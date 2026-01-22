Horoscope today, January 22, 2026: Daily predictions for Aries to Pisces Horoscope today, 22 January 2026: Know what the day brings for all 12 zodiac signs with predictions on career, love, health and finances.

New Delhi:

Today is Magh Shukla Paksha Chaturthi and Thursday. Chaturthi Tithi will remain until 2:29 AM late at night. Variyan Yoga will last until 5:38 PM in the evening. Also, Shatabhisha Nakshatra will prevail until 2:27 PM. Additionally, today is Vinayak Shri Ganesh Chaturthi, which is observed with fasting.

Here is how the day is likely to be for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Horoscope Today

A good day awaits you. Initiating pending business plans will increase your engagement. Jobholders should ensure tasks are completed on time to avoid scolding from seniors. A long drive with your partner may provide a chance to know each other better. Your mind will focus on arts and literature, and attention to personal health is advised. Intelligence and influence will help in resolving domestic matters.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 4

Taurus Horoscope Today

The day looks excellent. Normal profits are expected in business, but exercise caution with financial transactions. Job holders may need to put in extra effort. Students can expect positive results in competitive exams, boosting enthusiasm. Health is favourable, and success is likely in your tasks.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 8

Gemini Horoscope Today

Positive outcomes are likely. Students have opportunities for success, although further effort is required. Time spent with family will create a cheerful home atmosphere. New income sources may emerge, strengthening financial stability. Your spouse’s support will be valuable in project work. Creativity and innovative ideas could flourish.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 2

Cancer Horoscope Today

Expect a productive and inspiring day. Guidance from elders will influence your actions positively. Success is likely in ongoing tasks. Health remains excellent. A close relative may provide advice to expand business. Social reputation will increase, and elders will appreciate your behaviour. Extra caution is advised while driving, and overall prosperity is set to rise.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 3

Leo Horoscope Today

A refreshing and energetic day is ahead. Positive energy will surround you, and your conduct will please others. Consideration of a partnership with a major business group is likely. Unexpected financial gains are possible. Artists and creative professionals will receive recognition, and married life will bring happiness. Health improvements are indicated.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Virgo Horoscope Today

A day of reflection and spiritual engagement is indicated. Avoid unnecessary complications and spend time at a temple or religious place. Travel is likely to be pleasant. Moments of introspection will help evaluate personal strengths and weaknesses. Assistance from a close friend will aid in completing tasks. Time spent with grandparents will bring back cherished memories.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 6

Libra Horoscope Today

Uplifting energy will define the day. Business travel may be required, and work will be completed efficiently. Daily life may see a touch of novelty. Children of this sign are likely to receive praise from teachers. Elders may meet old friends and reminisce. Providing food for those in need will bring inner satisfaction.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 2

Scorpio Horoscope Today

A fresh start with enthusiasm is indicated. Financial support from relatives is likely, but caution is required in transactions. Guidance from mentors will ease career progression. Confidence will be key to completing tasks. Maintaining health through yoga is advisable, and avoiding negativity is important.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 2

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Confidence will characterise your actions. Strategic planning can lead to career advancement. Cheerful behaviour will impress others. A dinner with your spouse may enhance the relationship. Opportunities to assist people socially will boost your reputation. Media professionals may receive excellent opportunities. Married life will remain harmonious.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 4

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Happiness and cheer will fill family life. Harmony with your spouse will increase joy. Health will remain good, and students will benefit from teacher guidance. Your skills may impress others, and writers may receive life-changing news.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 8

Aquarius Horoscope Today

The day is favourable for work and relationships. Colleagues will cooperate, and juniors will seek guidance. Romantic relationships may improve. Political connections may be advantageous. Close friends will help complete important tasks. Students may spend time on social media, and family participation in a party is likely.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 3

Pisces Horoscope Today

Expect a balanced day between work and family. New approaches may help complete tasks efficiently. Financial stability will continue. Acquisition of a new vehicle is possible. Full support from your spouse will bring happiness. Housewives may spend leisure time on phone conversations after household duties.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 9

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears daily on India TV’s morning show Bhavishyavani at 7:30 am.)