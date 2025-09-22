Daily horoscope for September 22, 2025: What Aries to Pisces should know today Today is Pratipada, the first day of Shukla Paksha (Ashwin) and the start of Sharadiya Navratri. Read your daily horoscope for 22 September 2025—love, work, luck and remedies for every sign.

Today is the Pratipada Tithi (first day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin, a Monday. The Pratipada Tithi will last until 2:57 AM tonight. With this, the Sharadiya Navratri begins today. The Shukla Yoga will remain till 7:59 PM, and Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will continue until 11:24 AM, after which Hasta Nakshatra will start. Let’s see the detailed horoscopes for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

Aries

Today may feel average, with work pressure increasing at the office. Overtime might be required. Someone close may give you advice that proves beneficial. Mothers may prepare something sweet for their children. Take care of the elders’ health at home. A gift from your spouse is likely. Light a ghee lamp before Goddess Shailputri for good fortune.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus

A wonderful day ahead! Your work will be appreciated and your reputation will spread like fragrance. You’ll take another step towards success. Students will benefit by thinking calmly in solitude. Those in the cosmetics business will see big profits. Expect to learn something valuable from your father. An old item you find today may bring joy. Join your hands in prayer before Goddess Durga for career growth.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Gemini

Luck will strongly support you today. You may plan new strategies for expanding your business, and they’ll bring profit. You’ll enjoy chatting with friends over the phone. Elders will help resolve family matters. Bank employees who sign this will finish tasks quickly. Married life will remain happy. Meditate on Goddess Shailputri to recover pending money.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

Cancer

A joyful day! Big success in business is possible. You may also consider starting something new, but take the elders’ advice first. Family matters will go in your favour. The evening will be full of laughter with siblings. Your spouse may share the news of a new guest arriving in the family. Offer a red chunari to Goddess Durga to remove troubles.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Leo

Your focus will remain on improving work. Use your positive energy productively. Children may learn dance through social media. You’ll get time to complete pending household tasks. Kids will pay more attention to their parents and obey them. Offer a coconut to Goddess Durga—borrowed money will be returned.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo

A favourable day. Be cautious in forming new friendships—understand people well before trusting them. Financial conditions will remain strong. Father will support your business. You’ll receive praise for your work, making you happy. Newlyweds may get a chance to go out together. Offer flowers to Goddess Shailputri for peace at home.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

Libra

The day will bring gains. Even small efforts from the past will give positive results. Success may be small, but consistent. Stay focused while working in the office. Any responsibility you get will be managed well with wisdom. Property dealers will do well, and pending money will return. Perform Durga Aarti for better health.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

Scorpio

Great career news is on the way! Listen carefully to your elders—their advice will benefit you in the long run. Youth may get good job opportunities. Business growth is likely. Politicians of this sign will be praised for past efforts. A good day to buy electronics. Offer sweets to Goddess Durga for harmony in married life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sagittarius

A wonderful day. Efforts to improve your career will succeed. Children’s achievements will bring joy at home. Spend quality time with your spouse in the evening; maybe go out together. Health will remain fine. Pray to Goddess Shailputri to complete stalled tasks.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

Capricorn

Success will come in your professional life. Handle family matters with patience, results will favour you. Your brother may seek your help. You’ll gain recognition in society for your good work. Medical students will get support from seniors. Keep important household documents safe. Offer cloves to Goddess Durga for positivity.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Aquarius

Colleagues and seniors will be happy with your performance at work and will praise you. You’ll easily complete important tasks. Responsibilities in the family business given by your father will be managed smoothly. Furniture traders will earn more than expected. Family will appreciate your behaviour. Health will remain stable. Burn camphor before Goddess Shailputri for financial stability.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

Pisces

You’ll feel yourself stepping into a new role. Professional skills will sharpen, and you’ll move forward with strong determination. A promotion at work is likely, and your boss will be pleased with you. Creative pursuits will attract you. Offer cardamom to Goddess Shailputri for happiness in life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach

