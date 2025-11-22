Horoscope today [November 22, 2025]: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs It’s November 22, 2025, and the stars have a fresh script for you. From small wins at work to big feelings in love, here’s your detailed daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs, written for those who like a little guidance with their morning chai.

On this Saturday, the second day of the bright fortnight of the month of Margashirsha, several zodiac signs are set to experience auspicious results. The Dvitiya tithi stays in effect until 5:12 pm, while Sukarma Yoga continues until 11:30 am. The day remains influenced by the Jyeshtha Nakshatra until 4:47 pm.

Overall, the planetary alignment remains favourable, promising career breakthroughs for some and harmonious family dynamics for others. A few signs, however, may need to remain mindful of their health and spending habits. Here’s your horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs:

Aries

Aries natives can expect a pleasant and productive day. A short outing with a close friend may help refresh your mood, and the weather may work in your favour health-wise. You’re likely to draft new career plans and may even seek guidance from a mentor. Those preparing for government exams may find the day particularly supportive. Married life remains cheerful, and news related to children may bring cause for celebration. Stay alert in professional settings, as someone might try to take credit for your work.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 2

Taurus

For Taurus, the day holds promise of growth and recognition. You may travel abroad for business, while those employed in government roles may receive good news regarding a promotion. A visit from close relatives may uplift the atmosphere at home. Fresh ideas may flow, and you might find yourself purchasing an electronic item. Health remains stable. Efforts made in the past are likely to pay off, and new opportunities could boost your financial stability.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 4

Gemini

Gemini individuals can look forward to a joyful day. Good news from children is possible, and students in the arts may feel especially inspired. Your financial position appears strong, with chances of rapid growth in business. Those connected with music or the entertainment industry may receive promising offers. A movie outing with your partner may lift your spirits, and you may choose to take on tasks that boost your self-esteem.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 5

Cancer

Cancer natives may spend quality time with family, possibly accompanying their father on a shopping trip. A variety of home-cooked dishes may brighten the day. Your finances remain steady. Good news from children may bring pride and satisfaction. A picnic with friends is likely, and architects may receive praise from seniors. Teachers of this sign may experience growth in recognition and respect.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 8

Leo

Leo individuals may succeed in securing an important business deal that brings financial gain. A favourable piece of news may also come your way. You’ll manage to maintain harmony in important relationships. Spending on entertainment may bring happiness. An enjoyable evening with children is indicated. A small gesture, like gifting chocolates to your partner, may deepen affection. Old pending tasks can be completed smoothly today.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 4

Virgo

Virgo natives may see long-pending tasks finally reaching completion. Retailers may see good earnings today, while those inclined towards creative fields could receive profitable offers. Engineering students may encounter favourable job prospects. A chance meeting with an old friend is likely. Investments in property may prove beneficial in the long run. Romance remains smooth, and students may revise their daily routine for better performance.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 7

Libra

Libra natives may feel motivated to pursue new tasks and learn something valuable. Cutting unnecessary expenses can help strengthen future finances. Completing extra work at the office could win appreciation from your boss. Those connected with music may receive a singing offer from a film project. People around you are likely to be helpful, and guidance from elders may prove valuable.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 2

Scorpio

Scorpio individuals may enjoy a fun-filled day with friends. Starting a new business after receiving blessings from elders could bring favourable results. You may seek guidance for improving your child’s career. Health requires cautious attention today, avoid outside food. A long drive with your partner may be on the cards. Lawyers may gain a positive verdict in an important case.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 5

Sagittarius

Sagittarius natives may find several tasks turning out exactly as they wished. Colleagues may appreciate your work, and your boss may surprise you with a thoughtful gift. Students should consider tweaking their study routine. Relationship issues may resolve with support from your partner. Those in politics could see an increase in social reputation.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 4

Capricorn

Capricorn natives are likely to stay focused at work. Important tasks may be completed earlier than expected. If dealing with land or property matters, ensure you verify documents thoroughly. Avoid leaving essential work in others’ hands. Small business ventures may generate profit. Women may enjoy a special moment today, perhaps fulfilling a promise made earlier. Seek expert advice before investing in any venture.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 1

Aquarius

Aquarius natives may finally complete long-pending tasks. Avoid rushing through office work and practise patience. Students may feel productive and ready to pursue a new course. Express your ideas confidently. Be mindful of your tone when speaking to unfamiliar individuals. A devotional or spiritual inclination may shape your day.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 6

Pisces

Pisces individuals may receive a chance to participate in an important competition. Married couples may enjoy a pleasant dinner outing. Meeting an influential person may prove useful in the future. Avoid financial lending and borrowing today. Sudden profits in business are likely. Regular yoga or fitness routines may help maintain good health.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with deep expertise in Vastu, palmistry, and astrology. He appears every morning at 7:30 a.m. on India TV’s show "Bhavishyavani")