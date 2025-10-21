Horoscope today [October 21, 2025]: Check your daily astrological predictions for all zodiac signs Horoscope Today, 21 October 2025: The day aligns with Kartik Amavasya, bringing reflection, new beginnings and spiritual calm. Read how the stars favour each zodiac sign with luck, growth, and emotional balance on this auspicious day.

Today marks the Amavasya Tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha, a day considered significant for spiritual cleansing, charity, and remembrance rituals. The Amavasya Tithi lasts until 5:55 PM, followed by the auspicious period of Vishkumbh Yoga until 3:16 AM. The Chitra Nakshatra remains in effect until 10:59 PM.

As per tradition, the day holds importance for bathing rituals, donations, and ancestral offerings. It’s also a good time to reflect on personal growth, start new endeavours, and align with positive energy for the festive season.

Aries horoscope today

The day brings a special energy for you. Your prayers and sincere efforts are likely to bear fruit soon. Focusing on your work with a positive outlook will help resolve existing problems. Avoid relying too much on others; your independent efforts will yield better results. Take time to indulge in your favourite hobbies - they’ll bring mental peace. You may also assist your mother in household chores. Some delays could occur due to lack of experience.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 7

Taurus horoscope today

A joyful and balanced day lies ahead. Life may feel smoother and easier today. Your drive to move ahead will boost confidence and efficiency. Something related to your children could momentarily upset you, but maintaining calm will help resolve it. Your faith and determination remain strong, ensuring success in whatever you undertake. Keep certain matters private to avoid family misunderstandings, and avoid making decisions in haste. Networking may bring new opportunities.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Gemini horoscope today

The day appears favourable for you. Those involved in property or real estate will find profitable prospects. Success in official work is indicated, and you may plan for future projects. Faith in the divine will grow stronger. Spend quality time with family instead of worrying about others’ opinions. Hard work remains key to success. Support from co-workers will help you move forward.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 9

Cancer horoscope today

A productive and positive day awaits you. A shift in perspective will help you handle challenges better. Correct your mistakes promptly and focus on self-improvement. Your changing attitude will inspire others. This is a good day to complete pending tasks. Luck favours you in financial dealings, and a major achievement may bring happiness. However, a minor technical glitch could cause brief discomfort.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 3

Leo horoscope today

The day looks excellent, especially for family and relationships. Harmony and understanding will strengthen domestic ties. Young individuals should avoid wasting time on unproductive activities. Take some time to care for your physical and mental health. Be mindful of excessive workload - it could leave you drained. Some unavoidable expenses may arise, but gains from ancestral property are also likely.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 7

Virgo horoscope today

Support from your partner and family will boost confidence and peace of mind. Don’t ignore health concerns such as blood pressure or diabetes. Take breaks and practice relaxation. Loved ones’ advice will prove valuable. Handle situations with wisdom, and stay away from tempting offers that could turn disadvantageous.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

Libra horoscope today

Financial relief is on the cards as a pending payment or loan may finally clear. Introspection will lead to a positive shift in mindset. A family dispute may be resolved through mediation, restoring harmony. Multiple income sources could open up, but don’t overlook ongoing health issues. Legal matters related to property or vehicles may be settled in your favour, allowing you to restart business plans for good profit.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Scorpio horoscope today

A highly auspicious day for personal and spiritual growth. Stay focused on your goals and success will follow. You may receive guidance or blessings from a respected mentor. Wise decisions taken today will bring long-term benefits. Your growing reputation will strengthen your social standing, though you must control rising expenses to maintain stability.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius horoscope today

A positive day for learning and progress. Students and young professionals should stay confident and patient despite minor challenges. Avoid hasty investments and review all details carefully. Pay attention to elders’ health and show respect - it will earn you goodwill. A colleague or superior might challenge your self-esteem; handle it gracefully. Those employed may receive a new job offer.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 9

Capricorn horoscope today

A mixed day lies ahead. Instead of depending on others, rely on your skills and efficiency. Young people should think practically and avoid emotional decisions. Enjoy quality time with family and showcase your creativity - it’ll surprise others. Personal issues may finally start resolving, bringing relief.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 4

Aquarius horoscope today

The day brings renewed enthusiasm and purpose. Work-related travel plans may take shape. You’re likely to succeed in a project you’ve been pursuing for a long time, though minor staff issues could surface. Employees may find some relief from workload, while students must concentrate fully on academics to achieve success.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 2

Pisces horoscope today

A moderate yet meaningful day. Advice from a close friend or relative will benefit you. This is the right time to move forward - if you contribute sincerely, progress is certain. Participation in social causes will keep you motivated. Some people’s jealousy might cause distractions; stay focused. It’s a favourable time to start a business plan. You may reunite with an old friend, and if someone owes you money, repayment is likely soon.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 8

