, the auspicious Shubh Ravi Yoga will prevail. With supportive planetary alignments, the day brings promising opportunities - especially in career and personal growth - for several zodiac signs.

Below is today’s detailed horoscope for all twelve zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today: Avoid unnecessary stress today

The day looks favourable overall. Keep your approach flexible and make an effort to understand others’ perspectives. Guidance from an elder or senior figure may prove valuable. Old memories could resurface. Work responsibilities may increase, but your financial position will remain stable. Avoid letting stress take over and be mindful of your behaviour, as impulsive reactions could create issues. Channel your energy into productive work. Support from your spouse and family will strengthen relationships.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Taurus horoscope today: Stay away from legal disputes

You may see gains in business today. Support from a colleague will help you complete an important task at work. It is advisable to avoid court or legal matters. Pay close attention to your health. Couples may plan an outing together. Evening discussions with family on an important topic are likely. Financial changes may occur, and your health should remain steady. Take feedback from seniors seriously and work on improving any weaknesses.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 6

Gemini horoscope today: Good news likely by evening

Completing a task successfully will bring satisfaction. Positive news may arrive by evening, uplifting the mood at home. People around you will appreciate your personality and communication skills. Planned tasks will move forward smoothly, and there may be opportunities for financial gains. Business-related changes are likely and will work in your favour. Your efforts at work will yield encouraging results.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 8

Cancer horoscope today: Inclination towards spirituality

The day will be beneficial. Advice from family members will help you make better decisions. A close relative may seek your assistance. You may feel drawn towards prayer or spiritual activities and could visit a temple with family. Software professionals may receive calls from multinational companies. Students preparing for competitive exams away from home may see success. A loan application made earlier is likely to be approved.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 1

Leo horoscope today: Fresh efforts will bring success

Today is likely to be positive. You may participate in a religious or spiritual event nearby. Discussions and advice from others will prove helpful. Family-related concerns may resolve. If you make a fresh attempt at something, success is possible. You will be sensitive to others’ needs and emotions. Work will feel engaging, with cooperation and progress coming your way.

Lucky colour: Peach

Lucky number: 7

Virgo horoscope today: Students receive guidance from teachers

The day will be steady and productive. Tasks you plan to complete are likely to be finished successfully. You may visit a friend’s home. Senior officials will be pleased with your work. Making new connections will benefit you in the long run. A small celebration or party for children at home is possible. Students will receive helpful guidance from teachers.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 2

Libra horoscope today: A rewarding and active day

Support from parents will help you finish work quickly. Stay away from negative thoughts and avoid borrowing or lending money to protect relationships. You will feel healthy and energetic. Students will have a good academic day. You may engage in social or community service activities. There are chances of selection for a government job. Avoid trusting strangers blindly.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 4

Scorpio horoscope today: Harmony at home

The day will be more rewarding than usual. You may reconnect with a childhood friend, bringing back fond memories. Pending work is likely to be completed. Young people interested in sports will have a good day. Positive news may create a celebratory atmosphere at home. Family peace and harmony will prevail. Any fear or anxiety you feel may be due to overthinking.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 5

Sagittarius horoscope today: New income opportunities may arise

Today is auspicious. You will manage responsibilities efficiently and stay productive. Maintain a positive mindset along with patience and humility. Discussions with friends may help resolve old issues. Your advice could benefit others. New sources of income may emerge, and interest in work will grow. Business will remain stable, and unnecessary expenses may reduce. Couples may plan an outing together.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 2

Capricorn horoscope today: Make decisions calmly

The day looks excellent. Try to complete tasks peacefully and methodically. You may clear old dues. Understanding your spouse’s emotions will strengthen your relationship. Family matters may require financial involvement. Make decisions calmly and keep your speech polite. Meetings with influential people are likely. New ventures may begin, and financial transactions could be profitable. Children’s progress will bring happiness.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 3

Aquarius horoscope today: Multiple responsibilities to manage

The day will be better than average. Seek advice from elders or experienced individuals before moving ahead. With patience and effort, you will manage challenging tasks successfully. However, responsibilities may keep you busy. Spending time with children, family, and friends will be comforting. Job prospects may improve, with new offers likely. Plans for auspicious family events may take shape.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 5

Pisces horoscope today: Career-focused planning brings results

The day is favourable. Discussions regarding transfer or promotion may move positively. Work will progress smoothly. You will focus on planning for long-term career success, which will benefit you in the future. A new job offer is possible, and financial conditions may improve. Avoid workplace conflicts. Relationships with your partner will remain strong. Keep expenses under control. Married life will be pleasant, and vehicle-related comfort is indicated.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")